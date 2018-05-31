Heel Pain - Six Mistakes Patients Make When Looking For Relief

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Podiatrist Dr. Ed Davis advises heel pain sufferers to ask these six critical questions to avoid mistakes when treating their heel pain:

1) Do I have the correct diagnosis?

Get an accurate diagnosis from a specialist trained to recognize all the causes of heel pain. Davis states that there are over dozen causes of heel pain. Plantar fasciitis is the most common cause but often the easiest to cure. The plantar fascia is the large ligament-like structure that attaches to the base of the heel and to the bases of the toes. Pain is often worse upon arising in the morning. If plantar fasciitis treatment does not appear to be working, there may be a different cause. Here is a discussion of some of the causes: http://sanantoniopodiatrist.typepad.com/my-blog/2010/01/heel-pain-getting-the-proper-diagnosis.html

2) Am I wearing the correct type of shoes?

Over 700 years ago it was discovered by shoemakers that shoes should not twist or bend in the middle but should be flexible in the ball of the foot. They invented the steel shank to prevent damage to the plantar fascia and joints of the arch. The shank is rigid and is placed between the midsole and outsole of the shoe. Shanks can be make of materials other than steel such as fiberglass, graphite or Kevlar. The plantar fascia is strong in tensile strength but is prone to damage by twisting or torsional forces. http://www.southtexaspodiatrist.com/BD-How-does-shoegear-affect-heel-and-arch-pain?-535

3) Am I getting symptomatic treatment or curative, definitive treatment for my heel pain?

Plantar fasciitis can be acute, which is basically as strain or sprain of the fascia which may come from overuse or poorly supportive shoegear. It is okay to treat this with rest, ice, massage stretching and possibly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Many cases of plantar fasciitis are chronic so treatments for acute plantar fasciitis will have minimal effect. Chronic plantar fasciitis, left untreated, can progress to plantar fasciosis in which degeneration of the fascia occurs. The "treatment triad" describes how treatments differ for different types of plantar fasciitis: http://sanantoniopodiatrist.typepad.com/my-blog/2010/01/treatment-triad-for-plantar-fasciitis.html

4) Am I getting cortisone shots as a treatment for heel pain?

The term "cortisone" refers to a class of drugs known as "catabolic steroids." Catabolism refers the breakdown of tissue. Cortisone when mixed with a local anesthetic is used in injections to provide relief of pain and inflammation. While okay for use in acute pain, it is important to understand that cortisone is not a cure, in fact, when overused it can worsen certain conditions. Occasionally, overuse of cortisone can cause rupture of the plantar fascia.

5) Have prescription foot orthotics been offered as a treatment option?

Chronic plantar fasciitis is caused by the mechanical action of chronic repetitive strain of the fascia. True custom foot orthotics made from a corrected mold of the foot at a professional foot orthotic laboratory to the specifications of a doctor trained in the biomechanics of the foot can eliminate the faulty foot function leading to plantar fasciitis. A number of retail shoe insert products are often called "orthotics" but are generally mass-produced arch supports which may provide partial relief. http://www.footorthotics.pro/

6) What treatment options are being considered for tough cases of heel pain or plantar fasciosis?

Cases of plantar fasciitis that have been untreated or undertreated for long periods of time can go on to plantar fasciosis, which is a degenerative process of the fascia. That is best determined by examining the heel with diagnostic ultrasound. Conventional plantar fasciitis treatments may not be effective for fasciosis. Treatments specifically for plantar fasciosis include extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) (http://www.southtexaspodiatrist.com/A-ESWT-521) and the Topaz procedure (http://www.topazprocedure.com).

Dr. Ed Davis is a Board Certified Podiatric Surgeon with over 25 years of experience, with offices in San Antonio, Texas. He is experienced in bunion surgery as well as all aspects of foot surgery.

