HeelAid First Brush-On Treatment to Relieve Plantar Fasciitis Pain in a Week Now With CBD

BOISE, Idaho, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeelAid®, the first brush-on natural, topical agent to provide pain relief within a week for the symptoms of plantar fasciitis, the most common cause of foot pain in the US, has just added CBT to its formulation. Developed by a medical doctor and research scientist, HeelAid® (https://heelaid.com/) is plant-based, non-toxic, easy to apply, contains no drugs and is clinically tested. It is available at Amazon.com without prescription.



"In 25 years of clinical practice I've never seen such rapid improvement in patients' symptoms," says Briant Burke, MD, MS, developer of HeelAid®. "Conventional treatment with heel lifts, orthotics, and physical therapy are so often disappointing."



"Cannabidiol, known as CBD, represents the biggest breakthrough in non-opioid pain relief in decades," continued Dr. Burke. "We added CBD to the already impressive HeelAid® formulation and have seen how the plantar fascia responds exquisitely to this safe, natural, pain relieving substance."



HeelAid® is simply brushed onto the affected heel twice a day with an enclosed brush applicator. Based on ongoing clinical trials and patient data, pain relief usually occurs within a week for 3 out of 4 patients.



Symptoms of plantar fasciitis are severe pain in the heel or bottom of the foot, especially when getting out of bed in the morning or after exercise. It can impair walking and other activities that require mobility. Treatments to date have ranged from weeks and months of rest, physical therapy, cortisone injections that are an unproven benefit, and surgery as a last resort.



Plantar fasciitis pain can be excruciating, often interfering with the ability to walk or stand. Pain usually lasts from 6 months to over two years. It's caused by inflammation of the tough, fibrous band of tissue (fascia) that connects the heel bone to the base of the toes.

One out of ten people may eventually develop plantar fasciitis. An estimated 5 million Americans annually seek medical treatment. A recent survey of members of the American Podiatric Medical Association revealed that plantar fasciitis heel pain was the most prevalent condition being treated in podiatric clinics.



ABOUT HEELAID and BRIANT BURKE MD, MS



HeelAid® is the first brush-on natural, topical agent to provide pain relief within a week for the symptoms of plantar fasciitis. A 20 ml bottle (2/3 fl oz) with enclosed applicator is enough for 200 applications. It is available without prescription for $25 at www.heelaid.com or at Amazon.com. It is developed by Briant Burke, MD, MS, a research scientist and physician who creates natural, safe, and effective topical treatments for common medical conditions that are largely ignored by the big pharma and the medical establishment.



