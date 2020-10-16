HeeSun Lee's "The Missing Piece" Offers Glimpse Into Challenges Faced by Parents Raising Children Diagnosed With Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeeSun Lee has never been afraid to share special slices of her multi-faceted personality. For over a decade, the emcee has written and recorded songs about her faith, Asian heritage, adoption, anxiety, and experience as the wife of a New York City police officer.

So it's no surprise her latest single uncovers yet another intricate part of her personal life.

HeeSun Lee "The Missing Piece" cover art HeeSun Lee "The Missing Piece" video still

"The Missing Piece" (available Friday, October 16) explores the complexity of raising a child who has been diagnosed with autism. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 54 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

"These days, almost every one of us knows someone who has been impacted by this condition," HeeSun said. "I hope that when they hear this song they see themselves in it and know they are not alone."

It's an issue that hits home for Lee. Her second daughter, Jocelyn, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old. (Another surprise for the artist given that ASD is four times more common among boys than girls.)

"She is 4-1/2 years old now and has never uttered the phrase 'I love you, Mommy.' Ever. Not once (unless prompted). Imagine having a child that cuddles with you, hugs and kisses u, smiles and laughs with you, but is unable to express those emotions verbally," HeeSun wrote in an a recent Instagram post.

Such is the relationship roller coaster on display in "The Missing Piece."

"I'll be honest, my goal is to make every mother cry when they hear it or see the video," HeeSun half-jokingly suggested.

The visual, directed by David Nyce, features both a fictional and real depiction of such struggles with Jocelyn playing herself in a starring role.

"It's important for me to be honest with my listeners and present the reality of the situation," Lee said. "Including all of its highs and lows."

"My prayer is that it helps bring a greater awareness to autism and how we perceive and treat people living with loved ones who may seem different than the greater population."

"The Missing Piece" is a collaborative effort by HeeSun Lee, vocalist Kaz, and Mpax for Mpax Productions. It is available at all DSPs and YouTube.

