Hefei National High-Tech Industry Development Zone: Echoing melodies of green, low-carbon development

Lush mountains and lucid waters consist of a captivating landscape in the Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone. Living in the zone, you will find yourself surrounded by pure water, verdant banks, charming views, as well as parks and green spaces dotting every corner.

A panoramic view of green spaces in the Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone

Water management

From constructing mini waterfalls — a multi-layered stone landscape — along the watercourse to creating a new model for the initial rainwater interception with a smart water management platform, the zone has been continuously striving for environmental protection, and is committed to creating a residential environment where the urban landscape harmonizes with lucid waters and lush mountains.

Urban integration

Urban ecological greening construction requires not only water management but also urban integration. Leveraging the advantages of "one mountain and two lakes," the zone has made significant strides in environmental protection, allowing residents to immerse in a green landscape.

The zone focuses on the integration of industries and residence, comprehensively promoting the adoption of a green and low-carbon lifestyle. It aims to create a "15-minute low-carbon living circle" for residents, with the area's public transportation fleet comprising only new energy buses.

Low-carbon development

As the only zone in Anhui province selected for the first national pilot program for peaking carbon emissions, the Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone upholds the principles of green and low-carbon development. It coordinates efforts to promote low-carbon industrial development, clean and efficient energy utilization, and efficient land use, achieving both economic growth and ecological improvement. Currently, the zone hosts over 500 companies specializing in new energy and energy-saving environmental protection, with an output value exceeding 130 billion yuan ($18 billion) in 2023. The Hefei high-tech carbon cloud platform, launched on March 11, provides enterprises with intelligent carbon management tools to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions along key industrial chains.

With the blue sky, lucid waters, and dynamic urban landscapes, the zone is committed to pursuing a beautiful future on the path of green and low-carbon development.

