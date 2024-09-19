Hefei to Host 2024 World Manufacturing Convention

International leaders and innovators convene to showcase advancements and foster industry-wide collaboration

HEFEI, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention, themed "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future", will be held in Hefei, capital of China's Anhui province, from September 20 to 23, 2024. The convention will feature a range of activities including an opening ceremony with keynote speeches, supply-demand matchmaking sessions for major industrial and supply chains, a centralized signing ceremony for key projects, official announcements, and a showcase of significant achievements.

A central feature of the event will be the 2024 China's Manufacturing Power Forum, which aims to facilitate engaging dialogues and discussions on the forefront of industrial innovation. Noteworthy among the reports to be released is the "2024 China Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises" list, highlighting leading technologies and groundbreaking products impacting both the global and domestic manufacturing sectors.

France has been named the guest of honor. For the first time, organizers anticipate that foreign delegates will make up over half of the key participants at the conference.

In parallel, the World Chambers and Business Associations Conference 2024 will be held, featuring activities for the Guest of Honor and a series of engaging events designed for international partners, aimed at building a global network of chambers and business associations to enhance economic and trade discussions, collaborations, and exchanges. Renowned experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from across the globe will gather to participate in seminars and discussions focusing on the advanced development of manufacturing, sharing insights and devising a joint action plan.

The exhibition will display leading global manufacturing achievements, including the world's first 25MW offshore wind turbine main bearing and the innovative Jinghua shield machine. Other showcased technologies include the 'Qijiang No.2' humanoid robot, Jiuzhou Yunjian's LongYun rocket engine, Origin Quantum's Wukong superconducting quantum computer, and FDS' Hedianbao nuclear power system. This comprehensive event will also focus on the significant advancements of China's manufacturing industries since the founding of the People's Republic, with particular emphasis on developments in Anhui Province.

Representatives from all industries are invited to join us in Anhui and participate in the line-up of events, including symposiums on cooperation and development with state-owned enterprises, matchmaking sessions for emerging industries and multinationals, insightful exchanges with Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR's manufacturing sectors, cooperation promotion conferences for Taiwan region's key industries, overseas Chinese entrepreneurship project matchmaking and the Chaohu Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurship Conference. Additionally, there will be networking activities focused on industry cooperation and exchanges in the private sector. By leveraging the convention's robust supply-demand matching platform, we aim to maximize its potential as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and attracting investment.

With a focus on the low-altitude economy, advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, and the digital economy, we will host sector-specific events such as the 2024 Low-Altitude Economic Development Conference, General-Purpose AI Application Scenario Docking, Financial Empowerment for New Quality Productive Forces, and Data Element Innovation Showcase. The initiatives aim to enhance the synergy and integration of top-tier resources, fostering seamless development across innovation, industrial, capital, and talent chains.

Aligned with Anhui's visionary "4433" industrial system blueprint, the convention aims to optimize and modernize traditional industries, nurture emerging sectors, and strategically prepare for future growth, while fostering sustainable development through strong project linkages.

The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention serves as a key platform for showcasing the latest advancements in manufacturing and fostering global industry collaboration. The event aims to enhance international exchanges, promote mutually beneficial partnerships, and drive the industry toward greater prosperity.

SOURCE World Manufacturing Convention