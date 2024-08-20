Heffernan Financial Selected To Receive Savings Champion Award by National Savings Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial has earned the 2024 America Saves Savings Champion award, an honor explicitly reserved for organizations who effectively and actively promote saving strategies during the annual America Saves Week campaign.

Heffernan Financial is one of 18 organizations honored with this distinction out of more than 4600 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place April 8 – 12, 2024 as part of Financial Capability Month.

"We're thrilled to celebrate these organizations for earning the 2024 Saving Champion Award. Their dedication to fostering a culture of savings through innovative strategies have illuminated the path to financial security, inspiring countless individuals to embrace the power of savings. Their commitment during America Saves Week has set a standard of excellence, reminding us that with each dollar saved, we build a stronger, more resilient future."

"Heffernan Financial is deeply honored by this distinction. We take immense pride in equipping individuals with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to make informed decisions about their financial journey, empowering them to take action and achieve their goals," said Rebecca Tapia, Divisional Marketing Manager and Financial Advisor. "At Heffernan Financial, we are passionate about encouraging individuals to take control of their financial future. Through our educational strategies, personalized consultations, and targeted campaigns, we help our clients navigate the path to financial stability and success."

The work of these organizations contributed to an impressive collective impact of the Week. During the one-week timeframe, these financial institutions helped to encourage nearly $354 million worth of deposits into new and existing accounts. Additionally, 231,000 new accounts were opened and 64,000 individuals increased their automatic saving transfers or deposits into existing savings accounts.

"We are big proponents of saving money. We are honored to serve as the campaign coordinators for Inland Empire Saves and San Diego Saves. Saving money not only helps individuals weather financial crises and achieve their goals but just as critical as the act of saving is the understanding that saving leads to generational wealth-building. It encourages individuals not only to save for themselves but also to consider the impact of their financial decisions on future generations," says Melinda Opperman, Chief External Affairs Officer, Credit.org.

2024 America Saves Saving Champion Recipients:

Armed Forces Financial Network

City of Miami

Credit.org

Dillards Consulting Services

Heffernan Financial Services

LA Saves

Michigan Office of Retirement Services

New York City Board of Education Retirement System

NJCFE

Okaloosa Saves

Perfect401k

SUNY

The University of Tennessee Extension

USCG

UT Extension Henderson County

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Young Investors Network

America Saves Week is an annual event coordinated by America Saves .

About America Saves

America Saves is a campaign coordinated by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and is dedicated to empowering all, particularly those who are financially vulnerable, to build financial confidence through effective saving, debt reduction, and wealth building strategies.Learn more at americasaves.org and americasavesweek.org .

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (September 2017). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in seven primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record and DC plan participation rate. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

The financial consultants at Heffernan Retirement Services are registered representatives with, and securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate non-affiliated entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services