Heffernan Financial Services Acquires Ascendant Financial Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services expanded its wealth management capabilities and presence in Arizona with the acquisition of Ascendant Financial Solutions. Ascendant is a Registered Investment Advisor with offices in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Mesa. JD Hoyt joined Heffernan Financial Services effective May 1, 2023 as an Executive Vice President, along with his team of advisors and employees.

JD Hoyt founded Ascendant Financial Solutions in 1990 in Flagstaff as a client-centric wealth management practice. Ascendant's team of advisors and expert client service specialists provide comprehensive investment and planning services to successful families and individuals that include investment consulting, wealth transfer, wealth protection and compliance.

"We are thrilled to have JD and his team join the Heffernan family and bring unique, custom strategies and solutions to the group," said Blake Thibault, Managing Director of Heffernan Financial Services. "JD is a well-known and respected independent advisor in Arizona, and we are fortunate to add to the team with the caliber that he offers."

"I am excited to honor the clients, employees and associated advisors of Ascendant with our merger with Heffernan Financial services," said JD Hoyt, now Executive Vice President of Heffernan Financial Services. "Their hard work and dedication to providing solutions to complex financial questions and providing excellent service will now be continued for the next generation. We could not be more excited for our future and the future of all associated with Ascendant and Heffernan Financial Services."

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (September 2017). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in seven primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record and DC plan participation rate. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

The financial consultants at Heffernan Retirement Services are registered representatives with, and securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate non-affiliated entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Heffernan Financial Services