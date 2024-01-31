Heffernan Financial Services Acquires First Coast Wealth Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers and Heffernan Financial Services entered the state of Florida with the acquisition of First Coast Wealth Advisors, located in St. Augustine. Founder and CEO Jeff Helms, and his team, joined Heffernan Financial Services effective January 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Helms has worked in the financial services industry for nearly 40 years including multiple leadership positions before founding First Coast Wealth Advisors in 2003. The First Coast Wealth Advisors team strategy is based on a financial planning foundation with consultative services including investment strategy, tax mitigation, wealth transfer, asset preservation and charitable planning. These services are provided by a team holding multiple industry designations including Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner.

"First Coast Wealth is excited to partner with Heffernan Financial Services. We see the opportunity for synergies that will benefit our clients and provide a broader array of financial services to meet their needs," said Jeff Helms, now Senior Vice President of Heffernan Financial Services. "Our goal has always been to offer our clients best-in-class service and foster close personal relationships, and Heffernan shares that same passion."

"With the addition of the First Coast wealth advisory team, we now have bicoastal expertise that includes team members who hold the prestigious designations of CFA and CFP," said Blake Thibault, President of Heffernan Financial Services. "We are excited to add Jeff, Chris, and Kris to the Heffernan family and are poised to elevate Heffernan Financial Services to new heights."

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.

