Heffernan Foundation Pivots Focus to Make a Bigger Impact toward Education

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program for Heffernan Insurance Brokers, turns its focus toward further supporting education-based programs. In 2019, Heffernan Foundation's goal is to raise $100,000 to assist nonprofits working in education, with the following nonprofits benefiting from donations made this year:

To help make an impact, visit heffernanfoundation.org and click donate. Under the description, include your chosen education nonprofit from the list provided. In December 2019, Heffernan Foundation will issue an Impact Grant to each nonprofit based on the donations received. Each donor will be acknowledged on social media and in the Foundation's 2020 Impact Report. Since its inception in 2006, Heffernan Foundation has given close to $10 million to charities nationwide.

Contact:

Michelle Lonaker

Director, Heffernan Foundation

925.295.2575

michellel@heffernanfoundation.org

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., and with offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; and London UK. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating over 25 percent of profits to charity in 2018.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. License #0564249

