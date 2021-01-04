Heffernan Insurance Brokers Merges with Porter & Curtis, Expanding its Nationwide Presence with Pennsylvania Office

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has merged with Porter & Curtis LLC, a consultative commercial property and casualty insurance broker, effective December 31, 2020. Porter & Curtis represents Heffernan's first office on the East Coast and its founders, William (Bill) P. Curtis, Jr. and Kenneth (Ken) F. Porter, will continue to lead the operations, located in Media, Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1998, Porter & Curtis LLC is a superior insurance advisory firm, with market-leading expertise in religious organizations and sharing economy companies. Its risk management capabilities, claims advocacy and captive services are sought after and highly valued by clients. Heffernan and Porter & Curtis LLC look forward to combining their respective capabilities and strengths in these and other industries to become the preferred destination for clients across the country.

"Our firm would not have been possible without the support of the late Frank Heffernan, the father of Mike Heffernan," said Bill Curtis, Jr. and Ken Porter. "Frank believed in our idea for a consultative model characterized by private ownership, transparency, high quality service and real advocacy. In developing our long-term plans it was clear that Heffernan's ability to support that model is unique among its peers."

"We are thrilled to have Porter & Curtis, LLC on board and to be able to start working closely with Bill Curtis and Ken Porter," said Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Their expertise in large risk management accounts and complicated insurance placements will be a valuable addition to the Heffernan Group. We look forward to seeing them lead the way in expanding our footprint in the Pennsylvania area and beyond."

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

