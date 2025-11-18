Heffernan Insurance Brokers Promotes Lacey Garrison Strom to President of Personal Lines and Family Office

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has announced the promotion of Lacey Garrison Strom to President of Personal Lines.

Lacey Garrison Strom

Lacey Garrison Strom, current Executive Vice President and Director of the Private Client Group, will become President of Personal Lines for the company, overseeing the strategic direction and operations of the personal insurance division. In this role, she will lead client and carrier relationships, ensure regulatory compliance, drive sales growth, and promote service excellence. Lacey brings over 20 years of experience in personal insurance risk management consulting for affluent individuals and family offices worldwide. She takes a comprehensive approach, conducting thorough reviews and analyses of existing insurance programs. Lacey will also continue to oversee the Private Client Group.

"With growth comes the responsibility to ensure our structure aligns with our goals and values," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "It's essential that our people are in positions where they can contribute their best and find fulfillment in what they do. Lacey's leadership, expertise, and deep understanding of our clients' needs make her an exceptional fit for this role, both for our company and those we serve."

"Lacey has demonstrated exceptional leadership as Branch Manager for the Family Office Personal Insurance team, transforming the Division into an industry leader. With her well-deserved promotion, she will now take full command of the team," said Liz Bishop, Chief Sales Officer at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Having worked with Lacey for over 20 years, I am proud to witness her ascend to this pivotal role."

"I am deeply grateful for Mike Heffernan and Liz Bishop's confidence and support and am truly grateful for their mentorship throughout my career. Having the opportunity to learn from and work alongside both has been invaluable, and I appreciate the trust they've placed in me as I step into this new role," said Lacey Garrison Strom, President of Personal Lines. "Over the years, I've had the privilege of collaborating with some of the most talented professionals in the industry. This next chapter is about building on that foundation, ensuring we stay true to our values while driving growth and delivering exceptional results for those we serve."

