Philip Mortimer named to Insurance Business America Hot 100 2026

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers chief financial officer Philip Mortimer has been named to Insurance Business America's Hot 100 2026 list, recognizing 100 of the most influential insurance leaders in the United States over the past year.

Mortimer's inclusion reflects his pivotal role in helping Heffernan hit $2 billion in premiums in 2025, up from $600 million just three years ago. Under his leadership, the firm's finance function has been rebuilt and repositioned as a true business partner, driving growth while maintaining fiscal discipline.

When Mortimer joined Heffernan, he restructured the finance team, created structure and defined specific roles and responsibilities. By giving team members ownership and accountability, he has fostered a culture of empowerment, engagement, and performance. He complements that team focus by investing heavily in people management, understanding employees' career goals and align them with the company's evolving strategic needs.

Mortimer has also led a push to embed technology into the finance function. His team has adopted AI-powered tools to streamline financial operations, dramatically shortening processes. They also use Workday Adaptive Planning to improve financial reporting, budgeting, planning, and revenue analysis, freeing staff to concentrate on higher-value insights and decision support.

At the heart of Mortimer's leadership is his commitment to shifting finance from a back-office role to a proactive, insight-driven partner to the business. By combining disciplined financial management, thoughtful talent development, and targeted technology investment, he has helped position Heffernan for sustainable growth while creating opportunities for the next generation of insurance finance leaders.

