YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley Announces Tribute to Women Award Honorees

Annual event celebrates extraordinary women leaders and allies advancing inclusion, integrity, and empowerment across the Bay Area.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley proudly announces the 2026 Tribute to Women Awards, an inspiring annual celebration honoring exceptional women leaders and allies whose work advances inclusion, integrity, and empowerment throughout the Bay Area and beyond. The 2026 Tribute to Women Awards will take place on April 30, 2026, at the Santa Clara Marriott, bringing together community leaders, advocates, corporate partners, and supporters for an evening of recognition, storytelling, and impact. Heffernan Insurance Brokers is happy to be among the Bay Area companies taking part in YWCA's Tribute to Women Awards, with Chief Information Officer Kate Grasman being recognized.

A limited number of tickets and tables are available for purchase at bit.ly/TRIBUTE2026, along with a complete list of the 2026 Honorees and participating Bay Area companies.

The Tribute to Women Award is awarded to women in executive-level positions who exhibit exceptional leadership, uplift others, challenge inequities, and inspire future generations to advocate for a more just future. "Kate exemplifies the leadership, integrity, and commitment to others that this award represents," said Mike Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Her dedication to supporting those around her and advancing opportunities for others makes her incredibly deserving of this recognition."

"For more than a century, YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley has worked to eliminate racism and empower women," said Adriana Caldera Boroffice, CEO of YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley. "The Tribute to Women Awards is a powerful reminder that progress happens because of bold, visionary leaders who challenge inequity and open doors for others. Our 2026 honorees embody that spirit. We are proud to celebrate their impact and amplify their stories."

Tribute to Women Awards salutes those corporations whose policies and practices encourage women's leadership and promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds. Proceeds from the awards dinner directly support YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's operations to provide programs, including workforce development, housing support, childcare, violence prevention education, crisis support, and racial justice initiatives that serve thousands of Bay Area women and families each year.

The evening will feature a reception, dinner, and award presentations.

About YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. For over 140 years, Your YWCA has been meeting our community's most pressing needs. We are one of the first multi-service agencies in the Bay Area, and have three priority service areas: 1) Empowering people & communities in healing from and preventing the trauma of violence, bigotry & racism; 2) Achieving solutions to homelessness for survivors of violence; 3) Inspiring opportunity and economic security by closing the prosperity and education gap.

Media Contact: Trish Carter, (702) 343-4047, [email protected]

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve clients' different needs in virtually every industry. Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

