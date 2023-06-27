Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Barbary Insurance Brokerage

News provided by

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

27 Jun, 2023, 11:08 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Barbary Insurance Brokerage headquartered in Oakland, Calif. Founder and president, Jerry Becerra, joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team members, effective May 1, 2023.

Barbary was founded in 2006 in San Francisco prior to moving to Oakland. Barbary focuses on commercial lines insurance, including within a few industry specialties, as well as personal lines insurance for clients throughout the Bay Area. The partnership with Heffernan Network will provide Barbary with the ability to operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency, leveraging Heffernan Network's additional market access, resources, and capabilities to support growth.  

"As all businesses must, I had to plan for the future of Barbary Insurance Brokerage and our clients," said Jerry Becerra, president of Barbary Insurance Brokerage. "I wanted to partner with a broker that shared many of our values and could not only provide a similar level of service but enhance what Barbary has been doing. With Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, I feel I have found the perfect partner to move forward."

"We are excited to have Jerry and his team at Barbary join the Heffernan Network," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Barbary is well positioned to leverage the many resources and support the Network provides to help the agency continue to grow, while providing their clients with the same hands on service they have enjoyed for so many years."

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

