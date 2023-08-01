Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Easterly Surety & Insurance Services

News provided by

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

01 Aug, 2023, 11:27 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Easterly Surety & Insurance Services headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.  Kevin and Teri Easterly joined Heffernan Network along with four of their team members effective July 1, 2023.

Easterly was founded in 1987 with a focus on commercial insurance risks.  That focus continues today with target client industries such as contractors, developers, environmental firms and property owners.  Easterly also has extensive surety expertise which will be a big benefit to the other partners across the Heffernan Network platform.  The partnership with Heffernan Network will provide Easterly with the ability to operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency, leveraging Heffernan Network's additional market access, resources and capabilities to support growth, particularly as Easterly looks to expand to employee benefits, select personal lines accounts and larger commercial accounts.  

"The Easterly team is excited and honored to be a part of the Heffernan brand," said Kevin Easterly, president of Easterly Surety & Insurance Services.  "Heffernan brings 35 years of industry knowledge and has built a culture that is rare to find.  Integrating with Heffernan will make our new agency, Heffernan Easterly Insurance Services a much stronger agency with access to many more markets and better services for our clients."

"We are very excited to have the Easterly team join the Network," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers.  "Kevin and Teri bring unique knowledge and expertise in the construction space, as well as a strong skill set in surety, which is a fantastic addition to our organization."

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Also from this source

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Maffei Insurance & Financial Services

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Barbary Insurance Brokerage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.