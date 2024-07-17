Heggerty acquires Literably to bring seamless Science of Reading-aligned literacy assessment to thousands of schools and districts

OAK PARK, Ill., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heggerty—a trusted literacy leader whose print and digital solutions are found in over half of U.S. school districts—announced its acquisition of Literably, an award-winning, research-backed literacy assessment platform used by hundreds of schools to efficiently and accurately assess students' literacy knowledge. By combining user-friendly digital assessments, child-specific speech AI, and research-proven curricula, the integration of Literably and Heggerty is uniquely poised to revolutionize how classrooms evaluate and address students' literacy skills.

"We're learning so much more about our students." Learn more about Cupertino Union School District's assessment experience with Literably.

"Literably presents us with the opportunity to support schools and districts like never before." Heggerty CEO Ron Davies says, "What do teachers need more than anything? Time. And Literably has the power to give them just that while providing invaluable insights into student growth. We're very excited to bring this experience to our teachers and students."

Founded in 2013, Literably is an innovative digital assessment platform that can assess students across seven key literacy areas: phonemic awareness, phonics, oral reading fluency, vocabulary, reading comprehension, spelling, and rapid automatized naming. Literably has a decade of experience working with child-specific speech AI to deliver accurate, actionable data for teachers.



With over 500,000 students assessed, Literably has been proven to predict student ELA success with performance on par with traditional teacher-scored screening assessments.

Literably CEO and co-founder Tyler Borek shares, "The impact is tangible; Literably frees up days of instructional time previously spent on assessment. That's real-time teachers can use to support children's growth. And now, in partnership with Heggerty, we can go even further—helping teachers connect data with tailored learning opportunities unique to each child."

Literably will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand while being tightly integrated into the Heggerty ELA ecosystem, fortifying the myHeggerty digital platform and providing unmatched value for Heggerty classrooms. Heggerty and Literably are working to bring Heggerty's phonemic awareness assessments into the Literably platform. For more information, visit www.literably.com .

About Heggerty

Heggerty is a leading provider of reading and writing curricula, professional development, and digital resources dedicated to improving literacy outcomes. Research-proven to improve student outcomes, Heggerty supports educators in over 11,000 U.S. districts in building strong foundational reading and writing skills. For more information, visit www.heggerty.org .

Media Contact:

SOURCE Heggerty