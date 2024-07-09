Heggerty Announces Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition: A Comprehensive Phonemic Awareness Intervention for Older Students

A newly revised intervention curriculum integrates the latest Science of Reading research and empowers all students to achieve proficient reading.

OAK PARK, Ill., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heggerty announces the release of Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition , a revised version of the trusted phonemic awareness intervention solution designed to support students in second grade and beyond. This curriculum addresses the critical need for foundational literacy skills in older learners by providing targeted phonemic awareness interventions and enabling all students to become proficient readers.

"We are excited to introduce Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition, an important revision that reflects the latest research and our customers' feedback," said Marjorie Bottari, Director of Content at Heggerty and co-author of Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition. "It is our mission to be responsive to teacher and student needs, allowing all learners to become strong, proficient readers. We are committed to giving older students struggling with reading a fair shot at achieving lifelong literacy success. Bridge the Gap 2025 equips educators with the best, most effective targeted phonemic awareness intervention curriculum possible."

What's New in Heggerty's Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition?

Bridge the Gap 2025 Edition includes significant updates such as a revised curriculum structure, additional lessons, new resources, and immediate phoneme-grapheme connections integrated into each lesson. Additionally, this edition offers enhanced teacher support, ensuring every educator has the tools they need to succeed.

With these improvements, Heggerty's trusted phonemic awareness intervention now equips educators with over one hundred concise yet impactful lessons. These lessons are designed for individual or small-group learning and deliver effective instruction that empowers all students to thrive as proficient readers.

About Heggerty

Heggerty is an education company that equips teachers with effective and engaging products and professional learning opportunities that help prepare and empower all students to become lifelong readers. Heggerty strides to make products aligned with effective reading instruction that help close the literacy gap. Inspired by Dr. Michael Heggerty, the company now evolves the curriculum and resources based on research to provide elementary educators with the best tools to help students learn to read.

For additional information on Heggerty, visit: www.heggerty.org

