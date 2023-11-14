HEI Civil Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

Don Foster and MaryAnn Miller Join the Company's Board of Directors

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEI Civil today announced the appointments of Don Foster, Principal of Manor Associates, and MaryAnn Miller, Consultant and former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief HR Officer of Avnet, Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With the addition of Foster and Miller, HEI Civil's Board comprises seven directors, four of whom are independent.

"We're excited to welcome Don Foster and MaryAnn Miller to the Board," said Leo Denslow, HEI Civil's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their distinguished backgrounds and proven track records in strategic planning, business development, human capital, and operations align perfectly with our company's values and vision for the future. We are confident their strategic insights will contribute to our continued success and growth."

As a former President at US Steel International and former CEO of Unity Aluminum, Foster is a prominent executive known for his business development success across diverse industries. As Senior Vice President of Construction for the L.B. Foster Company, he spearheaded notable projects including the New Orleans post-Katrina reconstruction in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, re-decking of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges and the successful completion of the front-end of the new Panama Canal. He serves as Principal of Manor Associates, engaging in board governance and industrial consulting.

Miller is a highly accomplished executive known for her transformative impact on large businesses, including Avnet, Inc., and Goodrich Corporation, through innovative human resources practices and strategic thought leadership. Her extensive board advisory experience, passion for inspiring people, and track record of outstanding business results make her a dynamic and influential leader in large and scaling organizations. She is currently Principal of DM2 Inspirations LLC, providing consulting services in succession planning, leadership development and board governance.

"I am thrilled to welcome Don Foster and MaryAnn Miller as valuable additions to our board," said Sam Judd, chair of the HEI Civil Board. "Their exceptional accomplishments, along with their passion for inspiring people and achieving outstanding business results, make them invaluable assets to our board of directors at this stage in our evolution. We look forward to their expertise and contributions to the strategy, talent, and risk management priorities as we continue to support HEI Civil's growth vision for the future."

Foster and Miller join current board members:

Sam Judd, HEI Chair of the Board, Board Member in Three Enterprises, and Former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. With his extensive experience in governance, strategy, finance, acquisitions, risk management, and organizational development, Judd supports the board, leadership team, and ownership in their commitment to the long-term growth and success of the HEI family of companies.





Barry Kurland, Chief Commercial Officer at Arkatechture, Independent Director. Kurland, with over 30 years of experience in growth and scalability, offers valuable support to HEI's leadership team in pursuing diversification, new revenue streams, and implementing best practices in learning and development to sustain rapid growth.





Clint Eskridge, Executive Vice President, Operations. With over 25 years of experience, Eskridge has overseen various construction aspects, including site preparation and underground utilities, since joining HEI Civil in 2010. He is instrumental in growing HEI's acquired businesses.





Zane Hudick, General Manager. Hudick plays a pivotal role in overseeing all facets of the business, including project planning, leveraging his heavy civil construction knowledge from the past 23 years. He leads the company's largest division.





Hudick plays a pivotal role in overseeing all facets of the business, including project planning, leveraging his heavy civil construction knowledge from the past 23 years. He leads the company's largest division. JP Morgan, Executive Vice President of Estimating and Project Management. With over 30 years of experience in heavy civil construction and a vital company member since 2004, Morgan supports the company's pipeline and focuses on continued growth.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colo, with two sister companies Peabody General Contractors located in Austin, Texas and Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, N.C. The enterprise's current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, over 800 employees and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit http://www.heicivil.com.

