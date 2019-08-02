HEI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

HONOLULU, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2019 of $42.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $46.1 million and EPS of $0.42 for the second quarter of 2018.

"HEI's earnings for the second quarter of 2019 are in line with our expectations for the year, and we are making great strides on our strategies across our enterprise," said Constance H. Lau, president and CEO of HEI.

"Together with our stakeholders, our utilities are working hard to reach our state's ambitious clean energy and carbon neutrality goals while delivering affordable, reliable energy for customers and ensuring system resilience. We recently commenced one of the largest renewables procurement processes ever undertaken by a U.S. utility—seeking up to 900 megawatts of new renewable generation, along with storage and grid services—even faster than planned."

"Our bank results were below recent quarters' performance due to volatility in American's investment portfolio driven by the lower interest rate environment as well as higher credit costs, including for one commercial exposure. The bank continued to deliver strong net interest margin, good loan and deposit growth and improving year-over-year efficiency. We are already seeing many of the benefits we anticipated from the consolidation of the bank's non-branch teammates into the new ASB Campus and we are confident in the future improvements American will deliver for our stakeholders," said Lau.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's1 net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $32.6 million compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$6.5 million revenue increase resulting from rate increases and higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues; the revenue increase included $3.6 million from Hawaiian Electric ( Oahu ), $2.4 million from Maui Electric ( Maui County ) and $0.5 million from Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island); and

revenue increase resulting from rate increases and higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues; the revenue increase included from Hawaiian Electric ( ), from Maui Electric ( ) and from Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island); and $3.3 million revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism. These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items: $4.5 million higher operations and maintenance expenses 2 compared to the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher overhaul expenses and generating station preventative maintenance and repairs, partially offset by the absence of Hawaii Island lava eruption response costs experienced in 2018;

higher operations and maintenance expenses compared to the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher overhaul expenses and generating station preventative maintenance and repairs, partially offset by the absence of Hawaii Island lava eruption response costs experienced in 2018; $2.6 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency; and

higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency; and $0.9 million lower net income resulting from the inclusion of outages for preventative underground circuit maintenance in determining 2018 performance under the reliability performance incentive mechanism.

Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

1 Hawaiian Electric Company, unless otherwise defined, refers to the three utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. on Oahu, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. on Hawaii Island, and Maui Electric Company, Limited, serving Maui County.

2 Excludes net income neutral expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties. See the "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related reconciliation accompanying this release.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) second quarter of 2019 net income was $17.0 million compared to $20.8 million in the first, or linked, quarter and $20.6 million in the prior year quarter.

The decrease in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower net interest income resulting from an increase in amortization of premiums in the investment securities portfolio, as well as a higher provision for loan losses due to increased loss reserves for one commercial credit, increased reserves for loan portfolio growth, and additional loss reserves for the personal unsecured loan portfolio.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the decrease in net income was primarily driven by a higher provision for loan losses due to an increase in loan loss reserves for the personal unsecured loan portfolio, and a lower provision in the prior year due to a release of reserves for improved credit quality in the commercial, commercial real estate and home equity line of credit loan portfolios.

Total loans were $5.0 billion as of June 30, 2019, up $164.5 million or 6.8% annualized from December 31, 2018, driven mainly by increases in commercial loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential loans.

Total deposits were $6.3 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $98.5 million or 3.2% annualized from December 31, 2018. Low-cost core deposits were $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2019.

American's return on average equity was 10.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 13.6% in the prior year quarter.3 Return on average assets was 0.96% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.18% in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.20% in the second quarter of 2018.

Please refer to American's news release issued on July 30, 2019 for additional information on American.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense, higher HEI corporate expenses, and lower Pacific Current net income due primarily to the hiring of a management team at Pacific Current.

DIRECTOR APPPOINTED TO FILL VACANCY OF RETIRING HEI BOARD MEMBER

On July 31, 2019, the HEI Board elected Micah A. Kane to serve as a director of HEI and a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance (NCG) Committee, both effective August 1, 2019. Mr. Kane was elected to fill the vacancies on the Board and on the NCG Committee created by the retirement of Dr. James K. Scott, who retired from the Board effective July 31, 2019.

Mr. Kane's extensive leadership experience and in-depth understanding of the communities HEI serves will add to the Board's oversight of HEI's Hawaii-focused strategy and operations. Among other leadership roles, Mr. Kane's experience includes serving as President and CEO of Hawaii Community Foundation; as a trustee of Kamehameha Schools, a private school system established under the will of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop to educate Native Hawaiians; and as a director on the board of HEI's electric utility subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND EPS GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its second quarter 2019 earnings and 2019 EPS guidance on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time).

Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198 or by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events." HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section.

Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric Company's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's SEC filings.

An online replay of the webcast will be available at www.hei.com beginning about two hours after the event. Replays of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the event through August 16, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode: 10131926.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American Savings Bank, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and related reconciliations on page 9 of this release.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 633,784



$ 608,126



$ 1,212,279



$ 1,178,553

Bank

81,687



77,104



164,739



152,523

Other

14



47



82



75

Total revenues

715,485



685,277



1,377,100



1,331,151

Expenses















Electric utility

578,090



552,982



1,100,025



1,072,040

Bank

60,435



50,187



117,365



100,719

Other

4,326



3,309



9,139



7,704

Total expenses

642,851



606,478



1,226,529



1,180,463

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

55,694



55,144



112,254



106,513

Bank

21,252



26,917



47,374



51,804

Other

(4,312)



(3,262)



(9,057)



(7,629)

Total operating income

72,634



78,799



150,571



150,688

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(761)



(1,564)



(1,524)



(3,397)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(23,533)



(22,001)



(46,656)



(43,519)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

1,179



1,365



2,257



2,809

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

3,175



2,983



6,085



6,277

Income before income taxes

52,694



59,582



110,733



112,858

Income taxes

9,709



13,055



21,587



25,611

Net income

42,985



46,527



89,146



87,247

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473



473



946



946

Net income for common stock

$ 42,512



$ 46,054



$ 88,200



$ 86,301

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.39



$ 0.42



$ 0.81



$ 0.79

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.39



$ 0.42



$ 0.81



$ 0.79

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.32



$ 0.31



$ 0.64



$ 0.62

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

108,938



108,842



108,925



108,830

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,255



108,963



109,324



109,053

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 32,574



$ 31,169



$ 64,700



$ 58,644

Bank

17,016



20,561



37,855



39,521

Other

(7,078)



(5,676)



(14,355)



(11,864)

Net income for common stock

$ 42,512



$ 46,054



$ 88,200



$ 86,301

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 56,211



$ 42,229



$ 111,140



$ 69,703

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









9.4 %

8.6 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

1 On a core basis, 2019 and 2018 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended June 30) were 9.4% and 9.2%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 633,784



$ 608,126



$ 1,212,279



$ 1,178,553

Expenses















Fuel oil

181,620



171,717



342,229



338,685

Purchased power

162,854



160,738



297,299



300,648

Other operation and maintenance

119,260



112,642



237,390



220,252

Depreciation

53,913



50,361



107,860



100,827

Taxes, other than income taxes

60,443



57,524



115,247



111,628

Total expenses

578,090



552,982



1,100,025



1,072,040

Operating income

55,694



55,144



112,254



106,513

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

3,175



2,983



6,085



6,277

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(701)



(988)



(1,404)



(2,252)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(18,530)



(18,160)



(36,516)



(35,854)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

1,179



1,365



2,257



2,809

Income before income taxes

40,817



40,344



82,676



77,493

Income taxes

7,744



8,676



16,978



17,851

Net income

33,073



31,668



65,698



59,642

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229



229



458



458

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

32,844



31,439



65,240



59,184

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



540



540

Net income for common stock

$ 32,574



$ 31,169



$ 64,700



$ 58,644

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 32,597



$ 31,195



$ 64,747



$ 58,701

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,593



1,597



3,016



3,094

Hawaii Electric Light

253



262



498



519

Maui Electric

273



269



521



527





2,119



2,128



4,035



4,140

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 88.38



$ 81.84



$ 84.44



$ 81.26

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









7.8 %

7.2 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

1 Simple average. On a core basis, 2019 and 2018 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended June 30) were 7.8% and 7.7%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 58,620



$ 57,860



$ 54,633



$ 116,480



$ 107,433

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,535



10,628



8,628



18,163



17,830

Total interest and dividend income

66,155



68,488



63,261



134,643



125,263

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

4,287



4,252



3,284



8,539



6,241

Interest on other borrowings

411



528



393



939



889

Total interest expense

4,698



4,780



3,677



9,478



7,130

Net interest income

61,457



63,708



59,584



125,165



118,133

Provision for loan losses

7,688



6,870



2,763



14,558



6,304

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

53,769



56,838



56,821



110,607



111,829

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,798



4,562



4,744



9,360



9,398

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,004



5,078



5,138



10,082



10,327

Fee income on other financial products

1,830



1,593



1,675



3,423



3,329

Bank-owned life insurance

2,390



2,259



1,133



4,649



2,004

Mortgage banking income

976



614



617



1,590



1,230

Other income, net

534



458



536



992



972

Total noninterest income

15,532



14,564



13,843



30,096



27,260

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

25,750



25,512



23,655



51,262



48,095

Occupancy

5,479



4,670



4,194



10,149



8,474

Data processing

3,852



3,738



3,540



7,590



7,004

Services

2,606



2,426



3,028



5,032



6,075

Equipment

2,189



2,064



1,874



4,253



3,602

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,663



1,360



1,491



3,023



2,998

Marketing

1,323



990



1,085



2,313



1,730

FDIC insurance

628



626



727



1,254



1,440

Other expense

4,519



3,854



4,556



8,373



8,657

Total noninterest expense

48,009



45,240



44,150



93,249



88,075

Income before income taxes

21,292



26,162



26,514



47,454



51,014

Income taxes

4,276



5,323



5,953



9,599



11,493

Net income

$ 17,016



$ 20,839



$ 20,561



$ 37,855



$ 39,521

Comprehensive income

$ 31,291



$ 27,091



$ 16,579



$ 58,382



$ 23,464

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.96



1.18



1.20



1.07



1.16

Return on average equity

10.46



13.09



13.56



11.76



13.07

Return on average tangible common equity

11.97



15.03



15.68



13.48



15.13

Net interest margin

3.82



3.99



3.76



3.90



3.76

Efficiency ratio

62.36



57.80



60.13



60.06



60.58

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.29



0.39



0.32



0.34



0.30

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.79



0.83



0.57









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.17



1.12



1.11









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.2



8.1



7.6









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.7



8.7



8.6









Total capital ratio

14.0



13.9



13.9









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 15.0



$ 18.0



$ 11.1



$ 33.0



$ 22.0





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

EXPLANATION OF HEI'S USE OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURES

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company management use certain non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items that are not reflective of ongoing operations or that are not expected to reoccur, to evaluate the performance of HEI and the utility. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and the adjusted return on average common equity (ROACE) for HEI and the utility.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings exclude the 2017 impact of the federal tax reform act due to the adjustment of the deferred tax balances and the $1,000 non-executive employee bonuses paid by the bank related to federal tax reform. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings. Management has shown adjusted non-GAAP (core) net income, adjusted non-GAAP (core) ROACE in order to provide better comparability of ROACE between periods.

The accompanying table also provides the calculation of utility GAAP other operation and maintenance (O&M) expense adjusted for "O&M-related net income neutral items," which are O&M expenses covered by specific surcharges or by third parties. These "O&M-related net income neutral items" are grossed-up in revenue and expense and do not impact net income.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP1 TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (HEI) Unaudited Twelve months ended June 30 ($ in millions) 2019

2018 HEI CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME





GAAP (as reported) $ 203.7



$ 178.7

Excluding special items (after-tax):





One-time non-executive bank employee bonus related to federal tax reform —



0.7

Federal tax reform impacts2 —



13.4

Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 203.7



$ 192.9

HEI CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY $ 2,155.8



$ 2,089.0

HEI CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)





Based on GAAP 9.4 %

8.6 % Based on non-GAAP (core)3 9.4 %

9.2 %









Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding





1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America





2 Reflects the lower rates enacted by federal tax reform, primarily the adjustments to reduce the unregulated net deferred tax asset balances 3 Calculated as core net income divided by average GAAP common equity







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP1 TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries Unaudited









Twelve months ended June 30 ($ in millions)





2019

2018 HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME











GAAP (as reported)





$ 149.7



$ 131.5

Excluding special items (after-tax):











Federal tax reform impacts2





—



9.2

Non-GAAP (core) net income





$ 149.7



$ 140.7

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY

$ 1,912.0



$ 1,827.9

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)







Based on GAAP





7.8 %

7.2 % Based on non-GAAP (core)3





7.8 %

7.7 %















Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ in millions) 2019 2018

2019

2018 HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED OTHER OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) EXPENSE











GAAP (as reported) $ 119.3

$ 112.6



$ 237.4



$ 220.3

Excluding other O&M-related net income neutral items4

0.4



0.1





0.5





0.5

Non-GAAP (Adjusted other O&M expense) $ 118.9

$ 112.5



$ 236.9



$ 219.8





Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding 1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America 2 Reflects the lower rates enacted by federal tax reform, primarily the adjustments to reduce the unregulated net deferred tax asset balances 3 Calculated as core net income divided by average GAAP common equity 4 Expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties recorded in revenues

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Planning E-mail: ir@hei.com

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hei.com

