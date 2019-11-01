HEI Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the third quarter of 2019 of $63.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 compared to $65.9 million and EPS of $0.60 for the third quarter of 2018.

"HEI's third quarter earnings were consistent with our expectations, and we continue to execute well on key initiatives across our enterprise," said Constance H. Lau, president and CEO of HEI. "Our utilities continue to work together with our communities and other stakeholders toward achieving a renewable energy future that's affordable, reliable and resilient. This work includes the ongoing performance-based regulation process and our latest renewable energy and grid services request for proposals."

"Our bank's results and earnings growth reflect good performance in a volatile market environment. American continued to deliver strong loan growth and steady net interest margins despite the continued challenges of lower interest rates. In October, American completed the sale of its former headquarters," said Lau.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric)1 net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $46.8 million compared to $49.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$6 million revenue increase resulting from rate increases and higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues, including $2 million from Hawaiian Electric ( Oahu ), $3 million from Maui Electric ( Maui County ), and $1 million from Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island);

revenue increase resulting from rate increases and higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues, including from Hawaiian Electric ( ), from Maui Electric ( ), and from Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island); $2 million revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;

revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism; $2 million from higher AFUDC and lower interest expense; and

from higher AFUDC and lower interest expense; and $1 million in revenues from pole attachment fees.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

in revenues from pole attachment fees. These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items: $8 million higher operations and maintenance expenses 2 compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher overhaul and maintenance expenses for generating facilities and higher vegetation management expenses;

higher operations and maintenance expenses compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher overhaul and maintenance expenses for generating facilities and higher vegetation management expenses; $5 million in net income impact experienced in the third quarter of 2018 due to net favorable tax adjustments primarily related to differences between the 2017 year-end tax accrual and the filing of the 2017 tax return. There were no significant differences between the 2018 year-end tax accrual and the filing of the 2018 tax return that impacted net income in 2019; and

in net income impact experienced in the third quarter of 2018 due to net favorable tax adjustments primarily related to differences between the 2017 year-end tax accrual and the filing of the 2017 tax return. There were no significant differences between the 2018 year-end tax accrual and the filing of the 2018 tax return that impacted net income in 2019; and $2 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency.

Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

1 Hawaiian Electric, unless otherwise defined, refers to the three utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. on Oahu, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. on Hawaii Island, and Maui Electric Company, Limited, serving Maui County.

2 Includes pension but excludes other net income neutral expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties. See the "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related reconciliation accompanying this release.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) third quarter 2019 net income was $22.9 million compared to $17.0 million in the second, or linked, quarter and $21.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was driven by a lower provision expense, higher non-interest income, higher net interest income and, compared to the linked quarter, lower non-interest expense.

Total loans were $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, up $240.0 million or 6.6% annualized from December 31, 2018, driven mainly by increases in the home equity lines of credit, commercial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $37.4 million or 0.8% annualized from December 31, 2018. Low-cost core deposits were $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2019.

American's return on average equity3 was 13.7% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 10.5% in the second quarter of 2019 and 13.8% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.29% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.96% in the second quarter of 2019 and 1.22% in the third quarter of 2018.

Please refer to American's news release issued on October 30, 2019 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense associated with long-term debt issued in the fourth quarter of 2018.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On October 31, 2019, the Board of Directors maintained HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2019 (ex-dividend date is November 21, 2019). The dividend would be equivalent to an annual rate of $1.28 per share. Dividends have been paid uninterrupted since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on October 31, 2019 of $45.15, HEI's dividend yield is 2.8%.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American Savings Bank, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and related reconciliations on pages 9 and 10 of this release.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 688,330



$ 687,409



$ 1,900,609



$ 1,865,962

Bank

83,201



80,496



247,940



233,019

Other

4



143



86



218

Total revenues

771,535



768,048



2,148,635



2,099,199

Expenses















Electric utility

616,537



613,373



1,716,562



1,685,413

Bank

54,240



53,232



171,605



153,951

Other

3,450



3,379



12,589



11,083

Total expenses

674,227



669,984



1,900,756



1,850,447

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

71,793



74,036



184,047



180,549

Bank

28,961



27,264



76,335



79,068

Other

(3,446)



(3,236)



(12,503)



(10,865)

Total operating income

97,308



98,064



247,879



248,752

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(648)



(1,276)



(2,172)



(4,673)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(22,425)



(22,523)



(69,081)



(66,042)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

1,208



1,006



3,465



3,815

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

3,250



1,962



9,335



8,239

Income before income taxes

78,693



77,233



189,426



190,091

Income taxes

14,803



10,862



36,390



36,473

Net income

63,890



66,371



153,036



153,618

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

471



471



1,417



1,417

Net income for common stock

$ 63,419



$ 65,900



$ 151,619



$ 152,201

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.61



$ 1.39



$ 1.40

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.60



$ 1.39



$ 1.40

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.32



$ 0.31



$ 0.96



$ 0.93

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

108,973



108,879



108,941



108,847

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,363



109,055



109,378



109,090

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 46,779



$ 49,712



$ 111,479



$ 108,356

Bank

22,888



21,221



60,743



60,742

Other

(6,248)



(5,033)



(20,603)



(16,897)

Net income for common stock

$ 63,419



$ 65,900



$ 151,619



$ 152,201

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 66,716



$ 61,311



$ 177,856



$ 131,014

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









9.2 %

8.7 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

1 On a core basis, 2019 and 2018 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended September 30) were 9.2% and 9.4%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 688,330



$ 687,409



$ 1,900,609



$ 1,865,962

Expenses















Fuel oil

199,093



206,551



541,322



545,236

Purchased power

175,037



177,590



472,336



478,238

Other operation and maintenance

124,415



113,553



361,805



333,805

Depreciation

53,935



50,983



161,795



151,810

Taxes, other than income taxes

64,057



64,696



179,304



176,324

Total expenses

616,537



613,373



1,716,562



1,685,413

Operating income

71,793



74,036



184,047



180,549

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

3,250



1,962



9,335



8,239

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(723)



(682)



(2,127)



(2,934)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(17,429)



(18,968)



(53,945)



(54,822)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

1,208



1,006



3,465



3,815

Income before income taxes

58,099



57,354



140,775



134,847

Income taxes

10,822



7,144



27,800



24,995

Net income

47,277



50,210



112,975



109,852

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

228



228



686



686

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

47,049



49,982



112,289



109,166

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



810



810

Net income for common stock

$ 46,779



$ 49,712



$ 111,479



$ 108,356

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 46,805



$ 49,740



$ 111,552



$ 108,441

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,823



1,761



4,840



4,855

Hawaii Electric Light

279



277



777



796

Maui Electric

312



291



832



818





2,414



2,329



6,449



6,469

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 82.30



$ 90.93



$ 83.64



$ 84.67

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









7.6 %

7.2 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

1 Simple average. On a core basis, 2019 and 2018 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended September 30) were 7.6% and 7.7%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 59,260



$ 58,620



$ 55,885



$ 175,740



$ 163,318

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,599



7,535



9,300



25,762



27,130

Total interest and dividend income

66,859



66,155



65,185



201,502



190,448

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

4,384



4,287



3,635



12,923



9,876

Interest on other borrowings

422



411



404



1,361



1,293

Total interest expense

4,806



4,698



4,039



14,284



11,169

Net interest income

62,053



61,457



61,146



187,218



179,279

Provision for loan losses

3,315



7,688



6,033



17,873



12,337

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

58,738



53,769



55,113



169,345



166,942

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

5,085



4,798



4,543



14,445



13,941

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,320



5,004



5,454



15,402



15,781

Fee income on other financial products

1,706



1,830



1,746



5,129



5,075

Bank-owned life insurance

1,660



2,390



2,663



6,309



4,667

Mortgage banking income

1,490



976



169



3,080



1,399

Gains on sale of investment securities, net

653



—



—



653



—

Other income, net

428



534



736



1,420



1,708

Total noninterest income

16,342



15,532



15,311



46,438



42,571

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

25,364



25,750



23,952



76,626



72,047

Occupancy

5,694



5,479



4,363



15,843



12,837

Data processing

3,763



3,852



3,583



11,353



10,587

Services

2,829



2,606



2,485



7,861



8,560

Equipment

2,163



2,189



1,783



6,416



5,385

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,297



1,663



1,556



4,320



4,554

Marketing

1,142



1,323



993



3,455



2,723

FDIC insurance

(5)



628



638



1,249



2,078

Other expense

3,676



4,519



4,240



12,049



12,897

Total noninterest expense

45,923



48,009



43,593



139,172



131,668

Income before income taxes

29,157



21,292



26,831



76,611



77,845

Income taxes

6,269



4,276



5,610



15,868



17,103

Net income

$ 22,888



$ 17,016



$ 21,221



$ 60,743



$ 60,742

Comprehensive income

$ 26,697



$ 31,291



$ 16,480



$ 85,079



$ 39,944

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

1.29



0.96



1.22



1.14



1.18

Return on average equity

13.75



10.46



13.80



12.44



13.32

Return on average tangible common equity

15.68



11.97



15.93



14.23



15.40

Net interest margin

3.82



3.82



3.81



3.87



3.78

Efficiency ratio

58.58



62.36



57.02



59.56



59.35

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.69



0.29



0.40



0.46



0.33

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.63



0.79



0.59









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.04



1.17



1.14









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.4



8.2



7.7









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.8



8.7



8.6









Total capital ratio

14.0



14.0



13.8









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 14.0



$ 15.0



$ 14.0



$ 47.0



$ 36.0





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

EXPLANATION OF HEI'S USE OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURES

HEI and Hawaiian Electric management use certain non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items that are not reflective of ongoing operations or that are not expected to reoccur, to evaluate the performance of HEI and the utility. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and the adjusted return on average common equity (ROACE) for HEI and the utility.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings exclude the 2017 impact of the federal tax reform act due to the adjustment of the deferred tax balances and the $1,000 non-executive employee bonuses paid by the bank related to federal tax reform. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings. Management has shown adjusted non-GAAP (core) net income, adjusted non-GAAP (core) ROACE in order to provide better comparability of ROACE between periods.

The accompanying table also provides the calculation of utility GAAP other operation and maintenance (O&M) expense adjusted for "O&M-related net income neutral items," which are O&M expenses covered by specific surcharges or by third parties. These "O&M-related net income neutral items" are grossed-up in revenue and expense and do not impact net income.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP1 TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (HEI) Unaudited Twelve months ended September 30 ($ in millions) 2019

2018 HEI CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME





GAAP (as reported) $ 201.2



$ 184.6

Excluding special items (after-tax):





One-time non-executive bank employee bonus related to federal tax reform —



0.7

Federal tax reform impacts2 —



13.4

Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 201.2



$ 198.7

HEI CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY $ 2,187.4



$ 2,117.5

HEI CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)





Based on GAAP 9.2 %

8.7 % Based on non-GAAP (core)3 9.2 %

9.4 %









Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding













1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America













2 Reflects the lower rates enacted by federal tax reform, primarily the adjustments to reduce the unregulated net deferred tax asset balances

3 Calculated as core net income divided by average GAAP common equity







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP1 TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries Unaudited









Twelve months ended September 30 ($ in millions)





2019

2018 HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME











GAAP (as reported)





$ 146.8



$ 133.7

Excluding special items (after-tax):











Federal tax reform impacts2





—



9.2

Non-GAAP (core) net income





$ 146.8



$ 142.9

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY

$ 1,934.7



$ 1,852.7

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)







Based on GAAP





7.6 %

7.2 % Based on non-GAAP (core)3





7.6 %

7.7 %















Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 (in millions) 2019 2018

2019

2018 HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED OTHER OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) EXPENSE











GAAP (as reported) $ 124.4

$ 113.6



$ 361.8



$ 333.8

Excluding other O&M-related net income neutral items4 0.4

0.2



0.5



0.7

Non-GAAP (Adjusted other O&M expense) $ 124.0

$ 113.3



$ 361.3



$ 333.1





Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding

1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America

2 Reflects the lower rates enacted by federal tax reform, primarily the adjustments to reduce the unregulated net deferred tax asset balances

3 Calculated as core net income divided by average GAAP common equity

4 Expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties recorded in revenues

