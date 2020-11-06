HEI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

HONOLULU, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the third quarter of 2020 of $65.0 million and EPS of $0.59 compared to $63.4 million and EPS of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2019.

"I have been deeply impressed by the dedication of our employees and by the resilience of our customers and communities as we all adapt to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19," said Constance H. Lau, HEI president and CEO. "Our financial stability has enabled us to help our customers, our economy and our communities during this unprecedented time, and to continue to deliver solid financial results.

"Keeping customer rates down has been a central focus for our utility. Last month the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission approved our settlement with the Consumer Advocate to not increase base rates in our Oahu rate case. Our utility continues to implement efficiency improvements to deliver on its customer savings commitments, even as it continues to press forward aggressively on our clean energy goals.

"The reopening of Hawaii's tourism sector with pre-arrival testing is a positive step for Hawaii's economy. Even so, the timing of a sustained reopening remains uncertain and our bank's third quarter results again reflect elevated provision for potential credit losses. While low interest rates continue to compress net interest margin, in the third quarter we were able to reduce expenses and improve noninterest income from core activities, including strong mortgage banking income from our residential lending activity, replacing most of the prior quarter's gains on sales of securities," said Lau.











1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $60.1 million, compared to $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$10 million lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to fewer generating unit overhauls, lower labor cost due to lower staffing levels and reduced overtime and elevated vegetation management work in the third quarter of 2019. The lower generation overhauls represented approximately $5 million of the $10 million total O&M variance; of that $5 million , $2 million was due to an elevated number of overhauls in the third quarter of 2019 and the remaining $3 million was timing related, as some overhaul work will be performed later in 4Q 2020 or in 2021;

revenue increase from higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues; and $1 million increase for recovery of the West Loch PV project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

increase for recovery of the West Loch PV project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism. These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items: $1 million lower allowance for funds used during construction as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress;

lower allowance for funds used during construction as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress; $1 million higher cost savings from enterprise resource planning system implementation to be returned to customers; and

higher cost savings from enterprise resource planning system implementation to be returned to customers; and $1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) third quarter 2020 net income was $12.2 million compared to $14.0 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2020, and $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher second quarter gains on sales of securities of $9.3 million. This was partially offset by improved noninterest income, including higher loan sales from increased mortgage banking originations, as well as by lower noninterest expense. The lower net income compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily reflects lower asset yields within the loan and investment portfolios due to the lower interest rate environment and higher provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020, which included approximately $12.3 million in additional reserves related to economic impacts from the pandemic.











Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

Total loans were $5.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, up 7.3%2 from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by the addition of $370 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as increases in the commercial real estate and residential loan portfolios, offset by reductions in the home equity line of credit and consumer loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $7.0 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 12.2%3 from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was 0.13% for the quarter, down five basis points versus the linked quarter and down 17 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity4 for the third quarter of 2020 was 6.75%, compared to 8.00% in the linked quarter and 13.75% in the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.61% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.72% in the linked quarter and 1.29% in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of 2020, American retained capital and did not pay a dividend to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.3% at September 30, 2020.

Please refer to American's news release issued on October 30, 2020 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $6.2 million in the prior year quarter. The greater net loss was primarily due to lower income at Pacific Current reflecting lower energy sales and higher corporate interest expense from higher short-term borrowing.

BOARD MAINTAINS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On November 4, 2020, HEI announced that the Board of Directors maintained HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020 (ex-dividend date is November 19, 2020). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on November 5, 2020 of $33.05, HEI's dividend yield is 4.0%.











2 Annualized from December 31, 2019, total loans as of September 30, 2020 increased 9.7% 3 Annualized from December 31, 2019, total deposits as of September 30, 2020 increased 16.3%. 4 Bank return on average equity calculated using annualized third quarter 2020 bank net income and weighted average daily common equity.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2020 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2020 earnings guidance and outlook at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) on Friday, November 6, 2020.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 562,568



$ 688,330



$ 1,694,225



$ 1,900,609

Bank

78,644



82,548



233,096



247,287

Other

215



4



237



86

Total revenues

641,427



770,882



1,927,558



2,147,982

Expenses















Electric utility

474,050



616,537



1,493,948



1,716,562

Bank

63,144



54,240



189,700



171,605

Other

4,672



3,450



13,091



12,589

Total expenses

541,866



674,227



1,696,739



1,900,756

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

88,518



71,793



200,277



184,047

Bank

15,500



28,308



43,396



75,682

Other

(4,457)



(3,446)



(12,854)



(12,503)

Total operating income

99,561



96,655



230,819



247,226

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(1,102)



(648)



(2,970)



(2,172)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(22,086)



(22,425)



(66,474)



(69,081)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

801



1,208



2,241



3,465

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,347



3,250



6,556



9,335

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—



653



9,275



653

Income before income taxes

79,521



78,693



179,447



189,426

Income taxes

14,018



14,803



30,691



36,390

Net income

65,503



63,890



148,756



153,036

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

471



471



1,417



1,417

Net income for common stock

$ 65,032



$ 63,419



$ 147,339



$ 151,619

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 1.35



$ 1.39

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.59



$ 0.58



$ 1.35



$ 1.39

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.32



$ 0.99



$ 0.96

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,181



108,973



109,126



108,941

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,336



109,363



109,387



109,378

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 60,065



$ 46,779



$ 126,299



$ 111,479

Bank

12,150



22,888



41,925



60,743

Other

(7,183)



(6,248)



(20,885)



(20,603)

Net income for common stock

$ 65,032



$ 63,419



$ 147,339



$ 151,619

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 66,472



$ 66,716



$ 166,659



$ 177,856

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









9.4



9.2



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues

$ 562,568



$ 688,330



$ 1,694,225



$ 1,900,609

Expenses















Fuel oil

105,042



199,093



390,714



541,322

Purchased power

149,025



175,037



425,679



472,336

Other operation and maintenance

111,243



124,415



348,831



361,805

Depreciation

55,689



53,935



167,235



161,795

Taxes, other than income taxes

53,051



64,057



161,489



179,304

Total expenses

474,050



616,537



1,493,948



1,716,562

Operating income

88,518



71,793



200,277



184,047

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,347



3,250



6,556



9,335

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(432)



(723)



(1,195)



(2,127)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(16,836)



(17,429)



(50,768)



(53,945)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

801



1,208



2,241



3,465

Income before income taxes

74,398



58,099



157,111



140,775

Income taxes

13,835



10,822



29,316



27,800

Net income

60,563



47,277



127,795



112,975

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

228



228



686



686

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

60,335



47,049



127,109



112,289

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



810



810

Net income for common stock

$ 60,065



$ 46,779



$ 126,299



$ 111,479

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 60,113



$ 46,805



$ 126,398



$ 111,552

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,620



1,823



4,559



4,840

Hawaii Electric Light

244



279



721



777

Maui Electric

235



312



699



832





2,099



2,414



5,979



6,449

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 49.71



$ 82.30



$ 64.70



$ 83.64

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.4



7.6



1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 52,419



$ 53,541



$ 59,260



$ 161,505



$ 175,740

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,221



6,288



7,599



22,939



25,762

Total interest and dividend income

59,640



59,829



66,859



184,444



201,502

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

2,287



3,071



4,384



8,945



12,923

Interest on other borrowings

61



75



422



449



1,361

Total interest expense

2,348



3,146



4,806



9,394



14,284

Net interest income

57,292



56,683



62,053



175,050



187,218

Provision for credit losses

13,970



15,133



3,315



39,504



17,873

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

43,322



41,550



58,738



135,546



169,345

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,233



3,102



5,085



11,906



14,445

Fee income on deposit liabilities

3,832



2,897



5,320



11,842



15,402

Fee income on other financial products

1,524



1,212



1,706



4,608



5,129

Bank-owned life insurance

1,965



1,673



1,660



4,432



6,309

Mortgage banking income

7,681



6,252



1,490



15,933



3,080

Gain on sale of securities, net

—



9,275



653



9,275



653

Other income, net

(231)



(251)



428



(69)



1,420

Total noninterest income

19,004



24,160



16,342



57,927



46,438

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

26,431



25,079



25,364



77,287



76,626

Occupancy

5,693



5,442



5,694



16,402



15,843

Data processing

3,366



3,849



3,763



11,052



11,353

Services

2,624



2,474



2,829



7,907



7,861

Equipment

2,001



2,290



2,163



6,630



6,416

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,187



1,049



1,297



3,577



4,320

Marketing

727



379



1,142



1,908



3,455

FDIC insurance

714



751



(5)



1,567



1,249

Other expense1

4,556



7,063



3,676



15,813



12,049

Total noninterest expense

47,299



48,376



45,923



142,143



139,172

Income before income taxes

15,027



17,334



29,157



51,330



76,611

Income taxes

2,877



3,320



6,269



9,405



15,868

Net income

$ 12,150



$ 14,014



$ 22,888



$ 41,925



$ 60,743

Comprehensive income

$ 13,543



$ 13,734



$ 26,697



$ 62,885



$ 85,079

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.61



0.72



1.29



0.73



1.14

Return on average equity

6.75



8.00



13.75



7.95



12.44

Return on average tangible common equity

7.62



9.07



15.68



9.00



14.23

Net interest margin

3.12



3.21



3.82



3.34



3.87

Efficiency ratio

61.99



59.84



58.58



61.01



59.56

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.32



0.49



0.69



0.41



0.46

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.77



0.86



0.63









Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.67



1.50



1.04









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.0



7.9



8.4









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.3



8.4



8.8









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ —



$ —



$ 14.0



$ 28.0



$ 47.0



1 The three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 include approximately $0.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, these costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.4 million of compensation expense and $1.7 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Director, Investor Relations E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

