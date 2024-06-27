Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany Invests in Fourth Accuray Radiotherapy Device, the Radixact® System, to Improve Cancer Patient Care

The Radixact System will be supplied with ClearRT ® , Synchrony ® , and the VOLO™ Ultra Optimizer to enhance radiation treatment delivery precision and speed

, Synchrony , and the VOLO™ Ultra Optimizer to enhance radiation treatment delivery precision and speed Heidelberg University Hospital is recognized worldwide for excellence in patient care and practice changing research

MADISON, Wis., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that long-term customer Heidelberg University Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany, has selected the company's Radixact® System, equipped with its proprietary ClearRT®, Synchrony® and VOLO™ Ultra Optimizer solutions, to help transform their approach to cancer care. The full-featured system is designed to help provide the certainty necessary to effectively and efficiently treat the wide range of cancer cases seen daily in a busy oncology practice. The Radixact System will replace the older generation Accuray TomoTherapy® System.

Accuray Radixact(R) Radiation Therapy Delivery System

"At Accuray, we understand that certainty matters - to the clinical teams that use our radiation therapy systems, the patients who undergo treatment and the families whose loved ones require care. That's why it's so important to our team to provide customers around the world with technology that enables them to treat a wider range of patients and feel confident they are offering the best possible option for a full, high-quality life," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Continued Ms. Winter, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Heidelberg University Hospital team, a global leader in cancer care. As long-term users of both Accuray radiotherapy delivery platforms they have a clear understanding of the value of the helical Radixact/TomoTherapy Systems' and industry-only robotic, stereotactic CyberKnife® System's unique designs. We look forward to supporting them as they embark on the next phase of providing advanced radiotherapy care for their patients."

Heidelberg University Hospital: Leveraging Advanced Equipment to Improve the Patient Experience

Heidelberg University Hospital was an early adopter of image-guided intensity modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT), a targeted form of external beam radiation therapy that uses images acquired before each treatment to help ensure accurate patient and tumor positioning before delivery of the radiation. Two TomoTherapy Systems enabled the hospital's team to treat up to 100 patients per day while leveraging the benefits of full image guidance made possible by IG-IMRT.

The Radixact System integrated with ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging, Synchrony motion tracking and synchronization technology, and VOLO Ultra Optimizer offers an enhanced workflow along with improved image clarity, enhanced precision, and the versatility necessary to treat more patients, better and faster. The hospital joins renowned facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia in adopting the integrated Accuray solutions.

Heidelberg University Hospital has once again been named one of the best hospitals in the world in the latest edition of the "World's Best Hospitals 2024" ranking compiled by Newsweek magazine. Over their more than 100-year history, the hospital's center for radiation oncology has become one of the largest and most modern institutions around the globe, focusing on patient treatment as well as preclinical cancer research.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the benefits of the company's products to its customers; and patient experiences and patient outcomes. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace; the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2024, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated