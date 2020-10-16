Heidi Burnett Joins BiasSync

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidi Burnett joins the staff of BiasSync as Senior Vice President, Client Engagement. Previously, she served as Senior Partner and HR Transformation Strategy Executive at Mercer.

Burnett brings more than 25 years of broad experience in a number of areas, managing relationships across the entire Mercer portfolio and most recently driving growth for their HR Transformation practice. At Mercer, her work with clients included guiding HR leaders in developing and executing HR strategy to support broader corporate strategies through the design financing, compliance and delivery of HR organization and programs, including leveraging technology to optimize their employee experience and business efficiencies. Her experience includes design thinking to understand and apply how people interact and perform.

"We're excited to have a seasoned professional join our growing staff as we focus on the important field of bias mitigation, said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's CEO and co-founder. "Heidi is not only well-versed in our mission to reduce bias in the workplace, but she brings a fundamental, deeply intuitive understanding of people and how they interact—both in personal and professional environments."

Burnett's passion for diversity is evident in her work with clients as diverse as Fortune 500 to emerging tech and high growth across all industries. She was a contributor to publications such as Mercer's Research Report, When Women Thrive - Technology Industry Perspective. While at Mercer, she managed the company's Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas offices.

"I'm passionate about diversity and extremely eager to join such a team of topnotch professionals offering clients a new solution to assess and manage bias through a proprietary, online tool. Leaders around the global are looking for a partner they trust, with a proven, sustainable approach that will actually move the needle. Executives more than ever want to break down the unconscious biases that permeate every organization, but need a diagnosis and approach that is specific to them. BiasSync is uniquely able to deliver both," Burnett said.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

