Heidi Degrazia Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of N2 Biomedical

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Biomedical, a leading provider of coating and surface treatment solutions to the medical device industry, today announced the appointment of Heidi DeGrazia to the role of Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she will oversee N2's financial organization and work in tandem with other members of the executive team to shape the corporate strategy and accelerate the company's growth.

With over 25 years of financial and operational experience, DeGrazia has worked extensively in both the healthcare and manufacturing industries, including financial leadership positions at Avantor, Integra Companies, and Access TCA. DeGrazia brings extensive experience in both strategic planning and analysis, as well as managing corporate functions including finance, human resources, and information technology.

"I am thrilled to be joining the N2 Biomedical leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company's history. I have spent significant time in my professional career working with growth-oriented organizations, and believe exciting opportunities lie ahead for N2," said Heidi DeGrazia, Chief Financial Officer at N2 Biomedical.

"Heidi brings a broad range of skills and experience to N2's executive management team," said Randall Sword, CEO of N2 Biomedical. "Her experience overseeing financial operations at numerous enterprises in our industry will be invaluable as N2 continues to grow and expand our geographic reach and service offering to both existing and prospective clients."

About N2 Biomedical

Established in 2013, N2 provides coating and surface treatment development and application services for implantable and other medical devices utilized in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other healthcare end-markets. N2 is ISO-13485 certified, FDA GMP-compliant, and operates in a 30,000 square foot facility with laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. The company leverages its proprietary processes and equipment to provide customized solutions that enhance the characteristics of various materials in critical applications, including lubricity, infection resistance, biocompatibility and tissue integration, and wear and corrosion resistance. Additional information about N2 Biomedical is available at www.N2bio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE N2 Biomedical

