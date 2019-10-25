CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Heroes, a 501(c)(3) organization, partnered with Entertainment Studios for a special VIP Preview of their animated motion picture ARCTIC DOGS. Together, they provided a day of play, including a box of movie-themed craft projects and supplies, movie merchandise, decorations and gift cards at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on October 22, 2019.

Heidi Klum, who voices characters Jade and Bertha, joined Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul Viviano to introduce the movie to patients.

Heidi Klum Brings Entertainment Studios’ Arctic Dogs Movie Preview to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles With Partner Holiday Heroes – in Theaters November 1st

Felicia Winiecki, Executive Director of Holiday Heroes shared, "It is because of partnerships like these and the generous donations of our supporters - that for over a decade Holiday Heroes has been able to provide a day of joy and entertainment to the kids that need it most."

Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, Byron Allen said, "Children's Hospital Los Angeles is very special to me. We support them with our annual Oscar Gala, and we feel everyone should help their life-saving mission. Together with Holiday Heroes, we've created a VIP preview for pediatric patients to see ARCTIC DOGS before it opens in theaters on Friday, November 1st. The kids will love it. It's a fun family movie!"

About Holiday Heroes

The mission of Holiday Heroes is to provide joy and entertainment to children who are critically, chronically or terminally ill by hosting themed hospital parties. Over the last decade, Holiday Heroes has become an established partner for children's hospitals across the country with a growing national footprint.

Holiday Heroes delivers a little fun with a big impact - making every day a holiday through play. Holiday Heroes provides pediatric hospital patients a day of play to include items such as craft boxes and all supplies, catered meals, specialty merchandise, gift cards and the arrival of costumed characters.

