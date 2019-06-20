Heidi Ueberroth, Brian Ferris and Bill Perocchi named future co-chairmen of Pebble Beach Company

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pebble Beach Company announced today that effective January 1, 2020, Heidi Ueberroth, Brian Ferris and Bill Perocchi will assume the roles of co-chairmen of its board of directors. The trio will replace Richard Ferris and Peter Ueberroth who have been co-chairmen for the past 20 years and who will continue to serve on the board. Brian Ferris and Heidi Ueberroth have served on the board for the past 10 years. Perocchi has been a board member and the company's chief executive officer for the past 20 years, and will continue in this role after the appointment.

Heidi Ueberroth is president of Globicon, a private investment and advisory firm focused on media, sports, entertainment and hospitality. Prior to Globicon, Heidi spent nearly 20 years at the National Basketball Association where as president, NBA International, she was instrumental in the global expansion of the NBA's brand and businesses. Heidi serves on the board of directors of Electronic Arts, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She is also a director of several non-profit organizations including the Cancer Research Institute and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the non-profit organization that hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Pure Insurance Championship.

Brian Ferris is president of OMM Holdings, LLC, an Atlanta-based real estate and hospitality company. OMM's varied holdings include owning and operating 20 restaurants in four states along with a second concept under construction. OMM also owns a 600-acre master-planned community, called Chestatee, which includes an award winning 18-hole championship golf course. Brian is an avid golfer himself competing in many national tournaments, most recently the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. Brian is a graduate of The School of Hotel Management at Cornell University.

Bill Perocchi is chief executive officer of Pebble Beach Company, a position he has held since the company was acquired by its current ownership group in 1999. Prior to joining Pebble Beach, Perocchi was chief financial officer of Promus Hotels, and previously of DoubleTree Hotels. Perocchi started his career with General Electric, where he served for 10 years in various financial management positions. He is a graduate of GE's prestigious Financial Management Program and Corporate Audit Staff. Perocchi is a member of the Junior Achievement Monterey Bay Business Hall of Fame, Lawrence Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame and the Boys and Girls Club of America Hall of Fame. Perocchi is a board member of the Monterey County Boys and Girls Club, Stevenson School, and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, and Del Monte™ Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by Dell Technologies, Pebble Beachsm Food & Wine, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Site of the 2019 U.S. Open, 2023 U.S. Women's Open and 2027 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted five previous U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, and numerous other championships. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

