Heidrick & Struggles Achieves Over $1 Billion in Annual Net Revenue, Attains Record Profitability

Q4 Net Revenue of $286 Million Climbs 77% Year over Year and Surpasses Record Q3 Levels

Company Provides Outlook that Guides to Record Q1 2022

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Feb 28, 2022, 16:12 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net revenue reached a quarterly record of $285.5 million with growth of 77% over the 4th quarter of 2020.
  • Operating income grew to $16.6 million, while adjusted operating income achieved $28.0 million (an increase of 119%) at a margin of 9.8%.
  • Net income climbed to $12.5 million and adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $20.8 million (an increase of 78%) and $1.02 (an increase of 73%), respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $36.8 million (an increase of 69%) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9%.

"We are very pleased with our outstanding fourth quarter and year-end performance, which continues to build the foundation for ongoing shareholder value creation," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan.  "2021 was an exciting year of geographic expansion and industry-leading productivity in Executive Search, increased demand for our broad array of leadership, organizational effectiveness and culture shaping offerings from Heidrick Consulting, the addition of our high-growth On-Demand Talent business segment, and the initiation of a partnership for future digital innovation.  Our record results demonstrate that our differentiated strategy is working."

Mr. Rajagopalan continued, "Companies across all industries and regions know that top talent and quality work environments are business imperatives now more than ever, contributing to our momentum in to 2022.  Heidrick is on its front foot moving forward."

2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Record consolidated net revenue of $285.5 million grew by $124.6 million, or 77.4%, compared to $161.0 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted year over year results by $1.0 million, or 60 basis points, consolidated net revenue increased $125.5 million, or 78.0%.  Net revenue growth was driven by all regions in Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, and by the addition of On-Demand Talent.

Consolidated salaries and benefits were $204.1 million compared to $120.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.   Year over year, fixed compensation expense increased $9.7 million due to increases in base salaries and payroll taxes, and retirement and benefits, partially offset by decreases in the deferred compensation plan, and stock compensation. Variable compensation increased $73.6 million year over year due to an increase in production. Salaries and benefits expense was 71.5% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 75.0% in the 2020 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $46.9 million compared to $25.9 million in the 2020 fourth quarter due to a one-time adjustment to the earnout payment obligation in connection with the acquisition of the Company's On-Demand Talent business, professional fees, corporate development and internal travel, office occupancy, information technology, and intangible amortization. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 16.4% compared to 16.1% in the 2020 fourth quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $18.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of On-Demand Talent and an increase in the volume of consulting engagements. Cost of services consists of third-party contractor costs related to the delivery of various services in the Company's On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting operating segments.

The Company recorded a one-time earnout charge of $11.4 million in the 2021 fourth quarter associated with its On-Demand Talent business.  In the 2020 fourth quarter the Company recorded a restructuring charge of $4.3 million primarily related to a reduction in the Company's real estate footprint. Including these charges, operating income was $16.6 million, compared to $8.5 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Operating margin was 5.8%, compared to 5.3% in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Excluding these charges, adjusted operating income was $28.0 million, compared to $12.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Adjusted operating margin was 9.8%, compared to 7.9% in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Net income was $12.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.61 with an effective tax rate of 30.3%. This compares to net income of $5.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.28, with an effective tax rate of 54.0%, in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Excluding the previously mentioned non-recurring charges, adjusted net income was $20.8 million, compared to $11.6 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.02, compared to $0.59 for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.6% to $36.8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9%, compared to 13.5% in the 2020 fourth quarter. 

Net cash provided by operating activities was $206.6 million, compared to $96.3 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2021 was $545.2 million, compared to $336.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $348.3 million at September 30, 2021.  The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first quarter. 

Executive Search net revenue increased 66.3%, or $97.0 million, to $243.4 million compared to net revenue of $146.3 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted year over year results by $1.0 million, or 70 basis points, net revenue increased $98.0 million, or 67.0%.  Net revenue increased 75.1% in the Americas (75.1% on a constant currency basis), 40.3% in Europe (42.4% on a constant currency basis), and 65.6% in Asia Pacific (67.6% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth over the prior year. 

The Company had 365 Executive Search consultants at December 31, 2021, compared to 361 at December 31, 2020.  Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.7 million compared to $1.6 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.  Average revenue per executive search was approximately $144,000 compared to $125,000 a year earlier.  The number of confirmed searches reached a quarterly record, increasing 44.9% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent, a new business segment which the Company acquired on April 1, 2021, generated net revenue of $23.6 million and exceeded the Company's expectations. This increase in performance required a one-time adjustment to the earnout obligation of $11.4 million, resulting in an operating loss of $10.3 million for the quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $18.5 million increased by $3.9 million, or 26.4%, compared to net revenue of $14.7 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Operating loss improved to $5.3 million, or 21.1%, compared to the prior year. Heidrick Consulting continues to build momentum from collaboration within the Company and is a a critical component of the growth strategy driving Executive Search and On-Demand Talent. There was no impact from exchange rate fluctuations in the quarter for Heidrick Consulting.  The Company had 69 Heidrick Consulting consultants at December 31, 2021, compared to 65 at December 31, 2020. 

Fiscal 2021 Results

Consolidated net revenue was a record $1,003.0 million compared to $621.6 million in 2020, an increase of 61.4%. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which positively impacted results by 210 basis points, or $13.3 million, consolidated net revenue increased 59.2% or $368.1 million.

Including restructuring charges of $3.8 million and $52.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the one-time On-Demand Talent earnout charge of $11.4 million recorded in 2021, and the non-cash impairment charge of $33.0 million recorded in 2020, operating income for 2021 was $98.3 million compared to an operating loss of $35.5 million in 2020. Operating margin was 9.8% in 2021 compared to (5.7)% in 2020. Excluding charges in both years, adjusted operating income for 2021 more than doubled to $113.4 million compared to $49.8 million in the prior year, and the adjusted operating margin was 11.3% compared to 8.0% in the prior year.

Net income was $72.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.58, with an effective tax rate of 31.6%. This compares to a net loss of $37.7 million and diluted loss per share of $1.95 in 2020, with an effective tax rate of (20.1)%. Excluding the previously mentioned non-recurring charges, adjusted net income was $83.5 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.11, compared to $35.2 million and $1.77, respectively, in the prior year.  The adjusted effective tax rate was 31.1% in 2021 compared to 34.7% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 increased 89.0% to $141.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $74.8 million in 2020.  Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points to14.1% compared to 12.0% in 2020.

Executive Search net revenue increased 53.7% to $868.8 million compared to $565.2 million in 2020. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which positively impacted results by 210 basis points, or $11.9 million, net revenue increased $291.7 million, or 51.6%. Net revenue increased 60.9% in the Americas (60.7% on a constant currency basis), 37.1% in Europe (30.8% on a constant currency basis), and 47.2% in Asia Pacific (42.9% on a constant currency basis). All practice groups exhibited growth over the prior year period.  Productivity was $2.4 million compared to $1.5 million in 2020. The average revenue per executive search was $131,000 compared to $123,000 in 2020, while confirmations increased 44.6%. 

On-Demand Talent, acquired on April 1, 2021, recorded year-to-date net revenue of $66.6 million and exceeded the Company's expectations due to increases in large account penetration, project wins, and higher than anticipated average project size when compared to the prior year.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased 19.8% to $67.6 million compared to $56.4 million in 2020. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which positively impacted results by 240 basis points, or $1.4 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 17.4%, or $9.8 million. Heidrick Consulting's results reflect continued increases in confirmation values, average client value, Executive Search referred work, and the value of confirmations due to Executive Search collaborations.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2021 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. 

2022 First Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2022 first quarter consolidated net revenue of between $270 million and $280 million, while acknowledging the continued fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and instability in Ukraine and Russia that may impact quarterly results.  In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in December 2021 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, Heidrick Consulting assignments, On-Demand Talent projects and the current backlog, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$      285,539

$      160,987

$         124,552

77.4%

Reimbursements

1,654

1,200

454

37.8%

Total revenue

287,193

162,187

125,006

77.1%








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

204,090

120,784

83,306

69.0%

General and administrative expenses

46,873

25,860

21,013

81.3%

Cost of services

17,968

1,548

16,420

NM

Restructuring charges


4,257

(4,257)

(100.0)%

Reimbursed expenses

1,654

1,200

454

37.8%

Total operating expenses

270,585

153,649

116,936

76.1%








Operating income

16,608

8,538

8,070

94.5%








Non-operating income






Interest, net

95

44



Other, net

1,203

3,467



Net non-operating income

1,298

3,511











Income before income taxes

17,906

12,049











Provision for income taxes

5,429

6,511











Net income

12,477

5,538











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(393)

988











Comprehensive income

$        12,084

$          6,526











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,592

19,360



Diluted

20,301

19,865











Earnings per common share






Basic

$            0.64

$            0.29



Diluted

$            0.61

$            0.28











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

71.5%

75.0%



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

16.4%

16.1%



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

6.3%

1.0%



Operating margin

5.8%

5.3%



 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

$

Change

%
Change

2021
Margin1

2020
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










Americas

$  168,700

$    96,328

$    72,372

75.1%



Europe

45,084

32,135

12,949

40.3%



Asia Pacific

29,579

17,857

11,722

65.6%



Total Executive Search

243,363

146,320

97,043

66.3%



On-Demand Talent

23,630


23,630

NM



Heidrick Consulting

18,546

14,667

3,879

26.4%



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

285,539

160,987

124,552

77.4%



Reimbursements

1,654

1,200

454

37.8%



Total revenue

$  287,193

$  162,187

$  125,006

77.1%



























Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










Americas2

$    42,218

$    21,906

$    20,312

92.7%

25.0%

22.7%

Europe3

5,110

4,047

1,063

26.3%

11.3%

12.6%

Asia Pacific4

4,926

(171)

5,097

NM

16.7%

(1.0)%

Total Executive Search

52,254

25,782

26,472

102.7%

21.5%

17.6%

On-Demand Talent5

(10,306)


(10,306)

NM

(43.6)%

—%

Heidrick Consulting6

(5,265)

(6,670)

1,405

21.1%

(28.4)%

(45.5)%

Total segments

36,683

19,112

17,571

91.9%

12.8%

11.9%

Global Operations Support7

(20,075)

(10,574)

(9,501)

(89.9)%

(7.0)%

(6.6)%

Total operating income (loss)

$    16,608

$      8,538

$      8,070

94.5%

5.8%

5.3%

1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2 Includes restructuring charges of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

3 Includes restructuring reversals of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

4 Includes restructuring charges of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

5 Includes a one-time earnout obligation adjustment of $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

6 Includes restructuring charges of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

7 Includes restructuring charges of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Year Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$  1,003,001

$      621,615

$         381,386

61.4%

Reimbursements

5,473

7,755

(2,282)

(29.4)%

Total revenue

1,008,474

629,370

379,104

60.2%








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

717,411

450,424

266,987

59.3%

General and administrative expenses

130,749

116,982

13,767

11.8%

Cost of services

52,785

4,396

48,389

NM

Impairment charges


32,970

(32,970)

(100.0)%

Restructuring charges

3,792

52,372

(48,580)

(92.8)%

Reimbursed expenses

5,473

7,755

(2,282)

(29.4)%

Total operating expenses

910,210

664,899

245,311

36.9%








Operating income (loss)

98,264

(35,529)

133,793

NM








Non-operating income






Interest, net

302

204



Other, net

7,463

3,927



Net non-operating income

7,765

4,131











Income (loss) before income taxes

106,029

(31,398)











Provision for income taxes

33,457

6,309











Net income (loss)

72,572

(37,707)











Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1,742)

(407)











Comprehensive income (loss)

$        70,830

$      (38,114)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,515

19,301



Diluted

20,296

19,301











Earnings (loss) per common share






Basic

$            3.72

$           (1.95)



Diluted

$            3.58

$           (1.95)











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

71.5%

72.5%



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

13.0%

18.8%



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

5.3%

0.7%



Operating margin

9.8%

(5.7)%



 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Year Ended Ended December 31,

2021

2020

$

Change

%
Change

2021
Margin1

2020
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










Americas

$  581,440

$  361,416

$  220,024

60.9%



Europe

170,312

124,243

46,069

37.1%



Asia Pacific

117,008

79,511

37,497

47.2%



Total Executive Search

868,760

565,170

303,590

53.7%



On-Demand Talent

66,636


66,636

NM



Heidrick Consulting

67,605

56,445

11,160

19.8%



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

1,003,001

621,615

381,386

61.4%



Reimbursements

5,473

7,755

(2,282)

(29.4)%



Total revenue

$ 1,008,474

$  629,370

$  379,104

60.2%



























Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










Americas2

$  142,040

$    62,806

$    79,234

126.2%

24.4%

17.4%

Europe3

18,424

(22,827)

41,251

180.7%

10.8%

(18.4)%

Asia Pacific4

18,167

(6,724)

24,891

NM

15.5%

(8.5)%

Total Executive Search

178,631

33,255

145,376

NM

20.6%

5.9%

On-Demand Talent5

(9,272)


(9,272)

NM

(13.9)%

—%

Heidrick Consulting6

(16,162)

(28,369)

12,207

43.0%

(23.9)%

(50.3)%

Total segments

153,197

4,886

148,311

NM

15.3%

0.8%

Global Operations Support7

(54,933)

(40,415)

(14,518)

(35.9)%

(5.5)%

(6.5)%

Total operating income (loss)

$    98,264

$  (35,529)

$  133,793

NM

9.8%

(5.7)%

1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2 Includes restructuring charges of $3.9 million and $30.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

3 Includes a restructuring reversal of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and restructuring charges of $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Includes goodwill impairment charges of $24.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

4 Includes a restructuring reversal of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and restructuring charges of $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Includes goodwill impairment charges of $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

5 Includes a one-time earnout obligation adjustment of $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

6 Includes restructuring charges of $0.4 million and $4.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

7 Includes a restructuring reversal of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and restructuring charges of $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$      285,539

$      160,987

$  1,003,001

$      621,615








Operating income (loss)

16,608

8,538

98,264

(35,529)








Adjustments






Earnout obligation fair value adjustments1

11,368


11,368

Impairment charges2




32,970

Restructuring charges3


4,257

3,792

52,372

Total adjustments

11,368

4,257

15,160

85,342








Adjusted operating income

$        27,976

$        12,795

$      113,424

$        49,813








Operating margin

5.8%

5.3%

9.8%

(5.7)%

Adjusted operating margin

9.8%

7.9%

11.3%

8.0%

1 The Company incurred a one-time earnout obligation adjustment of $11.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 in the On-Demand Talent operating segment.

The Company incurred goodwill impairment charges of approximately $33.0 million in the Europe and Asia Pacific operating segments for the year ended December 31, 2020.

3 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.8 million and $52.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$           12,477

$              5,538

$           72,572

$          (37,707)








Adjustments






Earnout obligation fair value adjustments1

8,282


8,282

Impairment charges, net of tax2




32,970

Restructuring charges, net of tax3


6,093

2,642

39,956

Total adjustments

8,282

6,093

10,924

72,926








Adjusted net income

$           20,759

$           11,631

$           83,496

$           35,219








Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,592

19,360

19,515

19,301

Diluted

20,301

19,865

20,296

19,893








Earnings (loss) per common share






Basic

$                0.64

$                0.29

$                3.72

$              (1.95)

Diluted

$                0.61

$                0.28

$                3.58

$              (1.95)








Adjusted earnings per common share






Basic

$                1.06

$                0.60

$                4.28

$                1.82

Diluted

$                1.02

$                0.59

$                4.11

$                1.77

1 The Company incurred a one-time earnout obligation adjustment of $11.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 in the On-Demand Talent operating segment.

The Company incurred goodwill impairment charges of approximately $33.0 million in the Europe and Asia Pacific operating segments for the year ended December 31, 2020.

3 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.8 million and $52.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020




Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$          545,225

$          316,473

Marketable securities


19,999

Accounts receivable, net

133,750

88,123

Prepaid expenses

21,754

18,956

Other current assets

41,449

23,279

Income taxes recoverable

3,210

5,856

Total current assets

745,388

472,686




Non-current assets


Property and equipment, net

27,085

23,492

Operating lease right-of-use assets

72,320

92,671

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans

12,715

14,425

Investments

36,051

31,369

Other non-current assets

23,377

24,439

Goodwill

138,524

91,643

Other intangible assets, net

9,169

1,129

Deferred income taxes

42,169

35,958

Total non-current assets

361,410

315,126




Total assets

$       1,106,798

$          787,812




Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$            20,374

$               8,799

Accrued salaries and benefits

409,026

217,908

Deferred revenue

51,404

38,050

Operating lease liabilities

19,332

28,984

Other current liabilities

24,554

23,311

Income taxes payable

10,004

1,186

Total current liabilities

534,694

318,238




Non-current liabilities


Accrued salaries and benefits

73,779

56,925

Retirement and pension plans

55,593

53,496

Operating lease liabilities

65,625

86,816

Other non-current liabilities

41,087

4,735

Total non-current liabilities

236,084

201,972




Total liabilities

770,778

520,210




Stockholders' equity

336,020

267,602




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       1,106,798

$          787,812

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income

$           12,477

$              5,538

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

2,984

6,018

Deferred income taxes

(5,995)

(2,380)

Stock-based compensation expense

4,088

3,053

Accretion expense related to earnout payments

123

Gain on marketable securities


(10)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

8

(2)

Impairment charges


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:



Accounts receivable

48,058

32,260

Accounts payable

(3,263)

(2,358)

Accrued expenses

140,772

51,263

Restructuring accrual

(37)

(3,810)

Deferred revenue

6,330

204

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(3,560)

7,444

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

(298)

490

Prepaid expenses

4,948

2,871

Other assets and liabilities, net

(10)

(4,323)

Net cash provided by operating activities

206,625

96,258





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(1,549)

Capital expenditures

(2,338)

(201)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(326)

(236)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

169

47,219

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,044)

46,782





Cash flows - financing activities



Cash dividends paid

(3,450)

(3,044)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(50)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,500)

(3,044)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,148)

5,916





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

196,933

145,912

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

348,326

170,577

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$         545,259

$         316,489

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income (loss)

$           72,572

$          (37,707)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

19,560

26,656

Deferred income taxes

(7,481)

(1,680)

Stock-based compensation expense

12,760

10,199

Accretion expense related to earnout payments

486

Gain on marketable securities

(1)

(154)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

135

287

Impairment charges


32,970

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:



Accounts receivable

(36,819)

22,644

Accounts payable

(332)

451

Accrued expenses

230,177

(26,513)

Restructuring accrual

(5,061)

2,479

Deferred revenue

12,783

(3,688)

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

11,377

(4,016)

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

1,145

1,794

Prepaid expenses

(2,776)

1,642

Other assets and liabilities, net

(37,124)

(2,011)

Net cash provided by operating activities

271,401

23,353





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(33,518)

Capital expenditures

(6,240)

(7,322)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(2,323)

(118,904)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

20,822

158,852

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(21,259)

32,626





Cash flows - financing activities



Proceeds from line of credit


100,000

Payments on line of credit


(100,000)

Cash dividends paid

(12,377)

(12,063)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(3,140)

(1,550)

Acquisition earnout payments


(2,789)

Net cash used in financing activities

(15,517)

(16,402)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,855)

5,193





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

228,770

44,770

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

316,489

271,719

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$         545,259

$         316,489

 

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$           285,539

$           160,987

$        1,003,001

$           621,615








Net income (loss)

12,477

5,538

72,572

(37,707)

Interest, net

(95)

(44)

(302)

(204)

Other, net

(1,203)

(3,467)

(7,463)

(3,927)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

5,429

6,511

33,457

6,309

Operating income (loss)

16,608

8,538

98,264

(35,529)








Adjustments






Stock-based compensation expense

4,014

3,038

12,325

9,679

Depreciation

1,839

1,906

7,150

8,100

Intangible amortization

1,146

153

2,898

738

Earnout accretion

123


486

Earnout obligation fair value adjustments

11,368


11,368

Acquisition contingent consideration

575

460

1,973

1,942

Restructuring charges


4,257

3,792

52,372

Impairment charges




32,970

Deferred compensation plan

1,108

3,388

3,057

4,495

Total adjustments

20,173

13,202

43,049

110,296








Adjusted EBITDA

$             36,781

$             21,740

$           141,313

$             74,767

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.9%

13.5%

14.1%

12.0%

