Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Search Consultant in the United States

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, announced that Alex Sanchez joined the firm's Aviation, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial practices as a Principal in November 2019. He is based in Los Angeles.

Sanchez has more than a decade of experience in executive search, focusing on C-suite level and senior executive search assignments for multinational corporations, middle market organizations and private equity firms. His experience spans the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors.

"Alex brings a wealth of search experience in the aerospace, aviation and defense industries, coupled with service in the U.S. Marine Corps," said Dan Ryan, Regional Leader for the Americas. "He is an excellent addition to our team, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients and our firm."

Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Sanchez was a sector leader and later a principal in the aerospace and defense practice at another global executive search firm where he successfully led multiple senior-level engagements. Previously, he led his own boutique executive search firm.

