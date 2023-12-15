Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Partner in South Africa

News provided by

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

15 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Executive Search business in South Africa in November 2023.

Neysa Harilal joined Heidrick & Struggles' Johannesburg office as a partner in the Financial Services Practice. She specializes in advising growing financial services clients and others across the African continent on senior-level talent, leadership, and business and strategy development. Previously, she was a strategy consultant at JSE Ltd. and a consultant at another global executive search firm.

"As a seasoned advisor on business development, operational excellence, transformation, and product and digital customer innovation, Neysa will be key in partnering with clients to find impactful talent solutions in the evolving economic environment," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa.  

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
[email protected] 

