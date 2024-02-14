Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Partner in the Americas

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Executive Search business in the Americas during January 2024.

Jay Feinstein joined Heidrick & Struggles Dallas office as a partner in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. His expertise focuses on health services and devices, biotech, and related health fields. Previously, he was a consultant and co-lead of the U.S. Health Services and Digital Health Practices at another global search firm.

"With his considerable industry experience assembling cross-functional teams and assisting candidates and clients, Jay will provide the innovative talent solutions our clients require in today's challenging economic environment," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Jay's experience in the intersection of health, tech, and consumer will prove especially valuable in assisting clients with their human capital strategies."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contacts:

Bianca Wilson

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles