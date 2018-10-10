Heidrick & Struggles Adds Fourteen Executive Search Consultants Globally

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has added fourteen new partners and principals to Executive Search across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"We continue to build on our team of Executive Search consultants globally, who bring to the firm unparalleled expertise," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "We are confident that each will deliver exceptional service and value to our clients' businesses."

Americas: Carlos Barros, Principal (São Paulo); Jeffrey Boyd, Principal (New York); Isabel Suarez Lozano, Principal (Mexico City) and Mary Lee Montague (Chicago)

Barros joins the Financial Services and Private Equity Practices as a Principal, bringing over 26 years' experience in working with leading financial institutions in the energy, industrial and agribusiness sectors.

Boyd joins the Supply Chain and Operations Officers Practice as a Principal with a special focus on the biotech, life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors.

Lozano joins the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Principal, bringing over 25 years' experience in providing thought leadership and enhancing talent management at global technology companies.

Montague joins the Education, Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Practice as a Consultant and member of the Practice Leadership Team servicing nonprofit clients.

Europe: Juncal Garrido, Partner (Madrid); Aelf Hewitson, Principal (London); Suzana Kertesz, Principal (London); Fabrice Lebecq, Partner (Brussels); Richard Sumner, Partner (London); Gabino Stuyck, Principal (Madrid); Thorsten Kocherscheidt, Principal (Frankfurt) and Roman Wecker, Principal (Frankfurt)

Garrido joins the Industrial Practice as Partner, focusing on senior executive search assignments in the digital, industrial and energy sectors.

Hewitson joins the Consumer Markets Practice as a Principal with a focus on search placements spanning a range of functions and positions in the retail sector.

Kertesz joins the Financial Officers Practice as a Principal, serving a cross-sector client base in the healthcare and consumer markets.

Lebecq joins the Industrial and Supply Chain and Operations Officers Practices as Partner, bringing over 25 years' experience in the chemicals, materials and packaging industries.

Sumner joins the Consumer Markets Practice as Partner, bringing more than 15 years' experience in leadership consulting in the consumer and sports sectors.

Stuyck joins the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Principal and has over 10 years' experience working across the technology, professional and financial services sectors.

Kocherscheidt joins the Financial Services Practice as a Principal, bringing over 27 years' experience in consumer financial services, insurance and investment management.

Wecker joins the Industrial and Chief Marketing, Sales and Strategy Officers Practices as a Principal, focusing on digital transformation, start-ups, the Internet of Things, and sustainability.

Asia Pacific: Gregor McCallum, Principal (Singapore) and Robert Speers, Principal (Hong Kong)

McCallum joins the Financial Services Practice as a Principal, bringing more than 20 years' experience in talent and leadership.

Speers joins the Financial Services Practice as a Principal, focusing on the insurance industry in Asia , and brings more than 20 years' experience within the financial services industry.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli - +1 312 496 1377

dandreoli@heidrick.com

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Related Links

https://www.heidrick.com

