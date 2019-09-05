Heidrick & Struggles Adds Three Executive Search Consultants in the United States

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has added three new principals to its U.S. Executive Search business in August 2019.

"Our new principals each bring a breadth of diverse industry experience and client service leadership to the firm. We are thrilled to have them on the team and look forward to the value they will bring to our clients," said Dan Ryan, Regional Leader for the Americas, Heidrick & Struggles.

Lynn Berman joined the Financial Services Practice as a Principal in the New York office, focusing on senior-level searches in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Berman led an independent executive search and diversity consultancy, working with clients across VC-backed start-ups and global financial institutions. She has also served clients at two other global executive search firms, executing senior executive searches for financial institutions, investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Jill Blackburn joined the Healthcare & Life Sciences and Financial Officers practices as a Principal in the Chicago office, focusing on senior executive and board searches in healthcare and life sciences, as well as financial officer roles. Blackburn brings a strong background in corporate finance and strategy, an asset in helping to identify professionals who embrace innovation and consumerism for the growing healthcare industry. Before joining Heidrick & Struggles, she led the healthcare practice at a global professional services firm.

Melissa Oszustowicz joined the Industrial Practice as a Principal in the Minneapolis office, focusing on senior-level searches in the agribusiness and food industries. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Oszustowicz led the global agribusiness practice at another global executive search firm. She also has served as CEO of an agricultural risk management company supporting private and public clients in the United States and Pacific Rim.

