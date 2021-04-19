Heidrick & Struggles Announces New Leader for the Americas Region

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced Jaimee Eddington has assumed the role of Americas Regional Leader, effective immediately.

"We are excited to have Jaimee take up the Americas leadership role as we continue to bring our clients an integrated suite of executive search, consulting and on-demand talent solutions to help them navigate the many complex talent and human capital issues they face," said Michael Cullen, Chief Operating Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "Jaimee is a proven business leader who possesses the vision and depth and breadth of experience needed to drive the next phase of growth for the Americas, our firm's largest region."

In her role as Americas Regional Leader, Jaimee will work closely with the firm's Management Committee and the Americas leadership team, focusing on increasing revenue, expanding into new growth areas and delivering long-term stakeholder value. She also will be responsible for driving cross-collaboration across business lines and the region to deliver the full range of the firm's leadership advisory solutions.

"I am humbled and honored to lead the Americas region with a team that has demonstrated incredible momentum in driving our growth strategy and delivering a premier range of talent solutions to our clients," said Jaimee Eddington, Americas Regional Leader, Heidrick & Struggles. "In today's constantly changing environment, we are also evolving to help our clients build the leaders and organizations of the future. We have many opportunities to grow our business and further strengthen our client relationships, building on our leadership across multiple industries and sectors and our newest offerings focused on diversity and inclusion and on-demand talent."

Since joining Heidrick & Struggles in the Dallas office in 2015, Jaimee has served as a pivotal leader, creating high-performing teams and delivering exceptional client service. Her client work has encompassed multiple industries, including successful placements with the Financial Officers Practice and the CEO and Board Practice, as well as the social impact sector. In addition to her business leadership, Jaimee regularly participates as a talent industry thought leader and external speaker on subjects including Board and CFO preparedness. She is committed to guiding rising talent across the firm and recently co-led the Americas Region Professionals of Color Employee Resource Group.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

