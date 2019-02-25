Heidrick & Struggles Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Record 2018 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Achievements and Highlights

Net revenue of $185.3 million increased 9.4% compared to 2017 fourth quarter

increased 9.4% compared to 2017 fourth quarter Executive Search net revenue grew 13.2% to $168.5 million , with all three regions contributing to the increase

, with all three regions contributing to the increase Highest fourth quarter operating income in 11 years of $16.7 million

Net income increased to $11.2 million and diluted EPS was $0.58 with an effective tax rate of 30.0%

and diluted EPS was with an effective tax rate of 30.0% Raised first quarter cash dividend 15% to $0.15 per share from $0.13 per share

2018 Financial Achievements and Highlights

Record net revenue of $716.0 million increased 15.2% compared to 2017

increased 15.2% compared to 2017 Executive Search net revenue of $652.9 million grew 18.3%, with all three regions contributing to the increase

grew 18.3%, with all three regions contributing to the increase Executive Search consultant productivity and average revenue per executive search reach historical highs

General and administrative expenses reduced by $6.5 million to $140.8 million , and as a percent of net revenue the lowest since 2007 at 19.7%

to , and as a percent of net revenue the lowest since 2007 at 19.7% Operating income grew to $68.9 million and operating margin of 9.6%, both the highest since 2007

and operating margin of 9.6%, both the highest since 2007 Net income of $49.3 million and diluted EPS of $2.52 were both the highest in over a decade, with an effective tax rate of 30.1%

"We achieved another strong quarter that contributed to our second consecutive year of record net revenue as we execute on our plan to drive profitable growth and operating excellence," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "The launch of Heidrick Consulting in 2018 perfectly complements our Executive Search business and enhances our ability to help clients navigate volatile and fast-changing markets. Our fourth quarter and 2018 results reflect the tremendous efforts and contributions of our employees globally and I extend my sincere appreciation."

Rajagopalan added, "The new year has started well and our outlook for the executive search and leadership advisory markets is positive. Heidrick & Struggles continues to effectively introduce new data-driven, tech-enabled platforms and offer an expanded range of executive talent and human capital solutions to help our clients accelerate their performance. Our announcement last month of an exclusive agreement with Business Talent Group (BTG), for example, allows us to offer our clients seamless access to BTG's pool of top-tier independent professionals for specialized project-based work. Our own digital transformation – driving and leveraging our propriety IP-based solutions and data – will continue to distinguish Heidrick & Struggles in the market, as will our commitment to building and fostering a diverse talent landscape. We help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time."

2018 Fourth Quarter Results

Driven by strong results in Executive Search, consolidated net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) increased 9.4%, or $15.9 million, to $185.3 million from $169.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which negatively impacted results by $2.6 million, or 1.4%, consolidated net revenue increased 10.9% or $18.5 million. The company's adoption of ASC 606 on January 1, 2018, increased consolidated net revenue by $2.9 million compared to the historical method of revenue recognition.

Executive Search net revenue increased 13.2% year over year, or $19.6 million, to $168.5 million from $148.9 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. All three regions contributed to this growth with net revenue increasing 20.2% in the Americas, 0.3% in Europe and 4.7% in Asia Pacific. Every industry practice also contributed, except the Financial Services practice which declined 1.0%.

There were 353 Executive Search consultants at December 31, 2018 compared to 346 at December 31, 2017 and 346 at September 30, 2018. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The number of confirmed searches increased 5.9% compared to the 2017 fourth quarter, and the average revenue per executive search was $142,000 compared to $132,800 in the 2017 fourth quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue decreased 18.0%, or $3.7 million, to $16.8 million from $20.5 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The decline reflects the impact of new revenue recognition accounting on enterprise license agreements, which increased deferred revenue thereby reducing net revenue in the quarter by approximately $1.1 million, as well as the company's realignment initiatives within this segment. There were 66 Heidrick Consulting consultants at December 31, 2018 compared to 64 at December 31, 2017 and 66 at September 30, 2018.

Consolidated salaries and employee benefits expense increased 6.6%, or $8.3 million, to $133.3 million from $125.1 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Fixed compensation expense increased $7.4 million, largely reflecting higher costs for talent acquisition and retention of consultants. Variable compensation expense increased $0.9 million, primarily reflecting higher bonus accruals for Executive Search consultant performance. Salaries and employee benefits expense improved to 72.0% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 73.8% in the 2017 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses declined 1.6%, or $0.6 million, to $35.3 million from $35.9 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Savings were achieved in a number of expense categories, but lower internal travel expense and lower office occupancy costs were two of the largest drivers of the decline. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses improved to 19.0% compared to 21.2% in the 2017 fourth quarter.

Operating income increased to $16.7 million from a loss of $18.8 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The operating margin improved to 9.0%. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges totaling $27.2 million in the 2017 fourth quarter, adjusted operating income would have been $8.5 million and the adjusted operating margin would have been 5.0 percent. In the 2017 fourth quarter, the company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $11.6 million to write off the carrying value of the intangible assets and goodwill related to its former Leadership Consulting business, and recorded restructuring charges of $15.7 million related to strategic actions taken to reduce overall costs and improve operational efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA in the 2018 fourth quarter increased $9.1 million or 68.7% to $22.2 million from $13.2 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0% compared to 7.8% in the 2017 fourth quarter. The improvements in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the increase in revenue from Executive Search.

Net income increased to $11.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.58 with an effective tax rate of 30.0% in the quarter. A net loss in the 2017 fourth quarter of $39.2 million and diluted loss per share of $2.09 reflected the impairment and restructuring charges and two tax-related charges related to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $125.8 million, compared to $103.0 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2018 were $279.9 million compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2017, and $164.2 million at September 30, 2018. The company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first quarter.

2018 Results

Consolidated net revenue of $716.0 million increased 15.2%, or $94.6 million, from $621.4 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which positively impacted results by $4.0 million, or 0.6%, consolidated net revenue increased 14.6% or $90.7 million. The company's adoption of ASC 606 on January 1, 2018, increased consolidated net revenue in 2018 by $4.2 million compared to the historical method of revenue recognition.

Executive Search net revenue increased 18.3%, or $100.8 million, to $652.9 million from $552.0 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which positively impacted results by $3.3 million, or 0.5%, consolidated net revenue increased $97.6 million or 17.7%. Net revenue increased 19.3% in the Americas, 16.0% in Europe (approximately 12.2% on a constant currency basis), and 17.7% in the Asia Pacific region (approximately 18.5% on a constant currency basis). All of the industry practices contributed to growth in 2018. Productivity was a record $1.9 million per executive search consultant compared to $1.6 million in 2017. The number of confirmed executive searches increased 11.8% and the average revenue per executive search was a record $127,300 compared to $120,300 in 2017.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue declined 9.0%, or $6.2 million, to $63.1 million, from $69.4 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, Heidrick Consulting revenue declined 10.0% or $6.9 million. The year-over-year decline largely reflects the impact of new revenue recognition accounting on enterprise license agreements, which increased deferred revenue compared to prior quarters, thereby reducing net revenue by approximately $3.8 million, as well as the company's realignment initiatives within this segment.

Consolidated salaries and employee benefits expense increased 16.6%, or $72.1 million, to $506.3 million from $434.2 million in the 2017. Fixed compensation expense increased $24.9 million largely reflecting higher costs for talent acquisition and retention of consultants. Variable compensation expense increased $47.2 million, primarily reflecting higher bonus accruals for Executive Search consultant performance.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was 70.7% of net revenue in 2018 compared to 69.9% in 2017. General and administrative expenses in 2018 declined 4.4%, or $6.5 million, to $140.8 million from $147.3 million in 2017. Savings were achieved in a number of expense categories, but a reduction in the use of external third-party consultants to perform client work, lower internal travel expense and lower intangible amortization due to intangible asset impairment recorded in the prior year were three of the largest drivers of the decline in G&A expense. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 19.7% compared to 23.7% in 2017.

Operating income increased to $68.9 million and the operating margin improved to 9.6%. This compares to an operating loss in 2017 of $26.5 million that reflected four unusual items during the year. Absent these four items, adjusted operating income in 2007 would have been $41.4 million and the adjusted operating margin would have been 6.7%. In the 2017 first quarter, the company reached a settlement with Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs ("HMRC") in the United Kingdom regarding HMRC's challenge of the tax treatment of certain contributions made to Employee Benefits Trusts ("EBT") between 2002 and 2008. This settlement resulted in $1.5 million of salaries & employee benefits expense. In the 2017 second quarter, the company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $39.2 million to write off the carrying value of the intangible assets and goodwill related to its former Culture Shaping business. And in the 2017 fourth quarter, the company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $11.6 million related to its former Leadership Consulting business and a restructuring charge of $15.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $30.6 million or 50.9% to $90.7 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $60.1 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7% in 2017.

Net income increased to $49.3 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.52, with an effective tax rate of 30.1%. The net loss in 2017 was $48.6 million and the diluted loss per share was $2.60, primarily reflecting the restructuring and impairment charges. Despite the loss in 2017, the company had tax expense of $19.2 million, largely driven by the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, reflecting an effective tax rate of negative 65.3 percent.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $102.9 million, compared to $67.0 million in 2017.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a 2019 first quarter cash dividend increase of 15% to $0.15 per share payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019. For the last 11 years, Heidrick & Struggles has paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share.

2019 First Quarter Outlook

"Heidrick & Struggles is committed to investing for growth and returning excess cash to our shareholders," said Mark Harris, Chief Financial Officer. "By generating strong adjusted free cash flow, we have the flexibility to do both. Our announcement today of an increase to the quarterly cash dividend reflects our positive outlook for the business and demonstrates the confidence we have in our ability to generate strong cash flow over the long-term. We also remain committed to a well-balanced capital allocation strategy, and have $21.7 million remaining under our current share buyback authorization."

The company expects 2019 first quarter consolidated net revenue of between $165 million and $175 million. This outlook is based on the average currency rates in December 2018 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, Heidrick Consulting assignments, the current backlog, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of its business.

Impact of Adoption of ASC 606

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and applied the modified retrospective method, which involves recognizing the cumulative effect of applying the guidance at the date of initial application with no restatement of the comparative periods presented. This adoption increased consolidated net revenue in the 2018 fourth quarter by $2.9 million and increased 2018 consolidated net revenue by $4.2 million. The new guidance primarily impacts the company's revenue recognition methodology for executive search upticks and for enterprise licenses to use its culture shaping proprietary tools, referred to as enterprise agreements. The company now estimates uptick revenue and recognizes this revenue over the life of the executive search as opposed to recognition upon the placement of a candidate. Enterprise agreements are now recognized over a longer term due to certain renewal options included in the contract. The following is a summary of the impact on fourth quarter and 2018 revenue by segment:

Executive Search- The adoption of the new revenue recognition standard increased revenue in the 2018 fourth quarter by approximately $4.0 million , reflecting a $2.6 million increase in the Americas, a $0.3 million increase in Europe , and a $1.0 million increase in Asia Pacific . For 2018, the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard increased revenue by approximately $8.0 million , reflecting a $4.1 million increase in the Americas, a $1.0 million increase in Europe , and a $3.0 million increase in Asia Pacific .

, reflecting a increase in the Americas, a increase in , and a increase in . For 2018, the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard increased revenue by approximately , reflecting a increase in the Americas, a increase in , and a increase in . Heidrick Consulting-- The adoption of the new revenue recognition standard reduced enterprise revenue by $1.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter and by $3.8 million in 2018.

Quarterly Conference Call

Executives of Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and 2018 financial results today, February 25 at 4:00 pm Central Time. Participants may access the company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this earnings release contains the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating margin. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity- settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion expense related to acquisitions, restructuring and impairment charges, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted operating income refers to operating income excluding the expense associated with a settlement with the HMRC related to the taxation of a legacy U.K. benefit trust obligation in the 2017 first quarter, impairment charges in the 2017 second quarter, impairment charge in the 2017 fourth quarter, and restructuring charges in the 2017 fourth quarter.

Adjusted operating margin refers to Adjusted operating income (as explained above) as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements include, among other things, leadership changes, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; the aggressive competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize our tax losses; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Risk Factors in Item 1A and our quarterly filings with the SEC. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended









December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $185,305

$169,380

$ 15,925

9.4% Reimbursements 5,662

4,916

746

15.2% Total revenue 190,967

174,296

16,671

9.6%















Operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 133,328

125,060

8,268

6.6% General and administrative expenses 35,285

35,862

(577)

-1.6% Impairment charges -

11,564

(11,564)

-100.0% Restructuring charges -

15,666

(15,666)

-100.0% Reimbursed expenses 5,662

4,916

746

15.2% Total operating expenses 174,275

193,068

(18,793)

-9.7%















Operating income (loss) 16,692

(18,772)

35,464

188.9%















Non-operating expense













Interest, net 645

190







Other, net (1,355)

(507)







Net non-operating expense (710)

(317)























Income (loss) before taxes 15,982

(19,089)























Provision for income taxes 4,787

20,119























Net income (loss) 11,195

(39,208)























Other comprehensive income (loss) (57)

2,356























Comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,138

$ (36,852)























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,954

18,781







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,404

18,781























Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.59

$ (2.09)







Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.58

$ (2.09)























Salaries and employee benefits as a % of net revenue 72.0%

73.8%







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 19.0%

21.2%







Operating income (loss) as a percentage of net income 9.0%

(11.1%)









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

Margin*

2017

Margin* Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $109,768

$ 91,351

$ 18,417

20.2%







Europe 34,929

34,812

117

0.3%







Asia Pacific 23,816

22,743

1,073

4.7%







Total Executive Search 168,513

148,906

19,607

13.2%







Heidrick Consulting 16,792

20,474

(3,682)

(18.0%)







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 185,305

169,380

15,925

9.4%







Reimbursements 5,662

4,916

746

15.2%







Total revenue $190,967

$174,296

$ 16,671

9.6%































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas (1) $ 26,892

$ 14,379

$ 12,513

87.0%

24.5%

15.7% Europe (2) (604)

(4,194)

3,590

85.6%

(1.7%)

(12.0%) Asia Pacific (3) 2,391

(3,429)

5,820

169.7%

10.0%

(15.1%) Total Executive Search 28,679

6,756

21,923

324.5%

17.0%

4.5% Heidrick Consulting (4) (2,631)

(12,519)

9,888

79.0%

(15.7%)

(61.1%) Total segments 26,048

(5,763)

31,811

552.0%

14.1%

(3.4%) Global Operations Support (5) (9,356)

(13,009)

3,653

28.1%

(5.0%)

(7.7%) Total operating income (loss) $ 16,692

$ (18,772)

$ 35,464

188.9%

9.0%

(11.1%)



* Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) (1) Operating income for the Americas includes $0.8 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (2) Operating loss for Europe includes $4.0 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (3) Operating loss for Asia Pacific includes $2.0 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (4) Operating loss for Heidrick Consulting includes $11.6 million of impairment charges and $3.4 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (5) Operating loss for Global Operations Support includes $5.5 million of restructuring charges in 2017.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Year Ended









December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $716,023

$621,400

$ 94,623

15.2% Reimbursements 19,632

18,656

976

5.2% Total revenue 735,655

640,056

95,599

14.9%















Operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 506,349

434,219

72,130

16.6% General and administrative expenses 140,817

147,316

(6,499)

(4.4%) Impairment charges -

50,722

(50,722)

(100.0%) Restructuring charges -

15,666

(15,666)

(100.0%) Reimbursed expenses 19,632

18,656

976

5.2% Total operating expenses 666,798

666,579

219

0.0%















Operating income (loss) 68,857

(26,523)

95,380

359.6%















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 1,141

385







Other, net 494

(3,280)







Net non-operating income (expense) 1,635

(2,895)























Income (loss) before taxes 70,492

(29,418)























Provision for income taxes 21,197

19,217























Net income (loss) 49,295

(48,635)























Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,164)

9,993























Comprehensive income (loss) $ 46,131

$ (38,642)























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,917

18,735







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,532

18,735























Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 2.61

$ (2.60)







Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 2.52

$ (2.60)























Salaries and employee benefits as a % of net revenue 70.7%

69.9%







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 19.7%

23.7%







Operating income (loss) as a percentage of net income 9.6%

(4.3%)









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















































Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

2018

Margin*

2017

Margin* Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $405,267

$339,793

$ 65,474

19.3%







Europe 145,348

125,346

20,002

16.0%







Asia Pacific 102,276

86,905

15,371

17.7%







Total Executive Search 652,891

552,044

100,847

18.3%







Heidrick Consulting 63,132

69,356

(6,224)

(9.0%)







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 716,023

621,400

94,623

15.2%







Reimbursements 19,632

18,656

976

5.2%







Total revenue $735,655

$640,056

$ 95,599

14.9%































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas (1) $ 96,880

$ 75,337

$ 21,543

28.6%

23.9%

22.2% Europe (2) 5,849

13

5,836

NM

4.0%

0.0% Asia Pacific (3) 15,999

537

15,462

NM

15.6%

0.6% Total Executive Search 118,728

75,887

42,841

56.5%

18.2%

13.7% Heidrick Consulting (4) (13,619)

(62,368)

48,749

78.2%

(21.6%)

(89.9%) Total segments 105,109

13,519

91,590

NM

14.7%

2.2% Global Operations Support (5) (36,252)

(40,042)

3,790

9.5%

(5.1%)

(6.4%) Total operating income (loss) $ 68,857

$ (26,523)

$ 95,380

NM

9.6%

(4.3%)



* Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) (1) Operating income for the Americas includes $0.8 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (2) Operating income for Europe includes $4.0 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (3) Operating income for Asia Pacific includes $2.0 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (4) Operating loss for Heidrick Consulting includes $50.7 million of impairment charges and $3.4 million of restructuring charges in 2017. (5) Operating loss for Global Operations Support includes $5.5 million of restructuring charges in 2017.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

















December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,906

$ 207,534 Accounts receivable, net 114,977

98,700 Prepaid expenses 22,766

22,003 Other current assets 29,598

11,620 Income taxes recoverable 3,620

3,933 Total current assets 450,867

343,790







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 33,871

39,514 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 15,035

17,130 Investments 19,442

21,319 Other non-current assets 22,276

8,999 Goodwill 122,092

118,892 Other intangible assets, net 2,216

2,158 Deferred income taxes 34,830

35,402 Total non-current assets 249,762

243,414







Total assets $ 700,629

$ 587,204







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 9,166

$ 9,824 Accrued salaries and employee benefits 227,653

177,426 Deferred revenue, net 40,673

31,272 Other current liabilities 33,219

40,346 Income taxes payable 8,240

6,924 Total current liabilities 318,951

265,792







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and employee benefits 57,234

40,308 Retirement and pension plans 39,865

44,802 Other non-current liabilities 17,423

23,597 Total non-current liabilities 114,522

108,707







Stockholders' equity 267,156

212,705







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 700,629

$ 587,204

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows - operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 11,195

$ (39,208) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,964

3,504 Deferred income taxes (3,058)

13,650 Stock-based compensation expense 2,184

1,020 Accretion expense related to earnout payments 322

202 Impairment charges -

11,564 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 43,298

30,721 Accounts payable 235

1,425 Accrued expenses 67,692

56,373 Restructuring accrual (784)

13,025 Deferred revenue (2,084)

(4,051) Income taxes payable, net 2,760

3,425 Retirement and pension assets and liabilities (473)

267 Prepaid expenses 2,523

2,428 Other assets and liabilities, net (987)

8,626 Net cash provided by operating activities 125,787

102,971







Cash flows - investing activities





Acquisition of business 36

- Capital expenditures (1,021)

(861) Purchases of available for sale investments (155)

(152) Proceeds from sale of available for sale investments 105

133 Net cash used in investing activities (1,035)

(880)







Cash flows - financing activities





Debt issuance costs (981)

- Cash dividends paid (2,608)

(2,435) Acquisition earnout payments (3,592)

- Net cash used in financing activities (7,181)

(2,435)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,123)

2,168







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 115,448

101,824 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 164,814

106,338 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $280,262

$208,162

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows - operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 49,295

$ (48,635) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 12,522

14,774 Deferred income taxes (3,496)

(1,690) Stock-based compensation expense 8,947

4,935 Accretion expense related to earnout payments 1,285

1,038 Impairment charges -

50,722 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (16,759)

(1,882) Accounts payable (526)

1,474 Accrued expenses 71,526

18,330 Restructuring accrual (11,617)

13,025 Deferred revenue (1,899)

2,010 Income taxes payable, net 757

3,381 Retirement and pension assets and liabilities (1,492)

3,065 Prepaid expenses (893)

797 Other assets and liabilities, net (4,748)

5,626 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,902

66,970







Cash flows - investing activities





Acquisition of business (3,083)

(364) Capital expenditures (5,960)

(14,022) Purchases of available for sale investments (2,201)

(2,269) Proceeds from sale of available for sale investments 2,995

1,404 Net cash used in investing activities (8,249)

(15,251)







Cash flows - financing activities





Proceeds from line of credit 20,000

40,000 Payments on line of credit (20,000)

(40,000) Debt issuance costs (981)

- Cash dividends paid (10,181)

(10,111) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions (2,234)

(2,392) Acquisition earnout payments (3,592)

(4,557) Net cash used in financing activities (16,988)

(17,060)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,565)

7,933







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 72,100

42,592 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 208,162

165,570 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $280,262

$208,162