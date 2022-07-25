Heidrick & Struggles Posts Record Quarterly Results

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

July 25, 2022

Record Net Revenue of $299 Million Climbs 15% Over Prior Year Period

Diluted and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.19; Adjusted Diluted EPS Highest in Company History

Highest Second Quarter Cash Balance of $337 Million

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles" or the "Company") announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net revenue reached a record $298.7 million, an increase of 14.9% versus the prior year period
  • Operating income increased to $33.9 million, 18.0% higher than the prior year period
  • Net income and adjusted net income were $24.1 million; diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.19; year-to-date diluted earnings per share reached a record $2.08
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $36.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%
  • Cash and cash equivalents was $336.6 million, 41.5% higher than at June 30, 2021

"Our firm generated all-time high quarterly revenue and delivered another very strong margin performance," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "As companies adopt revolutionary new ways of working and make stronger than ever commitments to DE&I, purpose and sustainability, our firm is transforming and building a virtuous cycle of leadership offerings, including new digital leadership solutions, that address our clients' evolving and most critical needs. Each of these offerings drives interconnectivity through our One Heidrick approach, while leveraging our unique assets – Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting. Our differentiated strategy is working, and we are already starting to benefit from an increasingly diversified business with expanding cross-collaboration opportunities that drive our clients' success and create long-term shareholder value."

2022 Second Quarter Results

Record consolidated net revenue of $298.7 million grew by $38.7 million, or 14.9%, compared to prior record consolidated net revenue of $260.0 million in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.3%, or $8.5 million, consolidated net revenue increased 18.2%, or $47.2 million. Net revenue growth was driven by the Americas and Europe in Executive Search, as well as growth across Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent.

Executive Search net revenue of $253.9 million increased by $29.8 million, or 13.3%, compared to net revenue of $224.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.3%, or $7.3 million, net revenue increased 16.6%, or $37.1 million. Net revenue increased 19.4% in the Americas (up 19.3% on a constant currency basis), increased 7.2% in Europe (up 20.2% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 6.5% in Asia Pacific (down 1.4% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth compared to the prior year, except for Healthcare & Life Sciences. 

The Company had 388 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2022, compared to 369 at June 30, 2021.  Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.6 million up from $2.4 million in the 2021 second quarter. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $152,600, up from $132,700 a year earlier. The number of confirmed searches decreased 1.5% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $22.4 million increased by $3.6 million, or 19.4%, compared to net revenue of $18.7 million in the 2021 second quarter. This was generated by an increase in average project size reflecting strategic initiatives to expand and penetrate key accounts, along with an increase in project extensions.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $22.4 million increased by $5.3 million, or 31.0%, compared to net revenue of $17.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. The Company had 66 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2022, compared to 65 at June 30, 2021. 

Consolidated salaries and benefits were $207.7 million compared to $186.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense decreased $6.6 million due to the deferred compensation plan, stock compensation, and talent acquisition and retention costs, partially offset by an increase in base salaries and payroll taxes. Variable compensation increased $28.3 million year-over-year due to an increase in production. Salaries and benefits expense was 69.5% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 71.6% in the 2021 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $35.2 million compared to $27.4 million in the 2021 second quarter. The increase was primarily due to internal travel expense, specifically the Company's global consultants' conference, and professional, IT and hiring fees, partially offset by a decrease in taxes and licenses. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 11.8% compared to 10.5% in the 2021 second quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $17.4 million, or 5.8% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $14.7 million, or 5.6% of net revenue in the 2021 second quarter, primarily related to On-Demand Talent and an increase in the volume of consulting engagements.

Research and development, a new category of expense that captures expenses associated with new digital product development efforts, was $4.5 million, or 1.5% of net revenue for the quarter. Consistent with all investments, research and development is subject to the Company's return on investment criteria.

Operating income was $33.9 million, or 18.0% higher than $28.7 million in the 2021 second quarter. Operating income margin was 11.3% up from 11.0% in the 2021 second quarter. Year-ago results included a $3.2 million restructuring charge related to the timing of office closures associated with the Company's real estate strategy. Excluding this charge, adjusted operating income in the 2021 second quarter was $31.9 million and adjusted operating income margin was 12.3%.  

Net income was $24.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 30.9%. This compares to net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.03, with an effective tax rate of 34.6%, in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the aforementioned restructuring charge in the 2021 second quarter, adjusted net income was $22.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.14, with an effective tax rate of 34.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.8 million compared to $39.2 million in the 2021 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared to 15.1% in the 2021 second quarter. 

Net cash used in operating activities was $179.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $52.3 million in the 2021 second quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 was $336.6 million, compared to $545.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $237.8 million at June 30, 2021.  The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first quarter. There was no debt on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, providing the Company financial flexibility.

2022 Six Months Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated net revenue was $582.6 million compared to $453.6 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.7%, or $12.3 million, consolidated net revenue increased 31.1%, or $141.2 million, compared to the prior year period.

Executive Search net revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 23.0%, or $92.7 million, to $496.5 million from $403.8 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.7%, or $10.8 million, net revenue increased 25.6%, or $103.5 million. Net revenue increased 28.3% in the Americas (increased 28.2% on a constant currency basis), increased 18.6% in Europe (increased 28.9% on a constant currency basis), and increased 4.7% in Asia Pacific (increased 9.2% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth over the prior year, except for Healthcare & Life Sciences. Productivity was $2.6 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the first six months of 2021. The average revenue per executive search was $137,100 in the first six months of 2022 compared to $123,100 the same period in 2021, while confirmations increased 10.5%.

On-Demand Talent net revenue in the first six months of 2022 was $45.7 million compared to $18.7 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in net revenue was primarily due to the timing of the acquisition in the prior year and an increase in the average project size.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 29.5%, or $9.2 million, to $40.4 million from $31.2 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 4.5%, or $1.4 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 34.0%, or $10.6 million, compared to the prior year period.

Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $64.1 million compared to operating income of $48.3 million in the same period of 2021. The operating income margin was 11.0% compared to 10.7% in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2021 year-to-date period, adjusted operating income was $55.4 million and adjusted operating income margin was 12.2%.

Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $42.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.08, with an effective tax rate of 32.2%. This compares to net income of $35.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.76 in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2021 year-to-date period, adjusted net income was $40.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.00. The adjusted effective tax rate was 34.6% in the 2021 year-to-date period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was $72.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $69.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2% for the same period in 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2022 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022. 

2022 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2022 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $260 million and $270 million, while acknowledging that some continued fluidity in external factors such as foreign conflicts, inflation, the interest rate and foreign exchange rate environments may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2022 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business, along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, July 25, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (888) 440-4091 or (646) 960-0846, conference ID# 6106012.  For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call. 

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated and segment net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted operating income reflects the exclusion of restructuring charges.

Adjusted operating income margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of restructuring charges, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of restructuring charges, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity-settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion, contingent compensation related to acquisitions, deferred compensation plan income and expense, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense). 

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.   

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2022. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the impact on the global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war; leadership changes, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact that our net revenue is affected by adverse economic conditions; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; the aggressive competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize our tax losses; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income     

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   298,701

$   259,981

$        38,720

14.9 %

Reimbursements

2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 %

Total revenue

301,109

261,235

39,874

15.3 %








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

207,684

186,054

21,630

11.6 %

General and administrative expenses

35,203

27,353

7,850

28.7 %

Cost of services

17,403

14,675

2,728

18.6 %

Research and development

4,545


4,545

100.0 %

Restructuring charges


3,193

(3,193)

(100.0) %

Reimbursed expenses

2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 %

Total operating expenses

267,243

232,529

34,714

14.9 %








Operating income

33,866

28,706

5,160

18.0 %








Non-operating income






Interest, net

299

35



Other, net

774

3,033



Net non-operating income

1,073

3,068











Income before income taxes

34,939

31,774











Provision for income taxes

10,790

11,009











Net income

24,149

20,765











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(7,524)

5











Comprehensive income

$     16,625

$     20,770











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,726

19,510



Diluted

20,314

20,115











Earnings per common share






Basic

$        1.22

$        1.06



Diluted

$        1.19

$        1.03











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

69.5 %

71.6 %



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

11.8 %

10.5 %



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

5.8 %

5.6 %



Research and development as a % of net revenue

1.5 %

— %



Operating margin

11.3 %

11.0 %



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$

Change

%
Change

2022
Margin1

2021
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










Americas

$ 176,020

$ 147,390

$ 28,630

19.4 %



Europe

48,131

44,909

3,222

7.2 %



Asia Pacific

29,758

31,834

(2,076)

(6.5) %



Total Executive Search

253,909

224,133

29,776

13.3 %



On-Demand Talent

22,353

18,719

3,634

19.4 %



Heidrick Consulting

22,439

17,129

5,310

31.0 %



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

298,701

259,981

38,720

14.9 %



Reimbursements

2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 %



Total revenue

$ 301,109

$ 261,235

$ 39,874

15.3 %















Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










Americas2

$ 44,250

$ 34,594

$   9,656

27.9 %

25.1 %

23.5 %

Europe3

4,606

3,979

627

15.8 %

9.6 %

8.9 %

Asia Pacific

3,912

4,385

(473)

(10.8) %

13.1 %

13.8 %

Total Executive Search

52,768

42,958

9,810

22.8 %

20.8 %

19.2 %

On-Demand Talent

(349)

153

(502)

NM

(1.6) %

0.8 %

Heidrick Consulting4

(408)

(3,631)

3,223

88.8 %

(1.8) %

(21.2) %

Total segments

52,011

39,480

12,531

31.7 %

17.4 %

15.2 %

Research and Development

(4,545)


(4,545)

(100.0) %

(1.5) %

— %

Global Operations Support5

(13,600)

(10,774)

(2,826)

(26.2) %

(4.6) %

(4.1) %

Total operating income

$ 33,866

$ 28,706

$   5,160

18.0 %

11.3 %

11.0 %

1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2   Includes restructuring charges of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

3  Includes restructuring reversals of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

4  Includes restructuring charges of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

5  Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   582,562

$   453,637

$      128,925

28.4 %

Reimbursements

4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 %

Total revenue

586,646

455,966

130,680

28.7 %








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

409,129

327,417

81,712

25.0 %

General and administrative expenses

64,997

54,721

10,276

18.8 %

Cost of services

35,391

16,131

19,260

119.4 %

Research and development

8,947


8,947

100.0 %

Restructuring charges


7,054

(7,054)

(100.0) %

Reimbursed expenses

4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 %

Total operating expenses

522,548

407,652

114,896

28.2 %








Operating income

64,098

48,314

15,784

32.7 %








Non-operating income (loss)






Interest, net

409

117



Other, net

(1,697)

6,115



Net non-operating income (loss)

(1,288)

6,232











Income before income taxes

62,810

54,546











Provision for income taxes

20,194

18,949











Net income

42,616

35,597











Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(8,606)

(688)











Comprehensive income

$     34,010

$     34,909











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,675

19,449



Diluted

20,485

20,197











Earnings per common share






Basic

$        2.17

$        1.83



Diluted

$        2.08

$        1.76











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

70.2 %

72.2 %



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

11.2 %

12.1 %



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

6.1 %

3.6 %



Research and development as a % of net revenue

1.5 %

— %



Operating margin

11.0 %

10.7 %



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$

Change

%
Change

2022
Margin1

2021
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










Americas

$ 338,573

$ 263,896

$ 74,677

28.3 %



Europe

97,876

82,552

15,324

18.6 %



Asia Pacific

60,009

57,303

2,706

4.7 %



Total Executive Search

496,458

403,751

92,707

23.0 %



On-Demand Talent

45,734

18,719

27,015

144.3 %



Heidrick Consulting

40,370

31,167

9,203

29.5 %



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

582,562

453,637

128,925

28.4 %



Reimbursements

4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 %



Total revenue

$ 586,646

$ 455,966

$ 130,680

28.7 %



























Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










Americas2

$ 84,101

$ 60,850

$ 23,251

38.2 %

24.8 %

23.1 %

Europe3

10,009

8,519

1,490

17.5 %

10.2 %

10.3 %

Asia Pacific4

8,966

8,529

437

5.1 %

14.9 %

14.9 %

Total Executive Search

103,076

77,898

25,178

32.3 %

20.8 %

19.3 %

On-Demand Talent

(931)

153

(1,084)

NM

(2.0) %

0.8 %

Heidrick Consulting5

(2,492)

(8,341)

5,849

70.1 %

(6.2) %

(26.8) %

Total segments

99,653

69,710

29,943

43.0 %

17.1 %

15.4 %

Research and Development

(8,947)


(8,947)

(100.0) %

(1.5) %

— %

Global Operations Support6

(26,608)

(21,396)

(5,212)

(24.4) %

(4.6) %

(4.7) %

Total operating income

$ 64,098

$ 48,314

$ 15,784

(32.7) %

11.0 %

10.7 %












1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2   Includes restructuring charges of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

3  Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

4  Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

5  Includes restructuring charges of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

6  Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$     298,701

$     259,981

$     582,562

$     453,637







Operating income

33,866

28,706

64,098

48,314







Adjustments





Restructuring charges1


3,193


7,054

Total adjustments


3,193


7,054







Adjusted operating income

$       33,866

$       31,899

$       64,098

$       55,368







Operating margin

11.3 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

10.7 %

Adjusted operating margin

11.3 %

12.3 %

11.0 %

12.2 %

1 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.2 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021,
respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

$          24,149

$          20,765

$        42,616

$        35,597








Adjustments






Restructuring charges, net of tax1


2,142


4,717

Total adjustments


2,142


4,717








Adjusted net income

$          24,149

$          22,907

$        42,616

$        40,314








Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,726

19,510

19,675

19,449

Diluted

20,314

20,115

20,485

20,197








Earnings per common share






Basic

$              1.22

$              1.06

$           2.17

$           1.83

Diluted

$              1.19

$              1.03

$           2.08

$           1.76








Adjusted earnings per common share






Basic

$              1.22

$              1.17

$           2.17

$           2.07

Diluted

$              1.19

$              1.14

$           2.08

$           2.00

1 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.2 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021,
respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021




Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$        336,634

$        545,225

Accounts receivable, net

214,268

133,750

Prepaid expenses

25,819

21,754

Other current assets

46,314

41,449

Income taxes recoverable

4,990

3,210

Total current assets

628,025

745,388




Non-current assets


Property and equipment, net

27,294

27,085

Operating lease right-of-use assets

68,008

72,320

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans

11,721

12,715

Investments

33,756

36,051

Other non-current assets

26,296

23,377

Goodwill

138,511

138,524

Other intangible assets, net

7,720

9,169

Deferred income taxes

40,735

42,169

Total non-current assets

354,041

361,410




Total assets

$        982,066

$     1,106,798




Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$          16,428

$          20,374

Accrued salaries and benefits

286,683

409,026

Deferred revenue

48,764

51,404

Operating lease liabilities

18,400

19,332

Other current liabilities

60,383

24,554

Income taxes payable

3,544

10,004

Total current liabilities

434,202

534,694




Non-current liabilities


Accrued salaries and benefits

62,576

73,779

Retirement and pension plans

51,877

55,593

Operating lease liabilities

60,140

65,625

Other non-current liabilities

4,797

41,087

Total non-current liabilities

179,390

236,084




Total liabilities

613,592

770,778




Stockholders' equity

368,474

336,020




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$        982,066

$     1,106,798

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2021

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income

$          24,149

$          20,765

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

2,621

5,974

Deferred income taxes

231

(644)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,784

2,861

Accretion expense related to earnout payments

274

181

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

142

94

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

(31,641)

(29,771)

Accounts payable

212

1,132

Accrued expenses

103,143

92,035

Restructuring accrual


(1,761)

Deferred revenue

(5,664)

1,915

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(13,142)

5,696

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

(200)

201

Prepaid expenses

4,411

1,912

Other assets and liabilities, net

(5,636)

(10,362)

Net cash provided by operating activities

82,684

90,228





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired


(31,969)

Capital expenditures

(2,432)

(1,761)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(347)

(317)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

227

162

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,552)

(33,885)





Cash flows - financing activities



Cash dividends paid

(3,104)

(2,993)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,104)

(2,993)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,380)

427





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

68,648

53,777

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

268,002

184,071

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$        336,650

$        237,848

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,


2022

2021

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income

$        42,616

$        35,597

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

5,241

12,042

Deferred income taxes

(246)

(1,139)

Stock-based compensation expense

7,482

5,852

Accretion expense related to earnout payments

545

181

Gain on marketable securities


(1)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

309

115

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:



Accounts receivable

(84,783)

(70,980)

Accounts payable

(3,944)

2,497

Accrued expenses

(124,281)

(24,292)

Restructuring accrual


(4,663)

Deferred revenue

(1,527)

2,878

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(8,114)

12,515

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

3,297

1,436

Prepaid expenses

(4,670)

(5,982)

Other assets and liabilities, net

(11,437)

(18,399)

Net cash used in operating activities

(179,512)

(52,343)





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired


(31,969)

Capital expenditures

(4,236)

(2,706)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(5,358)

(1,671)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

990

20,315

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,604)

(16,031)





Cash flows - financing activities



Cash dividends paid

(6,223)

(6,065)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(3,219)

(3,090)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,442)

(9,155)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11,051)

(1,112)





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(208,609)

(78,641)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

545,259

316,489

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

336,650

237,848

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2021

2020

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$    298,701

$    259,981

$    582,562

$    453,637








Net income

24,149

20,765

42,616

35,597

Interest, net

(299)

(35)

(409)

(117)

Other, net

(774)

(3,033)

1,697

(6,115)

Provision for income taxes

10,790

11,009

20,194

18,949

Operating income

33,866

28,706

64,098

48,314








Adjustments






Stock-based compensation expense

3,351

2,492

7,026

5,465

Depreciation

1,810

1,744

3,618

3,537

Intangible amortization

810

766

1,622

1,001

Earnout accretion

273

181

544

181

Acquisition contingent consideration

971

469

2,060

923

Deferred compensation plan

(4,255)

1,619

(6,487)

2,555

Restructuring charges


3,193


7,054

Total adjustments

2,960

10,464

8,383

20,716








Adjusted EBITDA

$      36,826

$      39,170

$      72,481

$      69,030

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.3 %

15.1 %

12.4 %

15.2 %

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.