Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO and LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has appointed Corinna Christophorou as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Heidrick & Struggles has appointed Corinna Christophorou as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Based in London, Christophorou has been working as Vice President for Market Development with Heidrick & Struggles in Europe and Africa. She has led the firm's business development, communications and marketing activities in the region for over three years. Previously, she has held senior leadership roles with global professional services firms, focusing on improving performance and profitability.

Christophorou has played an instrumental role in driving strong growth and elevation of the brand in Europe and Africa, working closely with Regional Managing Partner, Luis Urbano and the European Leadership team.

"Heidrick & Struggles has a long heritage of growing internal talent and Corinna's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer exemplifies this. Corinna's outstanding track record in business development and brand building brings renewed focus to the role. Having this key leadership role based in London underscores the firm's global credentials," said Mike Cullen, Chief Operating Officer.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the field of retained executive search 65 years ago. Today, the firm serves as a trusted advisor, providing integrated leadership solutions and helping its clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. For more information about Heidrick & Struggles, please visit www.heidrick.com.

Media Contacts:

Chiara Pierdomenico +44 (0)20 7075 4236

cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

Alex Brown - +1 312.496.1871

abrown@heidrick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-promotes-european-leader-to-global-chief-marketing-officer-300656984.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Related Links

http://www.heidrick.com

