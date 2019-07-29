Heidrick & Struggles Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights:

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 , operating income increased 10.0%, operating margin expanded by 90 bps to 10.1% and net income increased 21.9% on net revenue growth of 0.5%

, operating income increased 10.0%, operating margin expanded by 90 bps to 10.1% and net income increased 21.9% on net revenue growth of 0.5% Net revenue in the second quarter of $173.1 million declined 5.4% (3.6% on constant currency basis) compared to the 2018 second quarter that included an unusually high number of revenue upticks

declined 5.4% (3.6% on constant currency basis) compared to the 2018 second quarter that included an unusually high number of revenue upticks Expanded operating margin to 10.6% compared to 10.1% in last year's second quarter, and EBITDA margin increased to 13.9% from 12.9%

Net income increased 24.6% to $14.3 million and diluted EPS was $0.73 , compared to 2018 second quarter net income of $11.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.59

"We are pleased with second quarter and year-to-date results," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "We are running just as hard as we did in 2018, a record year, and are still seeing solid market conditions, even with the geographic variability. Moreover, we are operating the business more efficiently and delivering continued improvements in profitability, net income and EPS. We are executing on our 2019 initiatives, focused on delivering a fully integrated, premium service offering to our clients, and believe we are in a strong position to capitalize on current market demand."

2019 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) of $173.1 million declined 5.4%, or $9.9 million, from $183.1 million in the 2018 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 1.9%, or $3.4 million, consolidated net revenue declined 3.6%, or $6.5 million.

Executive Search net revenue of $158.5 million declined 4.8%, or $8.0 million, from $166.5 million in the 2018 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which impacted results by 1.9%, or $3.1 million, Executive Search net revenue declined 2.9%, or $4.9 million. Net revenue declined 2.1% in the Americas, 6.5% in Europe (1.0% on a constant currency basis) and 12.7% in Asia Pacific (9.4% on a constant currency basis). All industry practice groups experienced a reduction in billings with the exception of the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice.

There were 371 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2019 compared to 349 at June 30, 2018 and 370 at March 31, 2019. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.7 million compared to $1.9 million in the 2018 second quarter. The average revenue per executive search increased to $124,200 compared to $119,400 in the 2018 second quarter, while the number of confirmed searches was off 8.5% compared to the 2018 second quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue decreased 12.0%, or $2.0 million, to $14.6 million from $16.6 million in the 2018 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which negatively impacted results by 2.4%, or $0.4 million, Heidrick Consulting net revenue declined 9.8%, or $1.6 million. The decline in revenue reflects lower productivity and the timing of project engagements. There were 68 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2019 compared to 69 at June 30, 2018 and 67 at March 31, 2019.

Consolidated salaries and benefits expense declined 5.5%, or $7.1 million, to $120.6 million from $127.7 million in the 2018 second quarter. Fixed compensation expense increased $3.0 million, due to higher stock compensation expense, and retirement and other benefits expense. Variable compensation expense declined $10.0 million, mostly related to lower revenue in the quarter. Salaries and benefits expense was 69.7% of net revenue for the quarter, the same as for the 2018 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses improved 7.5%, or $2.8 million, to $34.2 million from $36.9 million in the 2018 second quarter. Savings were achieved in several expense categories, but the largest year-over-year improvement was a reduction in professional services fees. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 19.7% compared to 20.2% in the 2018 second quarter.

Operating income of $18.4 million in the 2019 second quarter was consistent with the 2018 second quarter operating income of $18.5 million, however the operating margin expanded to 10.6% from 10.1%. Adjusted EBITDA in the 2019 second quarter grew 2.0%, or $0.5 million, to $24.0 million from $23.6 million in the 2018 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 13.9% from 12.9% in the 2018 second quarter. The improvements in operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were primarily driven by company's ability to reduce salaries and benefits expense and general and administrative expenses.

Net income increased to $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.73 with an effective tax rate of 26.7% in the quarter. This compares favorably to net income of $11.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 with an effective tax rate of 37.7% in last year's second quarter. The full-year projected tax rate is in the low 30% range excluding any one-time items.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $33.4 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to $30.4 million in the 2018 second quarter. Cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2019 were $144.0 million, compared to $279.9 million at December 31, 2018, and $85.8 million at June 30, 2018. The company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first quarter.

2019 Six Months Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 consolidated net revenue of $344.7 million increased 0.5%, or $1.6 million, from $343.1 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.2%, or $7.8 million, consolidated net revenue increased 2.7% or $9.4 million.

Executive Search net revenue in the first six months of 2019 increased 1.4%, or $4.5 million, to $316.8 million from $312.3 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which negatively impacted results by 2.2%, or $7.2 million, net revenue increased 3.7%, or $11.7 million. Net revenue increased 5.7% in the Americas, but declined 6.2% in Europe (increased 0.1% on a constant currency basis), and 3.5% in Asia Pacific (increased 0.7% on a constant currency basis). Growth in the Consumer Markets, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial, and Global Technology & Services practices were offset by declines in the Financial Services and Education & Social Enterprise practices. Productivity was $1.7 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $1.8 million in the first six months of 2018. The average revenue per executive search increased to $123,900 in the first six months of 2019 from $117,600 the same period in 2018, while the number of executive searches confirmed was off 3.8%.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue in the first six months of 2019 declined 9.5%, or $2.9 million, to $27.9 million from $30.8 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, Heidrick Consulting revenue declined 7.4%, or $2.3 million. The year-over-year change reflects lower productivity and the timing of project engagements.

Operating income for the first six months of 2019 increased 10.0%, or $3.2 million, to $34.7 million from $31.6 million in the same period of 2018. The operating margin improved to 10.1% compared to 9.2% in the first six months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 increased to $44.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $42.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2% for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 increased to $26.4 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.35, with an effective tax rate of 31.2%. This compares net income of $21.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 in the first six months of 2018, with an effective tax rate of 30.9%.

2019 Third Quarter Outlook

The company expects 2019 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $175 million and $185 million. The outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2019 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, Heidrick Consulting assignments, the current backlog, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of its business.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a 2019 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this earnings release contains the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity- settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion expense related to acquisitions, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended









June 30,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 173,122

$ 183,059

$ (9,937)

(5.4%) Reimbursements 5,051

4,630

421

9.1% Total revenue 178,173

187,689

(9,516)

(5.1%)















Operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 120,601

127,679

(7,078)

(5.5%) General and administrative expenses 34,168

36,919

(2,751)

(7.5%) Reimbursed expenses 5,051

4,630

421

9.1% Total operating expenses 159,820

169,228

(9,408)

(5.6%) Operating income 18,353

18,461

(108)

(0.6%)















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 412

(2)







Other, net 708

(48)







Net non-operating income (expense) 1,120

(50)





















Income before income taxes 19,473

18,411







Provision for income taxes 5,193

6,948







Net income 14,280

11,463







Other comprehensive income, net of tax 5

(3,816)







Comprehensive income $ 14,285

$ 7,647























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,120

18,934







Dilutive common shares 311

394







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,431

19,328























Basic net income per common share $ 0.75

$ 0.61







Diluted net income per common share $ 0.73

$ 0.59























Salaries and employee benefits as a % of net revenue 69.7%

69.7%







General and administrative expense as a % of net revenue 19.7%

20.2%







Operating income as a % of net revenue 10.6%

10.1%









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended June 30,



















2019

2018



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

Margin *

Margin * Revenue





















Executive Search























Americas $ 100,517

$ 102,692

$ (2,175)

(2.1%)









Europe 34,864

37,286

(2,422)

(6.5%)









Asia Pacific 23,163

26,517

(3,354)

(12.6%)









Total Executive Search 158,544

166,495

(7,951)

(4.8%)







Heidrick Consulting 14,578

16,564

(1,986)

(12.0%)









Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 173,122

183,059

(9,937)

(5.4%)









Reimbursements 5,051

4,630

421

9.1%









Total revenue $ 178,173

$ 187,689

$ (9,516)

(5.1%)

































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search























Americas $ 28,551

$ 26,012

$ 2,539

9.8%

28.4%

25.3%

Europe 1,157

2,295

(1,138)

(49.6%)

3.3%

6.2%

Asia Pacific 3,315

2,891

424

14.7%

14.3%

10.9%

Total Executive Search 33,023

31,198

1,825

5.8%

20.8%

18.7% Heidrick Consulting (4,793)

(3,997)

(796)

(19.9%)

(32.9%)

(24.1%)

Total segments 28,230

27,201

1,029

3.8%

16.3%

14.9%

Global Operations Support (9,877)

(8,740)

(1,137)

(13.0%)

(5.7%)

(4.8%)

Total operating income $ 18,353

$ 18,461

$ (108)

(0.6%)

10.6%

10.1%



* Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Six Months Ended









June 30,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 344,716

$ 343,130

$ 1,586

0.5% Reimbursements 9,731

9,217

514

5.6% Total revenue 354,447

352,347

2,100

0.6%















Operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 241,419

239,088

2,331

1.0% General and administrative expenses 68,553

72,460

(3,907)

(5.4%) Reimbursed expenses 9,731

9,217

514

5.6% Total operating expenses 319,703

320,765

(1,062)

(0.3%) Operating income 34,744

31,582

3,162

10.0%















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 1,220

237







Other, net 2,351

(496)







Net non-operating income (expense) 3,571

(259)





















Income before income taxes 38,315

31,323







Provision for income taxes 11,948

9,692







Net income 26,367

21,631







Other comprehensive income, net of tax 325

(2,226)







Comprehensive income $ 26,692

$ 19,405























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,062

18,880







Dilutive common shares 469

509







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,531

19,389























Basic net income per common share $ 1.38

$ 1.15







Diluted net income per common share $ 1.35

$ 1.12























Salaries and employee benefits as a % of net revenue 70.0%

69.7%







General and administrative expense as a % of net revenue 19.9%

21.1%







Operating income as a % of net revenue 10.1%

9.2%









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)























































Six Months Ended June 30,



















2019

2018



2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

Margin *

Margin * Revenue





















Executive Search























Americas $ 199,822

$ 188,995

$ 10,827

5.7%









Europe 68,417

72,967

(4,550)

(6.2%)









Asia Pacific 48,610

50,365

(1,755)

(3.5%)









Total Executive Search 316,849

312,327

4,522

1.4%







Heidrick Consulting 27,867

30,803

(2,936)

(9.5%)









Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 344,716

343,130

1,586

0.5%









Reimbursements 9,731

9,217

514

5.6%









Total revenue $ 354,447

$ 352,347

$ 2,100

0.6%

































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search























Americas $ 51,000

$ 46,647

$ 4,353

9.3%

25.5%

24.7%

Europe 3,322

5,549

(2,227)

(40.1%)

4.9%

7.6%

Asia Pacific 8,221

7,194

1,027

14.3%

16.9%

14.3%

Total Executive Search 62,543

59,390

3,153

5.3%

19.7%

19.0% Heidrick Consulting (9,620)

(9,227)

(393)

(4.3%)

(34.5%)

(30.0%)

Total segments 52,923

50,163

2,760

5.5%

15.4%

14.6%

Global Operations Support (18,179)

(18,581)

402

2.2%

(5.3%)

(5.4%)

Total operating income $ 34,744

$ 31,582

$ 3,162

10.0%

10.1%

9.2%



* Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



















June 30,

December 31,





2019

2018





(Unaudited)



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,314

$ 279,906

Marketable securities 38,698

-

Accounts receivable, net 146,982

114,977

Prepaid expenses 23,193

22,766

Other current assets 30,082

29,598

Income taxes recoverable 6,171

3,620



Total current assets 350,440

450,867











Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net 30,788

33,871

Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,449

-

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 14,909

15,035

Investments 23,647

19,442

Other non-current assets 21,725

22,276

Goodwill 122,070

122,092

Other intangible assets, net 1,730

2,216

Deferred income taxes 34,252

34,830



Total non-current assets 353,570

249,762











Total assets $ 704,010

$ 700,629











Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 8,107

$ 9,166

Accrued salaries and employee benefits 124,923

227,653

Deferred revenue, net 37,424

40,673

Operating lease liabilities 31,895

-

Other current liabilities 26,186

33,219

Income taxes payable 6,779

8,240



Total current liabilities 235,314

318,951











Non-current liabilities







Accrued salaries and employee benefits 47,852

57,234

Retirement and pension plans 43,922

39,865

Operating lease liabilities 84,156

-

Other non-current liabilities 4,317

17,423



Total non-current liabilities 180,247

114,522











Stockholders' equity 288,449

267,156











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 704,010

$ 700,629

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended









June 30,









2019

2018















Cash flows - operating activities







Net income $ 14,280

$ 11,463

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 2,614

3,309



Deferred income taxes 176

(249)



Stock-based compensation expense 3,368

2,076



Accretion expense related to earnout payments 167

283



Gain on marketable securities (116)

-



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: -









Accounts receivable (11,926)

(23,373)





Accounts payable (1,077)

(926)





Accrued expenses 30,722

45,528





Restructuring accrual (508)

(3,243)





Deferred revenue (1,654)

(854)





Income taxes payable, net (6,531)

(3,569)





Retirement and pension assets and liabilities 136

(1,511)





Prepaid expenses 2,992

927





Other assets and liabilities, net 747

585







Net cash provided by operating activities 33,390

30,446















Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business -

49

Capital expenditures (895)

(1,366)

Purchases of available for sale investments (38,799)

(143)

Proceeds from sale of available for sale investments 119

1,419







Net cash used in investing activities (39,575)

(41)















Cash flows - financing activities







Proceeds from line of credit -

-

Payments on line of credit -

(12,000)

Cash dividends paid (2,968)

(2,571)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions -

-

Acquisition earnout payments -

-







Net cash used in financing activities (2,968)

(14,571)















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (295)

(3,397)















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,448)

12,437 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 114,762

73,995 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,314

$ 86,432

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









































Six Months Ended









June 30,









2019

2018















Cash flows - operating activities







Net income $ 26,367

$ 21,631

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 5,348

6,493



Deferred income taxes 512

(347)



Stock-based compensation expense 4,711

3,852



Accretion expense related to earnout payments 327

647



Gain on marketable securities (116)

-



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable (32,093)

(55,397)





Accounts payable (978)

(1,797)





Accrued expenses (115,500)

(60,116)





Restructuring accrual (1,189)

(8,885)





Deferred revenue (3,240)

(2,626)





Income taxes payable, net (4,035)

(3,066)





Retirement and pension assets and liabilities 1,686

121





Prepaid expenses (3,507)

(5,879)





Other assets and liabilities, net (176)

(1,691)







Net cash used in operating activities (121,883)

(107,060)















Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business -

(3,161)

Capital expenditures (1,793)

(2,548)

Purchases of available for sale investments (40,477)

(1,891)

Proceeds from sale of available for sale investments 232

1,564







Net cash used in investing activities (42,038)

(6,036)















Cash flows - financing activities







Proceeds from line of credit -

20,000

Payments on line of credit -

(20,000)

Cash dividends paid (5,903)

(5,042)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions (4,552)

(2,233)

Acquisition earnout payments (407)

-







Net cash used in financing activities (10,862)

(7,275)















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (165)

(1,359)















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (174,948)

(121,730) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 280,262

208,162 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,314

$ 86,432