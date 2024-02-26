Heidrick & Struggles Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

2023 Annual Net Revenue Exceeds $1 Billion for Third Consecutive Year

Record Annual Net Revenue for On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company") announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue of $253.2 million increased 7% year over year

increased 7% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of $35.8 million increased 38% year over year

increased 38% year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1%, 310 bps improvement year over year

Net income was $14.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.72

FY 2023 Highlights:

Net revenue of $1,026.9 million decreased 4% year over year

decreased 4% year over year Adjusted EBITDA of $125.6 million increased 4% year over year

increased 4% year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2%, 90 bps improvement year over year

Adjusted net income was $60.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.91

"We are very pleased with how we finished the year and what is reflected by our fourth quarter results, having delivered solid year over year growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "These results cap off an impressive year in which we made meaningful strides on our strategic goals of growing and diversifying our revenue. Our Diversified Solutions of On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting, and our nascent Heidrick Digital grew 44% during 2023, and exited the year representing 27% of our fourth quarter revenue. Additionally, our full year consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins were 12%, and our free cash flow allowed us to invest in two key businesses. We also continued to invest in Heidrick Digital, which not only yielded our first customers for the Heidrick Navigator SaaS product, but also advanced our enterprise platform by digitally enabling our businesses."

Rajagopalan continued, "As a world-class leadership advisory firm, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of improving market conditions to grow both revenue and profitability in 2024. We will continue to partner with our clients to provide them with the most comprehensive suite of services to help find them the world's best leaders, create diverse and inclusive cultures, and transform their teams to achieve the highest levels of profitability and performance."

2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue was $253.2 million in the 2023 fourth quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $235.7 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. The Company experienced growth in On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting, partially offset by declines in Executive Search in Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million in the 2023 fourth quarter compared to $25.9 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, and 2023 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1% compared to 11.0% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

2023 fourth quarter net income was $14.9 million compared to $16.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. This generated diluted earnings per share in the 2023 fourth quarter of $0.72, compared to $0.78 in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Executive Search net revenue was $184.0 million compared to net revenue of $192.7 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. However, executive search confirmations increased by 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period last year. Net revenue decreased 5.6%, or $10.7 million on a constant currency basis from the 2022 fourth quarter. Net revenue decreased 4.4% in the Americas (down 4.7% on a constant currency basis), was flat in Europe (down 4.9% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 11.8% in Asia Pacific (down 11.2% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

The Company had 414 Executive Search consultants at December 31, 2023, compared to 390 at December 31, 2022. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.8 million compared to $2.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, reflecting a higher number of consultants combined with lower revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $138,000 compared to $150,000 in the prior year period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue was $41.1 million, an increase of 83.7% compared to net revenue of $22.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of Atreus Group GmbH ("Atreus").

Heidrick Consulting net revenue was $28.1 million compared to net revenue of $20.7 million in the 2022 fourth quarter due to organic growth coupled with the acquisition of businessfourzero. The Company had 89 Heidrick Consulting consultants at December 31, 2023, compared to 70 at December 31, 2022.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $5.8 million, or 3.7%, to $151.0 million compared to $156.8 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense increased $7.5 million due to increases in base salaries and payroll taxes, expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, talent acquisition and retention costs, and retirement and benefits, partially offset by decreases in stock compensation and separation costs. Variable compensation decreased $13.3 million due to lower bonus accruals related to decreased consultant productivity. Salaries and benefits expense was 59.7% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 66.5% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $8.6 million, or 24.2%, to $44.1 million compared to $35.5 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. The increase was due to intangible amortization and accretion, bad debt, office occupancy, taxes and licenses, IT, marketing, and business development travel, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 17.4% for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to 15.1% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $30.2 million, or 11.9% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $17.5 million, or 7.4% of net revenue in the 2022 fourth quarter. This increase is related to an increase in the volume of projects driven by the acquisitions of Atreus and businessfourzero.

The Company's research and development expenses were $6.0 million, or 2.4% of net revenue for the quarter compared to $6.1 million, or 2.6%, of net revenue for the fourth quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million compared to $25.9 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.1%, compared to 11.0% in the 2022 fourth quarter. In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $54.7 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million versus a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $14.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.72, with an effective tax rate of 40.5%. This compares to net income of $16.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.78, with an effective tax rate of 29.9% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $155.9 million, compared to $160.3 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2023 was $478.2 million compared to $621.6 million at December 31, 2022, the decrease was due to earnout payments in 2023 related to the acquisition of Business Talent Group in 2021, as well as the acquisitions of Atreus and businessfourzero. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the following year.

Fiscal 2023 Results

Consolidated net revenue decreased 4.3%, or $46.6 million, to $1,026.9 million compared to $1,073.5 million in 2022 (down 4.6%, or $49.5 million on a constant currency basis).

Executive Search net revenue decreased 13.5%, or $121.9 million, to $780.0 million from $901.9 million in 2022 (down 13.5%, or $121.6 million on a constant currency basis). In 2023, net revenue decreased 14.7% in the Americas, decreased 5.6% in Europe, and decreased 19.6% in Asia Pacific. All industry practices exhibited decline over the prior year with the exception of the Social Impact and Industrial practice groups. Productivity was $1.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2022. The average revenue per executive search was approximately $139,000 compared to $144,000 in 2022, while confirmations decreased 10.5%.

On-Demand Talent increased 66.9% to a record net revenue of $152.5 million compared to $91.3 million in 2022 (up 64.1% on a constant currency basis). The increase in net revenue was primarily due to the acquisition of Atreus.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased 17.6%, to a record $94.3 million from $80.2 million in 2022 (up 16.9% on a constant currency basis). The increase in net revenue was primarily due to the acquisition of businessfourzero.

Adjusted EBITDA was $125.6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $120.9 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3% in 2022. In Executive Search, Adjusted EBITDA was $206.7 million compared to $206.2 million in the prior year. In On-Demand Talent, Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million versus a loss of $0.3 million in the prior year. In Heidrick Consulting, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.8 million compared to a loss of $6.4 million in the prior year.

Net income was $54.4 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.62, with an effective tax rate of 38.6%. This compares to net income of $79.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.86 with an effective tax rate of 31.0% in 2022. Excluding the goodwill impairment charges in 2023, adjusted net income was $60.4 million compared to $79.2 million in 2022 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.91 compared to $3.84 in 2022, with adjusted effective tax rates of 37.0% and 31.0%, respectively, for the 2023 and 2022 periods.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2024 first quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2024 first quarter consolidated net revenue of between $245 million and $265 million, which may be impacted by external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in December 2023 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, and consultant retention along with the current backlog.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and allocate resources. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net income and diluted earnings per share excluding goodwill impairment and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate excluding goodwill impairment and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, acquisition contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income and expense, reorganization costs, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the first quarter of 2024. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, leadership changes, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; the aggressive competition we face; our heavy reliance on information management systems; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; social, political, regulatory and legal risks in markets where we operate; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize our tax losses; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive; our ability to access additional credit; and the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 253,162

$ 235,717

$ 17,445

7.4 % Reimbursements 4,228

2,952

1,276

43.2 % Total revenue 257,390

238,669

18,721

7.8 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 151,036

156,828

(5,792)

(3.7) % General and administrative expenses 44,089

35,492

8,597

24.2 % Cost of services 30,221

17,484

12,737

72.8 % Research and development 5,952

6,067

(115)

(1.9) % Reimbursed expenses 4,228

2,952

1,276

43.2 % Total operating expenses 235,526

218,823

16,703

7.6 %















Operating income 21,864

19,846

2,018

10.2 %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 3,950

3,673







Other, net (840)

(627)







Net non-operating income 3,110

3,046























Income before income taxes 24,974

22,892























Provision for income taxes 10,119

6,848























Net income 14,855

16,044























Other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,951

8,196























Comprehensive income $ 22,806

$ 24,240























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,122

19,861







Diluted 20,670

20,499























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.81







Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.78























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 59.7 %

66.5 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 17.4 %

15.1 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 11.9 %

7.4 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.4 %

2.6 %







Operating income margin 8.6 %

8.4 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

$

Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 124,778

$ 130,561

$ (5,783)

(4.4) %







Europe 37,275

37,258

17

— %







Asia Pacific 21,912

24,838

(2,926)

(11.8) %







Total Executive Search 183,965

192,657

(8,692)

(4.5) %







On-Demand Talent 41,096

22,368

18,728

83.7 %







Heidrick Consulting 28,101

20,692

7,409

35.8 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 253,162

235,717

17,445

7.4 %







Reimbursements 4,228

2,952

1,276

43.2 %







Total revenue $ 257,390

$ 238,669

$ 18,721

7.8 %























































Adjusted EBITDA





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 45,801

$ 44,103

$ 1,698

3.9 %

36.7 %

33.8 % Europe 5,759

4,264

1,495

35.1 %

15.5 %

11.4 % Asia Pacific 3,169

5,517

(2,348)

(42.6) %

14.5 %

22.2 % Total Executive Search 54,729

53,884

845

1.6 %

29.7 %

28.0 % On-Demand Talent 774

(1,430)

2,204

154.1 %

1.9 %

(6.4) % Heidrick Consulting 1,025

(2,370)

3,395

143.2 %

3.6 %

(11.5) % Total segments 56,528

50,084

6,444

12.9 %

22.3 %

21.2 % Research and Development (5,139)

(5,788)

649

11.2 %

(2.0) %

(2.5) % Global Operations Support (15,632)

(18,357)

2,725

14.8 %

(6.2) %

(7.8) % Total operating income $ 35,757

$ 25,939

$ 9,818

37.9 %

14.1 %

11.0 %

























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 1,026,864

$ 1,073,464

$ (46,600)

(4.3) % Reimbursements 14,318

10,122

4,196

41.5 % Total revenue 1,041,182

1,083,586

(42,404)

(3.9) %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 656,030

737,430

(81,400)

(11.0) % General and administrative expenses 156,494

132,678

23,816

18.0 % Cost of services 109,039

70,676

38,363

54.3 % Research and development 22,698

20,414

2,284

11.2 % Impairment charges 7,246

—

7,246

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 14,318

10,122

4,196

41.5 % Total operating expenses 965,825

971,320

(5,495)

(0.6) %















Operating income 75,357

112,266

(36,909)

(32.9) %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 11,617

5,337







Other, net 1,697

(2,367)







Net non-operating income 13,314

2,970























Income before income taxes 88,671

115,236























Provision for income taxes 34,261

35,750























Net income 54,410

79,486























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,318

(5,864)























Comprehensive income $ 58,728

$ 73,622























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,029

19,758







Diluted 20,766

20,618























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 2.72

$ 4.02







Diluted $ 2.62

$ 3.86























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 63.9 %

68.7 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 15.2 %

12.4 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 10.6 %

6.6 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.2 %

1.9 %







Operating income margin 7.3 %

10.5 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

$ Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 522,988

$ 612,881

$ (89,893)

(14.7) %







Europe 166,379

176,275

(9,896)

(5.6) %







Asia Pacific 90,678

112,766

(22,088)

(19.6) %







Total Executive Search 780,045

901,922

(121,877)

(13.5) %







On-Demand Talent 152,506

91,349

61,157

66.9 %







Heidrick Consulting 94,313

80,193

14,120

17.6 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 1,026,864

1,073,464

(46,600)

(4.3) %







Reimbursements 14,318

10,122

4,196

41.5 %







Total revenue $ 1,041,182

$ 1,083,586

$ (42,404)

(3.9) %























































Adjusted EBITDA





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 173,358

$ 164,193

$ 9,165

5.6 %

33.1 %

26.8 % Europe 22,246

22,150

96

0.4 %

13.4 %

12.6 % Asia Pacific 11,070

19,813

(8,743)

(44.1) %

12.2 %

17.6 % Total Executive Search 206,674

206,156

518

0.3 %

26.5 %

22.9 % On-Demand Talent 1,434

(336)

1,770

NM

0.9 %

(0.4) % Heidrick Consulting (5,823)

(6,444)

621

9.6 %

(6.2) %

(8.0) % Total segments 202,285

199,376

2,909

1.5 %

19.7 %

18.6 % Research and Development (20,535)

(19,965)

(570)

(2.9) %

(2.0) %

(1.9) % Global Operations Support (56,133)

(58,533)

2,400

4.1 %

(5.5) %

(5.5) % Total operating income $ 125,617

$ 120,878

$ 4,739

3.9 %

12.2 %

11.3 %

























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 14,855

$ 16,044

$ 54,410

$ 79,486















Adjustments













Impairment charges, net of tax1 —

—

6,038

— Earnout fair value adjustment, net of tax2 —

29

—

(320) Total adjustments —

29

6,038

(320)















Adjusted net income $ 14,855

$ 16,073

$ 60,448

$ 79,166















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,122

19,861

20,029

19,758 Diluted 20,670

20,499

20,766

20,618















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.81

$ 2.72

$ 4.02 Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.78

$ 2.62

$ 3.86















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.81

$ 3.02

$ 4.01 Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.78

$ 2.91

$ 3.84

















1 The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the year ended December 31, 2023. 2 The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to reduce the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)









December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,618

$ 355,447 Marketable securities 65,538

266,169 Accounts receivable, net 133,128

126,437 Prepaid expenses 23,597

24,098 Other current assets 47,923

40,722 Income taxes recoverable 10,410

10,946 Total current assets 693,214

823,819







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 35,752

30,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,063

71,457 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 11,105

11,332 Investments 47,287

34,354 Other non-current assets 17,071

25,788 Goodwill 202,252

138,361 Other intangible assets, net 20,842

6,333 Deferred income taxes 28,005

33,987 Total non-current assets 448,377

351,819







Total assets $ 1,141,591

$ 1,175,638







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 20,837

$ 14,613 Accrued salaries and benefits 322,744

451,161 Deferred revenue 45,732

43,057 Operating lease liabilities 21,498

19,554 Other current liabilities 21,823

56,016 Income taxes payable 6,057

4,076 Total current liabilities 438,691

588,477







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 52,108

59,467 Retirement and pension plans 62,100

48,456 Operating lease liabilities 78,204

63,299 Other non-current liabilities 41,808

5,293 Deferred income taxes 6,402

— Total non-current liabilities 240,622

176,515







Total liabilities 679,313

764,992







Stockholders' equity 462,278

410,646







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,141,591

$ 1,175,638

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 14,855

$ 16,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,076

2,779 Deferred income taxes

12,448

8,064 Stock-based compensation expense

3,499

4,998 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

457

— Gain on marketable securities

(878)

(2,293) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

17

16 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

59,118

69,275 Accounts payable

1,526

(2,481) Accrued expenses

54,668

65,306 Deferred revenue

3,657

(1,324) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(13,309)

(7,945) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

796

(3,955) Prepaid expenses

5,004

3,787 Other assets and liabilities, net

8,979

8,065 Net cash provided by operating activities

155,913

160,336









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(11,905)

— Capital expenditures

(3,814)

(2,958) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(65,518)

(83,727) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

48,183

143 Net cash used in investing activities

(33,054)

(86,542)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(3,154)

(3,123) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,154)

(3,123)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,442

9,308









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

126,147

79,979 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

286,471

275,510 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 412,618

$ 355,489

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 54,410

$ 79,486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

18,508

10,603 Deferred income taxes

11,900

7,088 Stock-based compensation expense

10,830

16,689 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

1,554

820 Gain on marketable securities

(2,918)

(2,406) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

209

392 Impairment charges

7,246

— Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

6,913

4,522 Accounts payable

(131)

(5,731) Accrued expenses

(145,118)

32,892 Deferred revenue

2,035

(7,237) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(6,692)

(13,606) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

7,493

(479) Prepaid expenses

1,233

(2,850) Other assets and liabilities, net

5,736

(895) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(26,792)

119,288









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(49,858)

— Capital expenditures

(13,433)

(11,134) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(140,982)

(269,824) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

337,872

1,359 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

133,599

(279,599)









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

(904)

— Cash dividends paid

(12,537)

(12,466) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(4,141)

(3,219) Acquisition earnout payments

(35,946)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(53,528)

(15,685)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,850

(13,774)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

57,129

(189,770) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

355,489

545,259 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 412,618

$ 355,489

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 253,162

$ 235,717

$ 1,026,864

$ 1,073,464















Net income 14,855

16,044

54,410

79,486 Interest, net (3,950)

(3,673)

(11,617)

(5,337) Other, net 840

627

(1,697)

2,367 Provision for income taxes 10,119

6,848

34,261

35,750 Operating income 21,864

19,846

75,357

112,266















Adjustments













Depreciation 2,550

1,991

9,113

7,394 Intangible amortization 2,526

788

9,395

3,209 Earnout accretion 457

—

1,554

820 Earnout fair value adjustments —

43

—

(464) Acquisition contingent consideration 3,223

914

11,934

3,885 Deferred compensation plan 3,823

2,357

6,132

(6,232) Reorganization costs 1,314

—

4,886

— Impairment charges —

—

7,246

— Total adjustments 13,893

6,093

50,260

8,612















Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,757

$ 25,939

$ 125,617

$ 120,878 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.1 %

11.0 %

12.2 %

11.3 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 183,965

$ 41,096

$ 28,101

$ —

$ —

$ 253,162























Operating income (loss)1 49,086

(4,616)

(852)

(5,952)

(15,802)

21,864























Adjustments





















Depreciation 1,310

74

247

754

165

2,550 Intangible amortization 28

2,060

438

—

—

2,526 Earnout accretion —

399

58

—

—

457 Acquisition contingent compensation 640

1,543

1,040

—

—

3,223 Deferred compensation plan 3,665

—

94

59

5

3,823 Reorganization costs —

1,314

—

—

—

1,314 Total adjustments 5,643

5,390

1,877

813

170

13,893























Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,729

$ 774

$ 1,025

$ (5,139)

$ (15,632)

$ 35,757 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.7 %

1.9 %

3.6 %

(2.0) %

(6.2) %

14.1 %

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 192,657

$ 22,368

$ 20,692

$ —

$ —

$ 235,717























Operating income (loss)1 49,214

(2,154)

(2,663)

(6,067)

(18,484)

19,846























Adjustments





















Depreciation 1,434

51

132

248

126

1,991 Intangible amortization 58

630

100

—

—

788 Earnout accretion —

—

—

—

—

— Earnout fair value adjustments —

43

—

—

—

43 Acquisition contingent compensation 914

—

—

—

—

914 Deferred compensation plan 2,264

—

61

31

1

2,357 Total adjustments 4,670

724

293

279

127

6,093























Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,884

$ (1,430)

$ (2,370)

$ (5,788)

$ (18,357)

$ 25,939 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.0 %

(6.4 %)

(11.5 %)

(2.5) %

(7.8) %

11.0 %

























1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 780,045

$ 152,506

$ 94,313

$ —

$ —

$ 1,026,864























Operating income (loss)1 190,009

(16,437)

(18,729)

(22,698)

(56,788)

75,357























Adjustments





















Depreciation 5,238

400

754

2,073

648

9,113 Intangible amortization 173

7,797

1,425

—

—

9,395 Earnout accretion —

1,381

173

—

—

1,554 Acquisition contingent compensation 3,089

5,687

3,158

—

—

11,934 Deferred compensation plan 5,885

—

150

90

7

6,132 Reorganization costs 2,280

2,606

—

—

—

4,886 Impairment charges —

—

7,246

—

—

7,246 Total adjustments 16,665

17,871

12,906

2,163

655

50,260























Adjusted EBITDA $ 206,674

$ 1,434

$ (5,823)

$ (20,535)

$ (56,133)

$ 125,617 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.5 %

0.9 %

(6.2 %)

(2.0 %)

(5.5) %

12.2 %

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 901,922

$ 91,349

$ 80,193

$ —

$ —

$ 1,073,464























Operating income (loss)1 202,186

(3,361)

(7,155)

(20,414)

(58,990)

112,266























Adjustments





















Depreciation 5,785

150

478

524

457

7,394 Intangible amortization 290

2,519

400

—

—

3,209 Earnout accretion —

820

—

—

—

820 Earnout fair value adjustments —

(464)

—

—

—

(464) Acquisition contingent compensation 3,885

—

—

—

—

3,885 Deferred compensation plan (5,990)

—

(167)

(75)

—

(6,232) Total adjustments 3,970

3,025

711

449

457

8,612























Adjusted EBITDA $ 206,156

$ (336)

$ (6,444)

$ (19,965)

$ (58,533)

$ 120,878 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 %

(0.4 %)

(8.0 %)

(1.9 %)

(5.5 %)

11.3 %





1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

