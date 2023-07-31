Heidrick & Struggles Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

31 Jul, 2023, 16:01 ET

13% Sequential Revenue Growth Including 10% Organic

Maintains Strong Balance Sheet Post-Acquisitions of Atreus and businessfourzero

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company") announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net revenue of $271.2 million increased 13% sequentially, 10% organically
  • Operating income of $13.6 million decreased $4.2 million sequentially and operating margin was 5.0%
  • Adjusted operating income of $20.8 million increased 17% sequentially and adjusted operating margin was 7.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million increased 33% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%
  • Net income was $9.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.44; adjusted net income was $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73

"We are very pleased with the second quarter results which included the first full quarter of results from our recent acquisition of Atreus Group ("Atreus") in our On-Demand Talent segment, as well as the results from businessfourzero ("B4Z") in our Heidrick Consulting segment.  Even before the positive effects of these acquisitions, each of our lines of business demonstrated organic sequential growth, despite ongoing macro uncertainty and an anticipated return to more normalized levels of business performance. This validates our focus on the steadfast execution of our strategy while maintaining strong profitability," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Importantly, the integrations of both our recent acquisitions are progressing smoothly. We are advancing our diversification strategy while continuing to make appropriate investments in our digital capabilities and technologies throughout the company.  These initiatives are aimed at providing our clients with the next generation of talent and leadership advisory services, enabling them to achieve higher performance through their leaders and teams in an ever-evolving business landscape." 

2023 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue of $271.2 million compared to record consolidated net revenue of $298.7 million in the 2022 second quarter.  Consolidated financial results include the first full quarter of contribution from the Company's recent acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z.

On a sequential basis, 2023 second quarter net revenue increased 13.3% from the 2023 first quarter, 10% of that growth was organic, as the Company experienced growth in Executive Search driven by the Americas and Europe markets, partially offset by a decline in the Asia Pacific market, along with sequential revenue growth in Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent. 2023 second quarter adjusted operating income increased 17.2% and adjusted operating margin increased 30 basis points to 7.7% compared to 7.4% in the 2023 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in the 2023 second quarter increased 33% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 13.4% compared to 11.5% in the 2023 first quarter.  2023 second quarter adjusted net income was $15.0 million compared to $15.6 million in the 2023 first quarter. This generated adjusted diluted earnings per share in the 2023 second quarter of $0.73 compared to $0.76 in the 2023 first quarter.

Executive Search net revenue of $206.8 million compared to net revenue of $253.9 million in the 2022 second quarter reflecting an anticipated market slowdown combined with a return to more normalized operating levels. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 0.3%, or $0.8 million, net revenue decreased 18.2%, or $46.3 million, from the 2022 second quarter. Net revenue decreased 21.3% in the Americas (down 21.2% on a constant currency basis), decreased 5.3% in Europe (down 6.1% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 23.9% in Asia Pacific (down 20.5% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year second quarter. The Social Impact and Industrial practice groups exhibited growth over the prior year. 

The Company had 423 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2023, compared to 388 at June 30, 2022. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.9 million compared to $2.6 million in the 2022 second quarter, reflecting a higher number of consultants combined with lower revenue.  Average revenue per executive search was approximately $143,000 compared to $153,000 in the prior year period.  The number of search confirmations decreased 12.7% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $39.2 million, an increase of 75.5% compared to net revenue of $22.4 million in the 2022 second quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of Atreus, partially offset by a decrease in the volume of legacy on-demand projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $25.2 million compared to net revenue of $22.4 million in the 2022 second quarter. The Company had 89 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2023, compared to 66 at June 30, 2022.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $28.8 million, or 13.9%, to $178.9 million compared to $207.7 million in the 2022 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense increased $18.8 million due to base salaries and payroll taxes, the deferred compensation plan, reorganization, and retirement and benefits, as well as the acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z, partially offset by a decrease in stock compensation. Variable compensation decreased $47.6 million due to lower bonus accruals related to decreased consultant productivity. Salaries and benefits expense was 66.0% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 69.5% in the 2022 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.3 million, or 15.1%, to $40.5 million compared to $35.2 million in the 2022 second quarter. The increase was due to intangible amortization and accretion, office occupancy, IT, and taxes and licenses, partially offset by a decrease in business development travel. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 14.9% for the 2023 second quarter compared to 11.8% in the 2022 second quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $25.3 million, or 9.3% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $17.4 million, or 5.8% of net revenue in the 2022 second quarter. This related to an increase in the volume of On-Demand Talent projects driven by the acquisition of Atreus.

The Company's research and development expenses were $5.7 million, or 2.1%, of net revenue for the quarter compared to $4.5 million, or 1.5%, of net revenue for the second quarter 2022.

In the 2023 second quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million associated with the Company's Heidrick Consulting segment. In the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company conducted its most recent annual goodwill impairment evaluation, which indicated that the carrying value of the Heidrick Consulting reporting unit was less than its fair value. During the 2023 second quarter, the Company acquired B4Z and recorded approximately $7.1 million of goodwill in the Heidrick Consulting reporting unit. Due to the inclusion of goodwill in a reporting unit with a pre-existing fair value shortfall, the Company identified a triggering event and performed an interim goodwill impairment evaluation during the 2023 second quarter, which resulted in the impairment of the recently acquired B4Z goodwill.

Including the previously mentioned non-cash impairment charge, operating income was $13.6 million for the quarter compared to $33.9 million in the 2022 second quarter. Operating income margin was 5.0% versus 11.3% in the 2022 second quarter.  Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, adjusted operating income in the 2023 second quarter was $20.8 million and adjusted operating margin was 7.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.4 million compared to $36.8 million in the 2022 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%, compared to 12.3% in the 2022 second quarter. In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $53.9 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million versus $0.6 million in the prior year period.  In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million compared to a loss of $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $9.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.44, with an effective tax rate of 46.8%. This compares to net income of $24.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 30.9% in the 2022 second quarter. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge recorded in the 2023 second quarter, adjusted net income was $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was  $0.73, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 37.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $46.9 million, compared to $82.7 million in the 2022 second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2023 was $239.0 million compared to $336.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $621.6 million at December 31, 2022. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year.

2023 Six Months Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated net revenue was $510.5 million compared to $582.6 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 1.0%, or $6.1 million, consolidated net revenue decreased 11.3%, or $65.9 million, compared to the prior year period.

Executive Search net revenue in the first six months of 2023 decreased 20.0%, or $99.2 million, to $397.3 million from $496.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 1.0%, or $5.1 million, net revenue decreased 19.0%, or $94.1 million. Net revenue decreased 21.5% in the Americas (decreased 21.3% on a constant currency basis), decreased 13.7% in Europe (decreased 11.3% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 21.9% in Asia Pacific (decreased 18.0% on a constant currency basis). Only the Social Impact and Industrial practice groups exhibited growth over the prior year.  Productivity was $1.9 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $2.6 million in the first six months of 2022. The average revenue per executive search was $133,000 in the first six months of 2023 compared to $137,000 the same period in 2022, while search confirmations decreased 17.6%.

On-Demand Talent net revenue in the first six months of 2023 was $70.4 million compared to $45.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by the acquisition of Atreus, as well as an increase in the volume of legacy on-demand projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue in the first six months of 2023 increased 6.3%, or $2.5 million, to $42.9 million from $40.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.0%, or $0.8 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 8.3%, or $3.3 million, compared to the prior year period.

Operating income for the first six months of 2023 was $31.4 million compared to operating income of $64.1 million in the same period of 2022. The operating income margin was 6.1% compared to 11.0% in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge recorded in the 2023 year-to-date period, adjusted operating income was $38.6 million and adjusted operating income margin was 7.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was $63.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% for the same period in 2022.  In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $102.3 million compared to $104.2 million in the prior year period.  In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million versus $0.9 million in the prior year period.  In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.3 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $24.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 38.1%. This compares to net income of $42.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.08, with an effective tax rate of 32.2%, in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2023 year-to-date period, adjusted net income was $30.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.48 with an adjusted effective tax rate of 34.8%.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023. 

2023 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2023 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $245 million and $265 million, which reflects typical summer seasonality, while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions, may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2023 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (888) 440-4091 or (646) 960-0846, conference ID# 6106012.  For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call. 

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted operating income reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment.

Adjusted operating income margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of goodwill impairment, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity-settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion, earnout obligation adjustments, contingent compensation related to acquisitions, deferred compensation plan income and expense, reorganization costs, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense). 

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.   

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2023. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) or other highly infectious or contagious disease on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the aggressive competition we face; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions including inflation, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the risks of an expansion or escalation of that conflict; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that could make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors & Analysts:
Suzanne Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Nina Chang, Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   271,225

$   298,701

$      (27,476)

(9.2) %

Reimbursements

2,552

2,408

144

6.0 %

 Total revenue

273,777

301,109

(27,332)

(9.1) %








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

178,916

207,684

(28,768)

(13.9) %

General and administrative expenses

40,514

35,203

5,311

15.1 %

Cost of services

25,306

17,403

7,903

45.4 %

Research and development

5,658

4,545

1,113

24.5 %

Impairment charges

7,246


7,246

100.0 %

Reimbursed expenses

2,552

2,408

144

6.0 %

 Total operating expenses

260,192

267,243

(7,051)

(2.6) %








Operating income

13,585

33,866

(20,281)

(59.9) %








Non-operating income






Interest, net

1,913

299



Other, net

1,377

774



 Net non-operating income

3,290

1,073











Income before income taxes

16,875

34,939











Provision for income taxes

7,893

10,790











Net income

8,982

24,149











Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(75)

(7,524)











Comprehensive income

$       8,907

$     16,625











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

20,010

19,726



Diluted

20,637

20,314











Earnings per common share






Basic

$        0.45

$        1.22



Diluted

$        0.44

$        1.19











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

66.0 %

69.5 %



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

14.9 %

11.8 %



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

9.3 %

5.8 %



Research and development as a % of net revenue

2.1 %

1.5 %



Operating margin

5.0 %

11.3 %



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$

Change

%
Change

2023
Margin1

2022
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










 Americas

$ 138,563

$ 176,020

$  (37,457)

(21.3) %



 Europe

45,567

48,131

(2,564)

(5.3) %



 Asia Pacific

22,649

29,758

(7,109)

(23.9) %



Total Executive Search

206,779

253,909

(47,130)

(18.6) %



 On-Demand Talent

39,240

22,353

16,887

75.5 %



 Heidrick Consulting

25,206

22,439

2,767

12.3 %



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

271,225

298,701

(27,476)

(9.2) %



Reimbursements

2,552

2,408

144

6.0 %



Total revenue

$ 273,777

$ 301,109

$  (27,332)

(9.1) %



























Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










 Americas

$ 43,144

$ 44,250

$  (1,106)

(2.5) %

31.1 %

25.1 %

 Europe

2,432

4,606

(2,174)

(47.2) %

5.3 %

9.6 %

 Asia Pacific

1,364

3,912

(2,548)

(65.1) %

6.0 %

13.1 %

Total Executive Search

46,940

52,768

(5,828)

(11.0) %

22.7 %

20.8 %

 On-Demand Talent

(2,862)

(349)

(2,513)

NM

(7.3) %

(1.6) %

 Heidrick Consulting2

(10,686)

(408)

(10,278)

NM

(42.4) %

(1.8) %

Total segments

33,392

52,011

(18,619)

(35.8) %

12.3 %

17.4 %

 Research and Development

(5,658)

(4,545)

(1,113)

(24.5) %

(2.1) %

(1.5) %

 Global Operations Support

(14,149)

(13,600)

(549)

(4.0) %

(5.2) %

(4.6) %

Total operating income

$ 13,585

$ 33,866

$  (20,281)

(59.9) %

5.0 %

11.3 %

1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2   Includes impairment charges of $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue






Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   510,542

$   582,562

$      (72,020)

(12.4) %

Reimbursements

5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 %

 Total revenue

515,896

586,646

(70,750)

(12.1) %








Operating expenses






Salaries and benefits

337,775

409,129

(71,354)

(17.4) %

General and administrative expenses

74,841

64,997

9,844

15.1 %

Cost of services

48,138

35,391

12,747

36.0 %

Research and development

11,186

8,947

2,239

25.0 %

Impairment charges

7,246


7,246

100.0 %

Reimbursed expenses

5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 %

 Total operating expenses

484,540

522,548

(38,008)

(7.3) %








Operating income

31,356

64,098

(32,742)

(51.1) %








Non-operating income (expense)






Interest, net

5,162

409



Other, net

3,186

(1,697)



 Net non-operating income (expense)

8,348

(1,288)











Income before income taxes

39,704

62,810











Provision for income taxes

15,136

20,194











Net income

24,568

42,616











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

368

(8,606)











Comprehensive income

$     24,936

$     34,010











Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

19,958

19,675



Diluted

20,701

20,485











Earnings per common share






Basic

$        1.23

$        2.17



Diluted

$        1.19

$        2.08











Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

66.2 %

70.2 %



General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

14.7 %

11.2 %



Cost of services as a % of net revenue

9.4 %

6.1 %



Research and development as a % of net revenue

2.2 %

1.5 %



Operating margin

6.1 %

11.0 %



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$

Change

%
Change

2023
Margin1

2022
Margin1

Revenue










Executive Search










 Americas

$   265,890

$   338,573

$  (72,683)

(21.5) %



 Europe

84,498

97,876

(13,378)

(13.7) %



 Asia Pacific

46,878

60,009

(13,131)

(21.9) %



Total Executive Search

397,266

496,458

(99,192)

(20.0) %



 On-Demand Talent

70,357

45,734

24,623

53.8 %



 Heidrick Consulting

42,919

40,370

2,549

6.3 %



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

510,542

582,562

(72,020)

(12.4) %



Reimbursements

5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 %



Total revenue

$   515,896

$   586,646

$  (70,750)

(12.1) %



























Operating income (loss)










Executive Search










 Americas

$     81,843

$     84,101

$    (2,258)

(2.7) %

30.8 %

24.8 %

 Europe

4,144

10,009

(5,865)

(58.6) %

4.9 %

10.2 %

 Asia Pacific

4,646

8,966

(4,320)

(48.2) %

9.9 %

14.9 %

Total Executive Search

90,633

103,076

(12,443)

(12.1) %

22.8 %

20.8 %

 On-Demand Talent

(7,226)

(931)

(6,295)

NM

(10.3) %

(2.0) %

 Heidrick Consulting2

(13,802)

(2,492)

(11,310)

NM

(32.2) %

(6.2) %

Total segments

69,605

99,653

(30,048)

(30.2) %

13.6 %

17.1 %

 Research and Development

(11,186)

(8,947)

(2,239)

(25.0) %

(2.2) %

(1.5) %

 Global Operations Support

(27,063)

(26,608)

(455)

(1.7) %

(5.3) %

(4.6) %

Total operating income

$     31,356

$     64,098

$  (32,742)

(51.1) %

6.1 %

11.0 %













1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

2   Includes impairment charges of $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$            8,982

$          24,149

$        24,568

$        42,616








Adjustments






Impairment charges, net of tax1

6,038


6,038

 Total adjustments

6,038


6,038









Adjusted net income

$          15,020

$          24,149

$        30,606

$        42,616








Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic

20,010

19,726

19,958

19,675

Diluted

20,637

20,314

20,701

20,485








Earnings per common share






Basic

$              0.45

$              1.22

$           1.23

$           2.17

Diluted

$              0.44

$              1.19

$           1.19

$           2.08








Adjusted earnings per common share






Basic

$              0.75

$              1.22

$           1.53

$           2.17

Diluted

$              0.73

$              1.19

$           1.48

$           2.08


1

The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022




Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$         217,776

$         355,447

Marketable securities

21,240

266,169

Accounts receivable, net

197,899

126,437

Prepaid expenses

27,401

24,098

Other current assets

50,622

40,722

Income taxes recoverable

8,397

10,946

 Total current assets

523,335

823,819




Non-current assets


Property and equipment, net

33,330

30,207

Operating lease right-of-use assets

69,692

71,457

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans

11,552

11,332

Investments

44,357

34,354

Other non-current assets

22,082

25,788

Goodwill

198,639

138,361

Other intangible assets, net

26,903

6,333

Deferred income taxes

34,565

33,987

 Total non-current assets

441,120

351,819




Total assets

$         964,455

$      1,175,638




Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$           15,477

$           14,613

Accrued salaries and benefits

193,858

451,161

Deferred revenue

44,102

43,057

Operating lease liabilities

21,221

19,554

Other current liabilities

36,017

56,016

Income taxes payable

8,118

4,076

 Total current liabilities

318,793

588,477




Non-current liabilities


Accrued salaries and benefits

48,444

59,467

Retirement and pension plans

58,951

48,456

Operating lease liabilities

60,326

63,299

Other non-current liabilities

42,005

5,293

Deferred income taxes

7,619

 Total non-current liabilities

217,345

176,515




Total liabilities

536,138

764,992




Stockholders' equity

428,317

410,646




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         964,455

$      1,175,638

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income

$            8,982

$          24,149

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



 Depreciation and amortization

4,819

2,621

 Deferred income taxes

(223)

231

 Stock-based compensation expense

1,919

3,784

 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

451

274

 Gain on marketable securities

(49)

 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

1

142

 Impairment charges

7,246

 Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

(35,658)

(31,641)

Accounts payable

(1,777)

212

Accrued expenses

52,164

103,143

Deferred revenue

396

(5,664)

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

495

(13,142)

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

333

(200)

Prepaid expenses

4,500

4,411

Other assets and liabilities, net

3,341

(5,636)

Net cash provided by operating activities

46,940

82,684





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(5,842)

Capital expenditures

(3,006)

(2,432)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(21,511)

(347)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

153

227

Net cash used in investing activities

(30,206)

(2,552)





Cash flows - financing activities



Repurchases of common stock

(904)

Cash dividends paid

(3,122)

(3,104)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,026)

(3,104)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

376

(8,380)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

13,084

68,648

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

204,733

268,002

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$        217,817

$        336,650





Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows - operating activities



Net income

$        24,568

$        42,616

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



 Depreciation and amortization

8,692

5,241

 Deferred income taxes

6,446

(246)

 Stock-based compensation expense

3,772

7,482

 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

642

545

 Gain on marketable securities

(1,694)

 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

131

309

 Impairment charges

7,246

 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:



Accounts receivable

(59,990)

(84,783)

Accounts payable

(2,914)

(3,944)

Accrued expenses

(273,811)

(124,281)

Deferred revenue

543

(1,527)

Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(2,588)

(8,114)

Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

6,403

3,297

Prepaid expenses

(2,635)

(4,670)

Other assets and liabilities, net

(4,902)

(11,437)

Net cash used in operating activities

(290,091)

(179,512)





Cash flows - investing activities



Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(35,749)

Capital expenditures

(6,814)

(4,236)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(27,683)

(5,358)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

268,118

990

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

197,872

(8,604)





Cash flows - financing activities



Repurchases of common stock

(904)

Cash dividends paid

(6,234)

(6,223)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(4,141)

(3,219)

Acquisition earnout payments

(35,946)

Net cash used in financing activities

(47,225)

(9,442)





Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,772

(11,051)





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(137,672)

(208,609)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

355,489

545,259

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$      217,817

$      336,650

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue before reimbursements (net
revenue)

$    271,225

$    298,701

$    510,542

$    582,562








Net income

8,982

24,149

24,568

42,616

Interest, net

(1,913)

(299)

(5,162)

(409)

Other, net

(1,377)

(774)

(3,186)

1,697

Provision for income taxes

7,893

10,790

15,136

20,194

Operating income

13,585

33,866

31,356

64,098








Adjustments






Stock-based compensation expense

1,499

3,351

3,327

7,026

Depreciation

2,172

1,810

4,176

3,618

Intangible amortization

2,647

810

4,516

1,622

Earnout accretion

451

273

642

544

Acquisition contingent consideration

3,784

971

5,443

2,060

Deferred compensation plan

1,603

(4,255)

3,736

(6,487)

Reorganization costs

3,396


3,396

Impairment charges

7,246


7,246

 Total adjustments

22,798

2,960

32,482

8,383








Adjusted EBITDA

$      36,383

$      36,826

$      63,838

$      72,481

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.4 %

12.3 %

12.5 %

12.4 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive
Search

On-Demand
Talent

Heidrick
Consulting

Research &
Development

Global
Operations
Support

Total












Revenue before reimbursements (net
revenue)

$    206,779

$      39,240

$      25,206

$         —

$         —

$    271,225












Operating income (loss)1

46,940

(2,862)

(10,686)

(5,658)

(14,149)

13,585












Adjustments










Stock-based compensation

706

2

47

57

687

1,499

Depreciation

1,297

116

183

416

160

2,172

Intangible amortization

53

2,151

443



2,647

Earnout accretion


394

57



451

Acquisition contingent compensation

1,165

1,561

1,058



3,784

Deferred compensation plan

1,541


37

24

1

1,603

Reorganization costs

2,169

1,227




3,396

Impairment charges



7,246



7,246

 Total adjustments

6,931

5,451

9,071

497

848

22,798












Adjusted EBITDA

$      53,871

$        2,589

$       (1,615)

$       (5,161)

$     (13,301)

$      36,383

Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.1 %

6.6 %

(6.4) %

(1.9) %

(4.9) %

13.4 %





































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Executive
Search

On-Demand
Talent

Heidrick
Consulting

Research &
Development

Global
Operations
Support

Total












Revenue before reimbursements (net
revenue)

$    253,909

$      22,353

$      22,439

$              —

$              —

$    298,701












Operating income (loss)1

52,768

(349)

(408)

(4,545)

(13,600)

33,866












Adjustments










Stock-based compensation

1,098

8

160

57

2,028

3,351

Depreciation

1,486

31

124

64

105

1,810

Intangible amortization

78

632

100



810

Earnout accretion


273




273

Acquisition contingent compensation

971





971

Deferred compensation plan

(4,089)


(113)

(53)


(4,255)

 Total adjustments

(456)

944

271

68

2,133

2,960












Adjusted EBITDA

$      52,312

$           595

($137)

$       (4,477)

$     (11,467)

$      36,826

Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.6 %

2.7 %

(0.6 %)

(1.5) %

(3.8) %

12.3 %


1

The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive
Search

On-Demand
Talent

Heidrick
Consulting

Research &
Development

Global
Operations
Support

Total












Revenue before reimbursements (net
revenue)

$    397,266

$      70,357

$      42,919

$         —

$         —

$    510,542












Operating income (loss)1

90,633

(7,226)

(13,802)

(11,186)

(27,063)

31,356












Adjustments










Stock-based compensation

1,323

8

122

122

1,752

3,327

Depreciation

2,640

201

351

664

320

4,176

Intangible amortization

105

3,868

543



4,516

Earnout accretion


585

57



642

Acquisition contingent compensation

1,800

2,585

1,058



5,443

Deferred compensation plan

3,590


90

53

3

3,736

Reorganization costs

2,169

1,227




3,396

Impairment charges



7,246



7,246

 Total adjustments

11,627

8,474

9,467

839

2,075

32,482












Adjusted EBITDA

$    102,260

$        1,248

$       (4,335)

$     (10,347)

$     (24,988)

$      63,838

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.7 %

1.8 %

(10.1) %

(2.0) %

(4.9) %

12.5 %





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Executive
Search

On-Demand
Talent

Heidrick
Consulting

Research &
Development

Global
Operations
Support

Total












Revenue before reimbursements (net
revenue)

$    496,458

$      45,734

$      40,370

$              —

$              —

$    582,562












Operating income (loss)1

103,076

(931)

(2,492)

(8,947)

(26,608)

64,098












Adjustments










Stock-based compensation

2,168

14

269

90

4,485

7,026

Depreciation

2,978

53

257

110

220

3,618

Intangible amortization

161

1,261

200



1,622

Earnout accretion


544




544

Acquisition contingent compensation

2,060





2,060

Deferred compensation plan

(6,233)


(176)

(78)


(6,487)

 Total adjustments

1,134

1,872

550

122

4,705

8,383












Adjusted EBITDA

$    104,210

$           941

$       (1,942)

$       (8,825)

$     (21,903)

$      72,481

Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.0 %

2.1 %

(4.8) %

(1.5) %

(3.8) %

12.4 %


1

The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Also from this source

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES TO RELEASE 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Corporate boards raise concerning knowledge gaps when it comes to sustainability, new global research finds

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.