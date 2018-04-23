Heidrick & Struggles Reports Strong 2018 First Quarter Results

CHICAGO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Consolidated net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) in the 2018 first quarter increased 14.3%, or $20.1 million, to $160.1 million from $140.0 million in the 2017 first quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations which positively impacted results by $5.8 million, or 3.8%, consolidated net revenue increased 10.2% or $14.2 million.

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and applied the modified retrospective method, which involves recognizing the cumulative effect of applying the guidance at the date of initial application with no restatement of the comparative periods presented. This adoption increased consolidated net revenue in the 2018 first quarter by $2.5 million compared to the historical method of revenue recognition. Additional information about the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 is provided at the end of the release.

Executive Search net revenue increased 17.1% year over year, or $21.3 million, to $145.8 million from $124.5 million in the 2017 first quarter. All three regions contributed to growth in Search. Net revenue increased 11.9% in the Americas region, 36.2% in Europe, and 12.6% in Asia Pacific. The Financial Services, Global Technology & Services and Consumer Markets practices were key drivers of growth with billings up 29%, 28% and 17% respectively, compared to the 2017 first quarter.

There were 349 Executive Search consultants at March 31, 2018 compared to 346 at December 31, 2017 and 363 at March 31, 2017. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.6 million in the 2018 first quarter compared to $1.4 million in the 2017 first quarter. The number of confirmed searches in the 2018 first quarter increased 4.7% compared to the 2017 first quarter, and the average revenue per executive search was $115,600 compared to $103,300 in the 2017 first quarter.

Beginning January 1, 2018, the Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping businesses were combined into one business, Heidrick Consulting . In the 2018 first quarter, Heidrick Consulting net revenue declined 8.3%, or $1.3 million, to $14.2 million from $15.5 million in the 2017 first quarter. The year-over-year decline largely reflects the impact of new revenue recognition accounting on enterprise license agreements, which increased deferred revenue compared to prior quarters by approximately $1.0 million. There were 28 Heidrick Consulting Partners at March 31, 2018, the same as at March 31, 2017. With the integration complete, the company returned to strategic hiring and is seeing an improvement in its pipeline.

Consolidated salaries and employee benefits expense in the 2018 first quarter increased 14.6%, or $14.2 million, to $111.4 million from $97.2 million in the 2017 first quarter. Fixed compensation expense increased $2.0 million and variable compensation expense increased $12.2 million, primarily reflecting higher bonus accruals for Executive Search consultant performance. Salaries and employee benefits expense was 69.6% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 69.5% in the 2017 first quarter.

General and administrative expenses declined 1.6%, or $0.6 million, to $35.5 million from $36.1 million in the 2017 first quarter. Savings were achieved in a number of expense categories, but the primary drivers of the decline were lower intangible amortization due to intangible asset impairment in the prior year, and a decline in bad debt expense and external third-party consultants to perform client work, partially offset by an increase in office occupancy costs and professional services fees. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 22.2% compared to 25.8% in the 2017 first quarter.

Operating income in the 2018 first quarter increased 97.7% or $6.5 million to $13.1 million and the operating margin (operating income as a percentage of net revenue) was 8.2%. This compares to operating income of $6.6 million and operating margin of 4.7% in the 2017 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the 2018 first quarter increased $6.1 million to $18.4 million compared to $12.3 million in the 2017 first quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue) in the 2018 first quarter was 11.5% compared to 8.8% in the 2017 first quarter. The improvements in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the increase in revenue from Executive Search.

In the 2018 first quarter, net income was $10.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.53 with an effective tax rate of 21.3% in the quarter and a full-year projected tax rate in the mid-30% range excluding one-time items. This compares to net income of $0.7 million in the 2017 first quarter and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 based on an effective tax rate of 84.1%.

Net cash used by operating activities in the 2018 first quarter, primarily reflecting annual bonus payments, was $137.5 million, compared to $110.5 million in the 2017 first quarter. Following the payment of bonuses, cash paid for the restructuring, and the acquisition of Amrop A/S in Denmark, cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2018 were $73.4 million ($61.4 million net of debt) compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2017, and $68.3 million ($43.3 million net of debt) at March 31, 2017.

2018 Outlook

The company is forecasting 2018 second quarter consolidated net revenue of between $160 million and $170 million. This forecast is based on the average currency rates in March 2018 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, Heidrick Consulting assignments, the current backlog, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of its business.

Rajagopalan added, "Our outlook for the market demand for executive search and leadership advisory services remains positive. The strategic actions that we took at the end of 2017 are enabling us to execute our plan to drive profitable growth and operating excellence. Our digital transformation – driving and leveraging our propriety IP-based solutions and data—will continue to distinguish Heidrick & Struggles in the market."

Impact of Adoption of ASC 606

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and applied the modified retrospective method, which involves recognizing the cumulative effect of applying the guidance at the date of initial application with no restatement of the comparative periods presented. This adoption increased consolidated net revenue in the 2018 first quarter by $2.5 million compared to the historical method of revenue recognition. The new guidance primarily impacts the company's revenue recognition methodology for executive search upticks and for enterprise licenses to use its culture shaping proprietary tools, referred to as enterprise agreements. The company now estimates uptick revenue and recognizes this revenue over the life of the executive search as opposed to recognition upon the placement of a candidate. Enterprise agreements are now recognized over a longer term due to certain renewal options included in the contract. The following is a summary of the impact on revenue by segment:

Executive Search- The adoption of the new revenue recognition standard increased revenue in the 2018 first quarter by approximately $3.5 million , with approximately $1.8 million in the Americas, $1.1 million in Europe , and $0.6 million in Asia Pacific .

, with approximately in the Americas, in , and in . Heidrick Consulting-- The adoption of the new revenue recognition standard decreased enterprise revenue in the 2018 first quarter by approximately $1.0 million .

For the year ending December 31, 2018, the company anticipates that the change in revenue recognition will not be material to consolidated net revenue, subject to variability in the number, timing and value of Executive Search confirmations as well as enterprise license agreements.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared the second quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable on May 18, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this earnings release contains the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, stock-based compensation expense, earnout accretion expense related to acquisitions, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA (as explained above) as a percentage of net revenue in the same period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income is provided on the last schedule of this release.

These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended









March 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 160,071

$ 140,006

$ 20,065

14.3% Reimbursements 4,587

4,171

416

10.0% Total revenue 164,658

144,177

20,481

14.2%















Operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 111,409

97,235

14,174

14.6% General and administrative expenses 35,541

36,133

(592)

-1.6% Reimbursed expenses 4,587

4,171

416

10.0% Total operating expenses 151,537

137,539

13,998

10.2% Operating income 13,121

6,638

6,483

97.7%















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 239

197







Other, net (448)

(2,741)







Net non-operating expense (209)

(2,544)





















Income before income taxes 12,912

4,094







Provision for income taxes 2,744

3,444







Net income 10,168

650







Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,590

2,625







Comprehensive income $ 11,758

$ 3,275























Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,826

18,628







Dilutive common shares 495

591







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,321

19,219























Basic net income per common share $ 0.54

$ 0.03







Diluted net income per common share $ 0.53

$ 0.03























Salaries and employee benefits as a % of net revenue 69.6%

69.5%







General and administrative expense as a % of net revenue 22.2%

25.8%







Operating income as a % of net revenue 8.2%

4.7%









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended March 31,



























2018

2017



2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Margin *

Margin * Revenue





















Executive Search























Americas $ 86,303

$ 77,098

$ 9,205

11.9%









Europe 35,681

26,205

9,476

36.2%









Asia Pacific 23,848

21,182

2,666

12.6%









Total Executive Search 145,832

124,485

21,347

17.1%







Heidrick Consulting 14,239

15,521

(1,282)

-8.3%









Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 160,071

140,006

20,065

14.3%









Reimbursements 4,587

4,171

416

10.0%









Total revenue $164,658

$144,177

$ 20,481

14.2%

































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search























Americas $ 20,635

$ 18,352

$ 2,283

12.4%

23.9%

23.8%

Europe 3,254

(296)

3,550

NM

9.1%

-1.1%

Asia Pacific 4,303

3,010

1,293

43.0%

18.0%

14.2%

Total Executive Search 28,192

21,066

7,126

33.8%

19.3%

16.9% Heidrick Consulting (5,230)

(4,971)

(259)

-5.2%

-36.7%

-32.0%

Total segments 22,962

16,095

6,867

42.7%

14.3%

11.5%

Global Operations Support (9,841)

(9,457)

(384)

-4.1%

-6.1%

-6.8%

Total operating income $ 13,121

$ 6,638

$ 6,483

97.7%

8.2%

4.7%





















































* Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

















March 31

December 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited)



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,358

$ 207,534

Accounts receivable, net 133,681

98,700

Prepaid expenses 29,075

22,003

Other current assets 28,104

11,620

Income taxes recoverable 4,428

3,933



Total current assets 268,646

343,790











Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net 38,464

39,514

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 17,569

17,130

Investments 22,884

21,319

Other non-current assets 16,865

8,999

Goodwill 123,284

118,892

Other intangible assets, net 3,943

2,158

Deferred income taxes 32,691

35,402



Total non-current assets 255,700

243,414











Total assets $ 524,346

$ 587,204











Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 9,574

$ 9,824

Accrued salaries and employee benefits 83,414

177,426

Deferred revenue, net 39,598

31,272

Other current liabilities 39,499

40,346

Income taxes payable 8,300

6,924



Total current liabilities 180,385

265,792











Non-current liabilities







Non-current debt 12,000

-

Accrued salaries and employee benefits 30,951

40,308

Retirement and pension plans 46,999

44,802

Other non-current liabilities 23,522

23,597



Total non-current liabilities 113,472

108,707











Stockholders' equity 230,489

212,705











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 524,346

$ 587,204

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,









2018

2017















Cash flows - operating activities







Net income $ 10,168

$ 650

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 3,184

3,808



Deferred income taxes (98)

2,381



Stock-based compensation expense 1,776

1,640



Accretion expense related to earnout payments 364

426



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable (32,024)

(17,179)





Accounts payable (871)

(325)





Accrued expenses (105,644)

(98,115)





Restructuring accrual (5,642)

-





Deferred revenue (1,772)

3,871





Income taxes payable, net 503

323





Retirement and pension assets and liabilities 1,632

2,393





Prepaid expenses (6,806)

(2,604)





Other assets and liabilities, net (2,276)

(7,795)







Net cash used in operating activities (137,506)

(110,526)















Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business (3,210)

-

Capital expenditures (1,182)

(4,163)

Purchases of available for sale investments (1,748)

(1,806)

Proceeds from sale of available for sale investments 145

256







Net cash used in investing activities (5,995)

(5,713)















Cash flows - financing activities







Proceeds from line of credit 20,000

40,000

Payments on line of credit (8,000)

(15,000)

Cash dividends paid (2,471)

(2,598)

Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions (2,233)

(2,392)

Acquisition earnout payments -

(2,189)







Net cash provided by financing activities 7,296

17,821















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,038

1,755















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (134,167)

(96,663) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 208,162

165,569 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 73,995

$ 68,906

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2017













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 160,071

$ 140,006













Net income 10,168

650

Interest, net (239)

(197)

Other, net 448

2,741

Provision for income taxes 2,744

3,444 Operating income 13,121

6,638













Adjustments







Salaries and employee benefits









Stock-based compensation expense 1,776

1,640

General and administrative expenses









Depreciation 2,796

1,834



Intangible amortization 388

1,767



Earnout accretion 364

426





Total adjustments 5,324

5,667













Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,445

$ 12,305 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.5%

8.8%

