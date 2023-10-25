Heidrick & Struggles Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Quarterly Revenue of $263M, 3% Year Over Year Growth

13th Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Adjusted EBITDA Margin

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company") announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue of $263.2 million increased 3% year over year

increased 3% year over year Operating income of $22.1 million increased $8.6 million sequentially and operating margin was 8.4%

increased sequentially and operating margin was 8.4% Adjusted operating income of $22.1 million increased $1.3 million sequentially and adjusted operating margin was 8.4%

increased sequentially and adjusted operating margin was 8.4% Adjusted EBITDA of $32.3 million decreased $4.1 million sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%

decreased sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3% Net income was $15.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.73

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results, posting year over year revenue growth and another double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin quarter despite ongoing macro uncertainty," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "These results reflect the benefits of our One Heidrick strategy, which is to bring the best permanent executive level and on-demand talent to our clients, and to help leadership and organizations be more effective through our diversified product offering. Our diversified solutions of On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting, and soon to include Heidrick Digital, will continue to be an increasing percentage of our business, and now contribute nearly 25% of our revenues."

2023 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue was $263.2 million in the 2023 third quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $255.2 million in the 2022 third quarter. The Company experienced growth in On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting, and Executive Search in Europe, partially offset by declines in Executive Search in Asia Pacific and the Americas.

On a sequential basis, 2023 third quarter operating income was $22.1 million compared to $13.6 million in the 2023 second quarter. Adjusted operating income was $22.1 million compared to $20.8 million in the 2023 second quarter, and adjusted operating margin was 8.4% compared to 7.7% in the 2023 second quarter. Adjusted operating income in the 2023 second quarter reflects the exclusion of a non-cash impairment charge of $7.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million in the 2023 third quarter compared to $36.4 million in the 2023 second quarter, and 2023 third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3% compared to 13.4% in the 2023 second quarter. 2023 third quarter net income was $15.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the 2023 second quarter. This generated diluted earnings per share in the 2023 third quarter of $0.73, compared to $0.44 in the 2023 second quarter. Adjusted net income of $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.73 in the 2023 third quarter were consistent with 2023 second quarter results.

Executive Search net revenue was $198.8 million compared to net revenue of $212.8 million in the 2022 third quarter reflecting a decrease in the volume of executive search confirmations. Net revenue decreased 7.9%, or $16.8 million on a constant currency basis from the 2022 third quarter. Net revenue decreased 7.9% in the Americas (down 8.1% on a constant currency basis), increased 8.4% in Europe (up 1.0% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 21.6% in Asia Pacific (down 19.8% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year third quarter.

The Company had 417 Executive Search consultants at September 30, 2023, compared to 389 at September 30, 2022. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the 2022 third quarter, reflecting a higher number of consultants combined with lower revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $153,000 compared to $155,000 in the prior year period. The number of search confirmations decreased 5.1% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue was $41.1 million, an increase of 76.6% compared to net revenue of $23.2 million in the 2022 third quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of Atreus Group GmbH ("Atreus"), partially offset by a decrease in the volume of legacy on-demand projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue was $23.3 million compared to net revenue of $19.1 million in the 2022 third quarter due to organic growth coupled with the acquisition of businessfourzero. The Company had 90 Heidrick Consulting consultants at September 30, 2023, compared to 72 at September 30, 2022.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $4.3 million, or 2.5%, to $167.2 million compared to $171.5 million in the 2022 third quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense increased $9.2 million due to increases in base salaries and payroll taxes, expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, separation costs, and talent acquisition and retention costs, partially offset by decreases in stock compensation, and retirement and benefits. Variable compensation decreased $13.5 million due to lower bonus accruals related to decreased consultant productivity. Salaries and benefits expense was 63.5% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 67.2% in the 2022 third quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.4 million, or 16.7%, to $37.6 million compared to $32.2 million in the 2022 third quarter. The increase was due to intangible amortization and accretion, increases in expenses related to office occupancy, and marketing, as well as the acquisitions of Atreus and businessfourzero, partially offset by a decrease in business development travel. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 14.3% for the 2023 third quarter compared to 12.6% in the 2022 third quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $30.7 million, or 11.7% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $17.8 million, or 7.0% of net revenue in the 2022 third quarter. This related to an increase in the volume of On-Demand Talent projects driven by the acquisition of Atreus.

The Company's research and development expenses were $5.6 million, or 2.1% of net revenue for the quarter compared to $5.4 million, or 2.1%, of net revenue for the third quarter 2022.

Operating income was $22.1 million for the quarter compared to $28.3 million in the 2022 third quarter. Operating income margin was 8.4% versus 11.1% in the 2022 third quarter. Adjusted operating income in the 2023 third quarter was $22.1 million and adjusted operating income margin was 8.4% compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted operating income of $27.8 million and adjusted operating margin of 10.9%. Adjusted operating income in the 2022 third quarter reflects an adjustment to exclude a reduction in the fair value of an On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million compared to $33.3 million in the 2022 third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared to 13.0% in the 2022 third quarter. In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $51.9 million compared to $51.5 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.6 million versus income of $0.2 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.2 million compared to a loss of $5.2 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $15.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.73, with an effective tax rate of 37.5%. This compares to net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.02, with an effective tax rate of 29.5% in the 2022 third quarter. Adjusted net income was $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 37.5% compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted net income of $20.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00, which reflects the aforementioned earnout fair value adjustment.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $109.5 million, compared to $138.5 million in the 2022 third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at September 30, 2023 was $334.0 million compared to $456.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $621.6 million at December 31, 2022. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on November 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2023 fourth quarter consolidated net revenue of between $240 million and $260 million, which may be impacted by external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in September 2023 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted operating income is operating income excluding goodwill impairment and earnout fair value adjustments.

Adjusted operating income margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net income and diluted earnings per share excluding goodwill impairment and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate excluding goodwill impairment and earnout fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity-settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, acquisition contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income and expense, reorganization costs, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the Company's expectations regarding its One Heidrick strategy and associated investment initiatives. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) or other highly infectious or contagious disease on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the aggressive competition we face; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions including inflation, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip and the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that could make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 263,160

$ 255,185

$ 7,975

3.1 % Reimbursements 4,736

3,086

1,650

53.5 % Total revenue 267,896

258,271

9,625

3.7 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 167,219

171,473

(4,254)

(2.5) % General and administrative expenses 37,564

32,189

5,375

16.7 % Cost of services 30,680

17,801

12,879

72.3 % Research and development 5,560

5,400

160

3.0 % Reimbursed expenses 4,736

3,086

1,650

53.5 % Total operating expenses 245,759

229,949

15,810

6.9 %















Operating income 22,137

28,322

(6,185)

(21.8) %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 2,505

1,255







Other, net (649)

(43)







Net non-operating income 1,856

1,212























Income before income taxes 23,993

29,534























Provision for income taxes 9,006

8,708























Net income 14,987

20,826























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,001)

(5,454)























Comprehensive income $ 10,986

$ 15,372























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,076

19,816







Diluted 20,553

20,413























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.75

$ 1.05







Diluted $ 0.73

$ 1.02























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 63.5 %

67.2 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 14.3 %

12.6 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 11.7 %

7.0 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.1 %

2.1 %







Operating income margin 8.4 %

11.1 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 132,320

$ 143,747

$ (11,427)

(7.9) %







Europe 44,606

41,141

3,465

8.4 %







Asia Pacific 21,888

27,919

(6,031)

(21.6) %







Total Executive Search 198,814

212,807

(13,993)

(6.6) %







On-Demand Talent 41,053

23,247

17,806

76.6 %







Heidrick Consulting 23,293

19,131

4,162

21.8 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 263,160

255,185

7,975

3.1 %







Reimbursements 4,736

3,086

1,650

53.5 %







Total revenue $ 267,896

$ 258,271

$ 9,625

3.7 %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 39,285

$ 39,741

$ (456)

(1.1) %

29.7 %

27.6 % Europe 8,519

5,652

2,867

50.7 %

19.1 %

13.7 % Asia Pacific 2,486

4,503

(2,017)

(44.8) %

11.4 %

16.1 % Total Executive Search 50,290

49,896

394

0.8 %

25.3 %

23.4 % On-Demand Talent (4,595)

(276)

(4,319)

NM

(11.2) %

(1.2) % Heidrick Consulting (4,075)

(2,000)

(2,075)

(103.8) %

(17.5) %

(10.5) % Total segments 41,620

47,620

(6,000)

(12.6) %

15.8 %

18.7 % Research and Development (5,560)

(5,400)

(160)

(3.0) %

(2.1) %

(2.1) % Global Operations Support (13,923)

(13,898)

(25)

(0.2) %

(5.3) %

(5.4) % Total operating income $ 22,137

$ 28,322

$ (6,185)

(21.8) %

8.4 %

11.1 %

1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 773,702

$ 837,747

$ (64,045)

(7.6) % Reimbursements 10,090

7,170

2,920

40.7 % Total revenue 783,792

844,917

(61,125)

(7.2) %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 504,994

580,602

(75,608)

(13.0) % General and administrative expenses 112,405

97,186

15,219

15.7 % Cost of services 78,818

53,192

25,626

48.2 % Research and development 16,746

14,347

2,399

16.7 % Impairment charges 7,246

—

7,246

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 10,090

7,170

2,920

40.7 % Total operating expenses 730,299

752,497

(22,198)

(2.9) %















Operating income 53,493

92,420

(38,927)

(42.1) %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 7,667

1,664







Other, net 2,537

(1,740)







Net non-operating income (expense) 10,204

(76)























Income before income taxes 63,697

92,344























Provision for income taxes 24,142

28,902























Net income 39,555

63,442























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,633)

(14,060)























Comprehensive income $ 35,922

$ 49,382























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,998

19,723







Diluted 20,716

20,558























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.98

$ 3.22







Diluted $ 1.91

$ 3.09























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 65.3 %

69.3 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 14.5 %

11.6 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 10.2 %

6.3 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.2 %

1.7 %







Operating income margin 6.9 %

11.0 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 398,210

$ 482,320

$ (84,110)

(17.4) %







Europe 129,104

139,017

(9,913)

(7.1) %







Asia Pacific 68,766

87,928

(19,162)

(21.8) %







Total Executive Search 596,080

709,265

(113,185)

(16.0) %







On-Demand Talent 111,410

68,981

42,429

61.5 %







Heidrick Consulting 66,212

59,501

6,711

11.3 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 773,702

837,747

(64,045)

(7.6) %







Reimbursements 10,090

7,170

2,920

40.7 %







Total revenue $ 783,792

$ 844,917

$ (61,125)

(7.2) %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 121,128

$ 123,842

$ (2,714)

(2.2) %

30.4 %

25.7 % Europe 12,663

15,661

(2,998)

(19.1) %

9.8 %

11.3 % Asia Pacific 7,132

13,469

(6,337)

(47.0) %

10.4 %

15.3 % Total Executive Search 140,923

152,972

(12,049)

(7.9) %

23.6 %

21.6 % On-Demand Talent (11,821)

(1,207)

(10,614)

NM

(10.6) %

(1.7) % Heidrick Consulting2 (17,877)

(4,492)

(13,385)

NM

(27.0) %

(7.5) % Total segments 111,225

147,273

(36,048)

(24.5) %

14.4 %

17.6 % Research and Development (16,746)

(14,347)

(2,399)

(16.7) %

(2.2) %

(1.7) % Global Operations Support (40,986)

(40,506)

(480)

(1.2) %

(5.3) %

(4.8) % Total operating income $ 53,493

$ 92,420

$ (38,927)

(42.1) %

6.9 %

11.0 %

























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes impairment charges of $7.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 14,987

$ 20,826

$ 39,555

$ 63,442















Adjustments













Impairment charges, net of tax1 —

—

6,038

— Earnout fair value adjustment, net of tax2 —

(350)

—

(350) Total adjustments —

(350)

6,038

(350)















Adjusted net income $ 14,987

$ 20,476

$ 45,593

$ 63,092















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,076

19,816

19,998

19,723 Diluted 20,553

20,413

20,716

20,558















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.75

$ 1.05

$ 1.98

$ 3.22 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 1.02

$ 1.91

$ 3.09















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.75

$ 1.03

$ 2.28

$ 3.20 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 1.00

$ 2.20

$ 3.07

1 The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. 2 The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to reduce the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,429

$ 355,447 Marketable securities 47,560

266,169 Accounts receivable, net 189,442

126,437 Prepaid expenses 28,333

24,098 Other current assets 50,611

40,722 Income taxes recoverable 10,799

10,946 Total current assets 613,174

823,819







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 34,034

30,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,412

71,457 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 11,195

11,332 Investments 43,154

34,354 Other non-current assets 19,528

25,788 Goodwill 198,241

138,361 Other intangible assets, net 22,509

6,333 Deferred income taxes 33,999

33,987 Total non-current assets 428,072

351,819







Total assets $ 1,041,246

$ 1,175,638







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 18,966

$ 14,613 Accrued salaries and benefits 264,625

451,161 Deferred revenue 41,502

43,057 Operating lease liabilities 20,994

19,554 Other current liabilities 33,171

56,016 Income taxes payable 12,709

4,076 Total current liabilities 391,967

588,477







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 48,598

59,467 Retirement and pension plans 57,351

48,456 Operating lease liabilities 55,832

63,299 Other non-current liabilities 40,985

5,293 Deferred income taxes 7,365

— Total non-current liabilities 210,131

176,515







Total liabilities 602,098

764,992







Stockholders' equity 439,148

410,646







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,041,246

$ 1,175,638

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 14,987

$ 20,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,740

2,583 Deferred income taxes

(6,994)

(730) Stock-based compensation expense

3,559

4,209 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

455

275 Gain on marketable securities

(346)

(113) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

61

67 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

7,785

20,030 Accounts payable

1,257

694 Accrued expenses

76,113

91,867 Deferred revenue

(2,165)

(4,386) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

9,205

2,453 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

294

179 Prepaid expenses

(1,136)

(1,967) Other assets and liabilities, net

1,659

2,477 Net cash provided by operating activities

109,474

138,464









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(2,204)

— Capital expenditures

(2,805)

(3,940) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(47,781)

(180,739) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

21,571

226 Net cash used in investing activities

(31,219)

(184,453)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(3,149)

(3,120) Acquisition earnout payments

(2,038)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(5,187)

(3,120)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,414)

(12,031)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

68,654

(61,140) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

217,817

336,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 286,471

$ 275,510











Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 39,555

$ 63,442 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

13,432

7,824 Deferred income taxes

(548)

(976) Stock-based compensation expense

7,331

11,691 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

1,097

820 Gain on marketable securities

(2,040)

(113) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

192

376 Impairment charges

7,246

— Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(52,205)

(64,753) Accounts payable

(1,657)

(3,250) Accrued expenses

(197,698)

(32,414) Deferred revenue

(1,622)

(5,913) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

6,617

(5,661) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

6,697

3,476 Prepaid expenses

(3,771)

(6,637) Other assets and liabilities, net

(3,243)

(8,960) Net cash used in operating activities

(180,617)

(41,048)









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(37,953)

— Capital expenditures

(9,619)

(8,176) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(75,464)

(186,097) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

289,689

1,216 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

166,653

(193,057)









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

(904)

— Cash dividends paid

(9,383)

(9,343) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(4,141)

(3,219) Acquisition earnout payments

(37,984)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(52,412)

(12,562)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,642)

(23,082)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(69,018)

(269,749) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

355,489

545,259 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 286,471

$ 275,510

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 263,160

$ 255,185

$ 773,702

$ 837,747















Net income 14,987

20,826

39,555

63,442 Interest, net (2,505)

(1,255)

(7,667)

(1,664) Other, net 649

43

(2,537)

1,740 Provision for income taxes 9,006

8,708

24,142

28,902 Operating income 22,137

28,322

53,493

92,420















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense 2,927

3,778

6,254

10,804 Depreciation 2,387

1,785

6,563

5,403 Intangible amortization 2,353

799

6,869

2,421 Earnout accretion 455

276

1,097

820 Earnout fair value adjustments —

(507)

—

(507) Acquisition contingent consideration 3,268

911

8,711

2,971 Deferred compensation plan (1,427)

(2,102)

2,309

(8,589) Reorganization costs 176

—

3,572

— Impairment charges —

—

7,246

— Total adjustments 10,139

4,940

42,621

13,323















Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,276

$ 33,262

$ 96,114

$ 105,743 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 %

13.0 %

12.4 %

12.6 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 198,814

$ 41,053

$ 23,293

$ —

$ —

$ 263,160























Operating income (loss)1 50,290

(4,595)

(4,075)

(5,560)

(13,923)

22,137























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 881

7

146

89

1,804

2,927 Depreciation 1,288

125

156

655

163

2,387 Intangible amortization 40

1,869

444

—

—

2,353 Earnout accretion —

397

58

—

—

455 Acquisition contingent compensation 649

1,559

1,060

—

—

3,268 Deferred compensation plan (1,370)

—

(34)

(22)

(1)

(1,427) Reorganization costs 111

65

—

—

—

176 Total adjustments 1,599

4,022

1,830

722

1,966

10,139























Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,889

$ (573)

$ (2,245)

$ (4,838)

$ (11,957)

$ 32,276 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.1 %

(1.4) %

(9.6) %

(1.8) %

(4.5) %

12.3 %

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 212,807

$ 23,247

$ 19,131

$ —

$ —

$ 255,185























Operating income (loss)1 49,896

(276)

(2,000)

(5,400)

(13,898)

28,322























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 1,250

6

469

57

1,996

3,778 Depreciation 1,373

46

89

166

111

1,785 Intangible amortization 71

628

100

—

—

799 Earnout accretion —

276

—

—

—

276 Earnout fair value adjustments —

(507)

—

—

—

(507) Acquisition contingent compensation 911

—

—

—

—

911 Deferred compensation plan (2,021)

—

(52)

(28)

(1)

(2,102) Total adjustments 1,584

449

606

195

2,106

4,940























Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,480

$ 173

$ (1,394)

$ (5,205)

$ (11,792)

$ 33,262 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.2 %

0.7 %

(7.3 %)

(2.0) %

(4.6) %

13.0 %

1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 596,080

$ 111,410

$ 66,212

$ —

$ —

$ 773,702























Operating income (loss)1 140,923

(11,821)

(17,877)

(16,746)

(40,986)

53,493























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 2,204

15

268

211

3,556

6,254 Depreciation 3,928

326

507

1,319

483

6,563 Intangible amortization 145

5,737

987

—

—

6,869 Earnout accretion —

982

115

—

—

1,097 Acquisition contingent compensation 2,449

4,144

2,118

—

—

8,711 Deferred compensation plan 2,220

—

56

31

2

2,309 Reorganization costs 2,280

1,292

—

—

—

3,572 Impairment charges —

—

7,246

—

—

7,246 Total adjustments 13,226

12,496

11,297

1,561

4,041

42,621























Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,149

$ 675

$ (6,580)

$ (15,185)

$ (36,945)

$ 96,114 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.9 %

0.6 %

(9.9 %)

(2.0 %)

(4.8) %

12.4 %

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 709,265

$ 68,981

$ 59,501

$ —

$ —

$ 837,747























Operating income (loss)1 152,972

(1,207)

(4,492)

(14,347)

(40,506)

92,420























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 3,418

20

738

147

6,481

10,804 Depreciation 4,351

99

346

276

331

5,403 Intangible amortization 232

1,889

300

—

—

2,421 Earnout accretion —

820

—

—

—

820 Earnout fair value adjustments —

(507)

—

—

—

(507) Acquisition contingent compensation 2,971

—

—

—

—

2,971 Deferred compensation plan (8,254)

—

(228)

(106)

(1)

(8,589) Total adjustments 2,718

2,321

1,156

317

6,811

13,323























Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,690

$ 1,114

$ (3,336)

$ (14,030)

$ (33,695)

$ 105,743 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.0 %

1.6 %

(5.6 %)

(1.7 %)

(4.0 %)

12.6 %

1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

