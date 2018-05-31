Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants

CHICAGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, adds to its Heidrick Consulting business with three new partners and two new principals.

"The addition of these consultants in Europe and the United States further enhances our ability to help our clients drive transformation and to identify and develop leaders," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Each brings extensive experience in change management and transformation and will leverage our distinctive intellectual property to help our clients accelerate their performance."

Laurent Buratti joins as Partner in the Paris office with 20 years' experience, including as a partner with Bain and BCG, coaching and advising leaders around the world in change management, team-building, leadership and transformation.

Sherry Duda joins as a Principal in the Chicago office with over 20 years' experience in culture, talent development and management both on her own and for marquee companies such as Hershey, BP, Eaton and United Airlines.

Adam Howe joins as Principal in the London office, bringing to the firm expertise working with leaders and managers within global companies to remove unnecessary complexity to create simplicity in organizations.

Anna Minto joins as Partner in Dallas with more than 25 years' experience, including as a partner with BCG, working with clients across consumer, healthcare and B2B to implement strategies that drive organizational transformation.

Scott Snyder joins as Partner in Philadelphia to advise global companies on how to accelerate digital transformation and innovation, having previously served as the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Safeguard Scientifics and as the founder of the Game Changer Collaborative, a networking venture for leaders charged with driving innovation and digital readiness.

About Heidrick & Struggles:

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contact: Alex Brown - +1 312.496.1871

abrown@heidrick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-strengthens-heidrick-consulting-with-five-new-consultants-300656986.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Related Links

http://www.heidrick.com

