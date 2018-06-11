Heidrick & Struggles Teams with Leading Organizations Globally to Launch 'Game-Changer Collaborative' Innovation Network

CHICAGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping has launched a unique cross-industry corporate innovation network, the Game-Changer Collaborative (GCC).

The GCC enables members to collaborate around emerging technologies, external innovation opportunities, and approaches to accelerating innovation in their organizations. The GCC includes several live and virtual working sessions as well as research and knowledge-sharing platforms.

Current ecosystem partners that interact with the GCC include: The University of Pennsylvania, including Penn Medicine, Penn Engineering, Pennovation and Wharton/Mack Institute; Exploit Technologies PTE LTD, an industry-government technological incubator in Singapore; Foundry.ai, a technology studio focused on data science; Swift Labs, a product design team specializing in the Internet of Things; Tsinghua Holdings, the venture capital investment arm of the Tsinghua University in China; and ICONYC Labs, a platform for Israeli ventures expanding to the U.S.

Members in the proprietary network already include a leading global retailer, two global pharmaceutical companies, a global financial services company and a leading university and its medical system—with plans to expand the GCC in both industries and geographies represented.

"The GCC provides a much needed forum for enterprise leaders to look outside of their traditional industries to identify new innovation opportunities and accelerate their learning through networking around emerging technologies, use cases and innovation models," said Andrew LeSueur, Managing Partner – Heidrick Consulting. "Digital disruption and emerging technologies like IoT, AI, mixed reality, and block chain are becoming more horizontal in nature as they disrupt at the boundaries of traditional industries, presenting a unique opportunity for cross-collaboration."

The GCC was founded by Scott Snyder who recently joined Heidrick Consulting as Partner, helping clients increase their capacity for digital transformation and disruptive innovation. Snyder is also a senior fellow at The Wharton School's Mack Institute for Emerging Technologies.

