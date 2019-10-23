Heidrick Consulting Expands in the United States with Three New Consultants

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, added three new consultants to its Heidrick Consulting business in the United States in September 2019.

"Heidrick Consulting continues to build momentum and partner with global clients to solve their most challenging leadership and organizational issues. We are thrilled about further expanding our team in key growth markets with the addition of new consultants in San Francisco and New York," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Our consultants each bring a strong track record of developing top performing leaders, teams and organizations, as well as a focus on building diverse and inclusive cultures and leadership teams. Their experience will be invaluable to our clients, and we're excited to welcome them to our team."

Emily Amdurer joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in the New York office, bringing more than 15 years' experience in helping leaders achieve their strategic goals by developing their leadership capabilities around transformation. She has worked with clients across industries including financial services, private equity, industrials and consumer markets. Previously, Amdurer founded a leadership consultancy specializing in executive coaching and assessment to effectively drive change initiatives and create higher performing organizations.

Christianne Garofalo joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in the San Francisco office, bringing over 20 years' experience in leadership assessment and development, building high performing teams and designing transformative organization interventions. She also has direct experience in defining and leading diversity and inclusion initiatives for leading corporations seeking to develop balanced, diverse leadership teams and inclusive cultures. Previously, Garofalo was a Senior Partner at another leading executive search firm, serving clients in the Bay Area.

David Peck joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in the San Francisco office, focusing on leadership development and accelerating the performance of organizations and leaders. He brings more than 15 years' experience in advising and coaching top leadership teams, executives and emerging leaders globally. Previously, Peck was a Senior Coach and Head of the Western and Central U.S. Region for a global executive coaching firm, serving clients at global financial services, healthcare, nonprofit and technology companies.

