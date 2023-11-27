Heifer Ecuador Launches "Purple Boots" Campaign to Raise Awareness of Violence Against Rural Women

News provided by

Heifer Project International

27 Nov, 2023, 15:20 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer Ecuador distributed purple work boots to women farmers on the Galápagos Island of San Cristóbal today to bookend a multi-month effort in support of rural women to address restrictive gender norms. The event occurred in parallel with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed worldwide on November 25.

Continue Reading
A recipient of Heifer Ecuador's purple boot distribution effort dons the work boots in her vegetable field on San Cristobal Island, Galapagos. Photo by Isadora Romero/Heifer International.
A recipient of Heifer Ecuador's purple boot distribution effort dons the work boots in her vegetable field on San Cristobal Island, Galapagos. Photo by Isadora Romero/Heifer International.

The purple boots are a nod to the color that has long been tied to movements that oppose gender-based violence, and a continuation of Heifer Ecuador's work to facilitate the economic empowerment of rural women through agriculture-based livelihoods. On the Galápagos Islands, Heifer Ecuador works alongside primarily women farmers to help build sustainable food systems by implementing agroecological practices, generating profitable bio-businesses, and improving access to fairer markets to sell their nutritious products.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of the specific challenges rural women face on account of their gender, but more importantly to help them recognize what's possible when they have agency, decision-making power and a decent income," said Rosa Rodriguez, country director of Heifer Ecuador. "Through bio-businesses, women of the archipelago are contributing to the conservation of their ecosystem and the food sovereignty of their territory."

The boot distribution follows a series of seven workshops, organized by Heifer Ecuador in collaboration with the Ecuadorian Ministry of Human Rights and Women and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which focused on exploring gendered roles and responsibilities in rural communities. Titled "Empowering Rural Women," the workshops ran from March through October 2023 and provided a space for women and men to reflect together on the division of household chores, among other gender-related issues.

In Ecuador, according to official data, 57 percent of women have experienced psychological violence, 35 percent have experienced physical violence, a third have endured sexual violence, and 16 percent have experienced financial harassment, such as earning an income but lacking the decision-making power on how to spend it.

About Heifer Ecuador
Heifer Ecuador Foundation has been working for 30 years in Ecuador with peasant, indigenous and collector organizations in the development of rural businesses that increase the opportunities and income of families. Through a local development approach, it promotes initiatives with a triple impact: social, environmental and economic. Its interventions emphasize agroecological production, working with women and youth, and promoting adaptation to reduce vulnerability and mitigation of unfavorable climatic conditions and care of ecosystems.

About Heifer International
Since its founding in 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 46 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way while caring for the Earth. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit www.heifer.org

SOURCE Heifer Project International

Also from this source

Heifer International and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Expand Employment Opportunities in Agriculture for Youth in Uganda

Heifer International and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Expand Employment Opportunities in Agriculture for Youth in Uganda

Heifer International and the Mastercard Foundation will extend their collaboration in a new partnership to expand access to agribusiness...
Heifer International and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Expand Employment Opportunities in Agriculture for Youth in Uganda

Heifer International and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Expand Employment Opportunities in Agriculture for Youth in Uganda

Heifer International and the Mastercard Foundation will extend their collaboration in a new partnership to expand access to agribusiness...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Aboriginal, First Nations & Native American

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.