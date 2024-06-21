Heifer Foundation Announces Leadership Transition: Ardyth Neill to Retire After 27 Years with Heifer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heifer Foundation Board of Trustees today announced a leadership transition resulting from Ardyth Neill's retirement from the Foundation effective June 12, 2024. Neill, an accountant by background, served as President of the Foundation from May 2012 to March 2024, previously served as CFO and most recently as Strategic Advisor. Prior to her tenure at the Foundation, Neill worked with Heifer International.

"Ardyth's visionary leadership grew the Foundation from $75.7M to $219.2M in assets while overseeing the reallocation of funds toward an impact-forward investment strategy that is over 95% mission-aligned, ensuring that the communities Heifer serves are not harmed and benefit wherever possible from Foundation investments. This approach has enabled the Foundation to meaningfully increase and diversify its support to Heifer International, which Ardyth has championed through her strong partnership with that organization's leadership," said Martha Brantley, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Trustees.

Brantley added: "Ardyth's tenure as President has been transformative for the Foundation. Among her most important accomplishments has been building and growing an incredible team of executives with expertise in investments, finance, planned giving, and people management. We are confident in the team's ability to continue the momentum that's been built and move the Foundation toward its mission."

"My life's work has been devoted to the incredible mission of Heifer International and the Foundation," said Neill. "It's been an honor to serve with the Board and Team to move the Foundation to a mission-aligned investment strategy. This allows for a greater impact toward the mission of Heifer International as well as the financial return to continue the exemplary work done around the globe. While I am retiring from my employment from Heifer and look forward to the next chapter of my life, I will always be an advocate for and partner with the organization."

Neill and Brantley said they are making the announcement today to ensure a smooth leadership transition. A search for a new Foundation President is underway, while the robust executive team developed by Neill and led by acting President Debbie McCullough oversees Foundation operations during this process.

The Foundation will celebrate Neill's impact and legacy during the 80th Anniversary of Heifer International set during the week of July 14, 2024. To honor Neill's impact at the Foundation, the Trustees are committing $50,000.00 to her endowment, the Rector & Neill Impact Fund. Donations can be made to this Fund in recognition of Neill's contributions by contacting the Foundation at 888-422-1161 x 4922, or emailing [email protected].

"It is my desire that this endowment will help further Heifer International's investments in smallholder farmers, their communities, and agribusinesses, creating sustainable wealth, fueling livelihoods and ensuring equity and inclusion for decades to come," said Neill.

About Heifer Foundation

Heifer Foundation's mission is to raise and oversee financial assets to support the work of Heifer International to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. The Foundation does this, in part, by providing Heifer donors with diverse and effective ways to achieve philanthropic goals through planned giving. Through the endowment, the Foundation and its donors can evaluate their investments both in terms of financial return and social impact.

SOURCE Heifer Project International