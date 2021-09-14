Heifer International and McCormick & Company Announce Partnership to Support Sustainable Incomes for Spice Farmers In Guatemala

Nueva Kerala has committed to ensuring at least 15% of the net profit of each sale goes back to the farmer. The business is part owned by spice farmers, helping to create equity in the supply chain and improve the incomes of cardamom and allspice producers.

"More than 60% of the world's cardamom is grown in Guatemala, but the smallholder farmers behind this prized spice struggle to make a profit. This strategic investment in Nueva Kerala will enable farmers to access the equipment they need to reliably produce and sell more spices, giving them more ownership in the process," said Gustavo Hernandez Polanco, National Director for Heifer Guatemala. "By sourcing directly from farmer cooperatives through Nueva Kerala, McCormick & Company is strengthening their cardamom and allspice supply chains in a way that's good for farmers and the planet."

With demand for spices and ethically sourced food products rising during the pandemic, the partnership will connect farmers to new markets, supporting them to build environmentally sustainable spice enterprises that will continue to turn a profit in the long-term. Implemented by Heifer Guatemala and in partnership with McCormick's Purpose-led Performance sustainability and procurement initiatives, the Cardaforestry project will support infrastructure investments, including in low-carbon, energy efficient dryers using electricity and solar energy instead of firewood. The dryers will improve spice quality, forest management and carbon sequestration in the soil while reducing deforestation for firewood, ensuring long term economic and environmental sustainability.

"At McCormick we are committed to improving the resiliency of the communities that grow our raw ingredients," says Donald Pratt, Managing Director for McCormick Global Ingredients Limited. "By partnering with Heifer International, we can support the farmers in our supply chains as they improve their quality of life, while ensuring a long-term commitment to sustainable production and reliable raw material supply."

Nueva Kerala will manage an $800,000 investment in infrastructure, machinery, personnel and a line of credit to purchase dry cardamom and allspice.

"Farmers are the source of everything we eat, and spice farmers especially are essential to enjoying the meals we eat every day," said Nueva Kerala founder James McKinley Thomason. "We are proud to partner with Heifer International and McCormick to shorten the supply chain and ensure cardamom and allspice farmers benefit from sharing their high-quality spices with consumers around the world, while producing a product that protects Guatemala's forests."

Other partners in the Cardaforestry project include the Guatemalan Ministry of Environment (MARN), National Institute for the Forest (INAB), Council of Protected Areas (CONAP), local governments and financial service providers to improve climate resilience, yields and quality of spice production.

About Heifer Guatemala

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 36 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income.

Heifer International started working in Guatemala in 1970. We work with local farmers in protected areas to develop sustainable green businesses that allow local people to generate incomes and care for the forests. And we have strong experience in strengthening value chains at the community level in the spices sector, supporting local producers to deliver cardamom, black pepper, allspice, cloves, cinnamon, annatto and vanilla to local and international spice markets.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

