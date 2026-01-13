Heifer International's 2025 Annual Report Highlights Farmer Leadership in Building Sustainable Food Systems

The report underscores how partnerships, local leadership and innovation helped strengthen smallholder resilience and rural livelihoods amid growing global uncertainty.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer International today released its digital 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a pivotal year in which the organization deepened its commitment to farmer-led food systems transformation as a pathway to building resilience, expanding rural prosperity and addressing systemic barriers facing smallholder farmers worldwide.

During the year, Heifer partnered with 1.4 million smallholder farming households across 19 countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia, building more than 80 years of work with close to 60 million households since 1944. Farmer organizations, cooperatives and enterprises supported by Heifer generated $51 million in total sales, strengthening rural economies and enabling farmers to reinvest in their livelihoods, with a strong focus on expanding opportunities for women farmers.

"At a time when smallholder farmers are facing intensifying climate shocks, economic volatility and shrinking development resources, listening to farmers and supporting their leadership is not optional — it is essential," said Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International. "Our 2025 experience shows that when farmers have the tools, partnerships and market access they need, they can drive lasting change for their families and communities."

Guided by the theme "Listening, Learning, Leading Locally," Heifer's approach in 2025 emphasized listening to farmers' priorities and aspirations to inform program design; learning alongside farming communities to adapt strategies amid changing conditions; and supporting locally led solutions owned and driven by farmers themselves.

The report reflects how 2025 unfolded against a backdrop of declining foreign aid flows and growing global uncertainty. In response, Heifer strengthened and expanded strategic partnerships with governments, private-sector actors, farmer organizations and civil society to sustain and scale impact.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the strength of our partnerships, Heifer remains well-positioned to continue supporting farming communities," Sandosham noted. "We are not acting alone — collaboration is essential to transforming food systems in ways that are inclusive, resilient and locally led."

https://www.heifer.org/blog/2025-annual-report-highlights

About Heifer International

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with nearly 60 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way, while caring for the Earth. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit https://www.heifer.org.

