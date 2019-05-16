Height Capital Markets Advises Houston Energy on Capital Raise for Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Exploration Program

HOUSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Energy, L.P. ("Houston Energy") announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with a private equity firm for deepwater Gulf of Mexico non- operated exploration projects. Height Capital Markets, LLC ("Height") served as the sole financial advisor to Houston Energy on its newly formed venture.

Mr. Ron Neal, Houston Energy Co-Founder and Co-Owner, stated, "We are very pleased to enter into this venture and exploration program with our new private equity partner. With an increasingly competitive environment in the deepwater, this new venture allows us to be a stronger non-operating partner and retain a larger ownership position in our exploration projects. Moving forward, we are confident that this will have a significant and positive impact on our business and help to further Houston Energy's successful presence in the deepwater."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Houston Energy.

About Houston Energy:

Houston Energy, L.P. is a privately held independent oil and gas company exploring the Offshore Gulf of Mexico, South Louisiana, and Texas Gulf Coast. Formed in 1988 by Ronald E. Neal and Frank W. Harrison, III, Houston Energy is an industry leader in oil and gas prospect generation, with a focus on quality over quantity. Houston Energy is consistently recognized as the partner of choice for many of the Gulf of Mexico's top oil and gas operators based on its top-tier track record for economically finding and developing oil and gas reserves. More information can be found at www.houstonenergyinc.com .

About Height Capital Markets:

Height is a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm founded in 2009. Height's core team has provided industry-leading research to institutional investors. The Height team has a well-established reputation for assisting clients in effectively navigating regulatory, macroeconomic, and geopolitical risks that impact investments and corporate operating environments. In 2014, Height launched its Investment Banking group. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., Height's IB team has a unique perspective on financing opportunities for regulated industries and has become a leading financier and advisor in the energy space. Height Capital Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information and additional disclosures, please visit Height's website at www.heightllc.com .

SOURCE Height Capital Markets

Related Links

https://www.heightllc.com

