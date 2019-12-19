Height Capital Markets Expands Investment Banking Presence with New Houston Office

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Height Capital Markets, LLC ("Height"), a Washington, D.C.-based broker-dealer, announced today that it has opened an investment banking office in Houston, Texas. The Investment Banking Team in Houston will expand Height's focus on the entire value chain in energy, including upstream, midstream, downstream and renewables.

John Akridge, Height's CEO, stated that "Height has built an industry-leading reputation assisting clients in effectively navigating regulatory, macroeconomic, and geopolitical risks that impact investments and corporate strategies. We are excited to further that reputation by the establishment of the Houston office, which underscores Height's commitment to energy investment banking and will allow us to better serve both our existing and future clients."

The Houston office will be led by Jordan Davis, a Director of Height's Investment Banking Team, who leads Height's upstream energy efforts. "Height's new office in Houston serves as a milestone in Height's journey to become a leading boutique investment bank in the energy space and will allow Height to bolster relationships in North America's most important energy city," said Davis.

About Height Capital Markets

Height is a Washington, D.C.-based broker-dealer founded in 2009. Height's core team has provided industry-leading research to institutional investors. In 2014, Height launched its Investment Banking division. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., Height's IB team has a unique perspective on financing opportunities for regulated industries and has become a leading financier and advisor in the energy space. Height Capital Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information and additional disclosures, please visit Height's website at www.heightllc.com.

